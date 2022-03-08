LeBron James upgraded to questionable after missing last game

LA Lakers: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Malik Monk (right calf contusion) has been downgraded to probable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to probable.
Source: NBA.com

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James, who missed Monday’s game with a sore left knee, questionable to play against the Rockets on Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk are probable. – 3:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Latest Lakers injury report vs #Rockets tomorrow:
OUT: Anthony Davis (foot), Kendrick Nunn (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: LeBron James (knee)
PROBABLE: Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), Malik Monk (calf) – 3:48 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers list LeBron James (left knee soreness) as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Houston. – 3:34 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
They replaced his scoring by committee, they replaced his rebounding by committee. But it’s a lot tougher to fill LeBron’s role as a closer.
In an offensively challenged fourth quarter, the Lakers couldn’t close out against the Spurs, another tough loss: ocregister.com/2022/03/07/leb…12:37 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook spoke about the challenge of either LeBron or AD being forced out of games throughout the season due to myriad injuries, including after wins they’d hoped to build on (at BKN, vs. UTA, vs. GSW as examples). Neither star can be replaced, obviously. – 12:04 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Bill Oram @billoram
This is a tough loss for the Lakers. Playing without LeBron James, they fought back from a 14-point hole in the first half and led in the third quarter. They’re back to eight games under-.500. Popovich ties the all-time wins record. – 10:58 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers still haven’t won consecutive games since early January. They lose in San Antonio, 117-110, with LeBron (knee) as a late scratch. THT 18p 4r; Russ 17p on 5-of-14 (7-of-13 FTs) 10r 6a 5tos; Monk 17p on 8-of-22 5r 4a 3s; Melo 17p 7r 2b 4tos; Reaves 13p on 6-of-8 6r – 10:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
— 35 PTS
— 16 REB
— 7 AST
— 3 STL
— 12/23 FG
— 5/11 3P
He ties LeBron for the most 30/10/5 games before turning 24 with 39 games. pic.twitter.com/qg9fahBVWF10:56 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It’s a one-point game after Malik Monk sinks his seventh basket tonight. There are eight Lakers with at least six points. Frank Vogel said they had to replace LeBron’s scoring as a group, and so far they’re doing it. – 9:55 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is sitting out tonight. Here’s what’s going on with that: ocregister.com/2022/03/07/lak…9:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio as the Lakers trot out their 32nd different starting lineup of the season es.pn/3sPJveq9:06 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Some quick thoughts from me on LeBron James being sidelined for tonight’s game in San Antonio. theathletic.com/news/lakers-le…8:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Just doing some light research into LeBron’s career against the Spurs in the regular season (which obviously he won’t add to tonight) but in 38 career regular season games against Pop and San Antonio, LeBron is 19-19. Kind of perfect. – 8:23 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers starters without LeBron: Westbrook, Monk, Howard, THT, Reaves – 8:01 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Talen Horton-Tucker entering for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/HMReHdYqPX8:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, THT and Howard – 8:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Two days after 56-point game, LeBron out vs. Spurs with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/two…7:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron for Lakers, no KBD for Spurs. Let’s call it a wash. – 7:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful that LeBron can play at Houston (Wednesday); they’ll see how his knee feels tomorrow and go from there.
There was some expectation that LeBron could miss a few games after the initial diagnosis of the knee swelling. – 7:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James sitting out in San Antonio tonight with a sore left knee, hoping to rest up to play the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said, “We’re hopeful,” that LeBron James can play for Lakers in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel confirms @Dave McMenamin report that LeBron James will be out due to soreness in the same knee that kept him out of five games earlier this season. – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ knee: “The soreness today was significant enough to hold him out.” – 7:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is not playing for Lakers vs Spurs. per Vogel, knee sorness. – 7:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is out. He has left knee soreness “significant enough for us to hold him out.” – 7:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron tonight for Lakers vs. Spurs – 7:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is OUT for tonight’s game. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
LeBron is OUT tonight per Coach Vogel – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Gregg Popovich on LeBron, discussing his evolution from early in his career where the jump shot wasn’t consistent, compared to where he is now:
“His game has been complete for a while.” – 6:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag3:37 PM

