LeBron James upgraded to questionable after missing last game

LA Lakers: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Malik Monk (right calf contusion) has been downgraded to probable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to probable.
Source: NBA.com
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James, who missed Monday’s game with a sore left knee, questionable to play against the Rockets on Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk are probable. – 3:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Latest Lakers injury report vs #Rockets tomorrow:
OUT: Anthony Davis (foot), Kendrick Nunn (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: LeBron James (knee)
PROBABLE: Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle), Malik Monk (calf) – 3:48 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers list LeBron James (left knee soreness) as questionable for Wednesday’s game at Houston. – 3:34 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Here’s why LeBron James’ ongoing knee issues should raise a concerning red Flag for the #Lakers
#LakeShow #NBA
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
He has a 47-inch vertical, scores more in the paint than LeBron ever did, and is the most sought after Secret Santa in Grizzlies history.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
They replaced his scoring by committee, they replaced his rebounding by committee. But it’s a lot tougher to fill LeBron’s role as a closer.
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
The hoodie, @LeBron James
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook spoke about the challenge of either LeBron or AD being forced out of games throughout the season due to myriad injuries, including after wins they’d hoped to build on (at BKN, vs. UTA, vs. GSW as examples). Neither star can be replaced, obviously. – 12:04 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, an deeper look at the return of a familiar face in the Lakers’ inner circle, the LeBron landscape, the Russ situation, Vogel et al, with @Bill Oram, at @TheAthletic
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers still haven’t won consecutive games since early January. They lose in San Antonio, 117-110, with LeBron (knee) as a late scratch. THT 18p 4r; Russ 17p on 5-of-14 (7-of-13 FTs) 10r 6a 5tos; Monk 17p on 8-of-22 5r 4a 3s; Melo 17p 7r 2b 4tos; Reaves 13p on 6-of-8 6r – 10:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
— 35 PTS
— 16 REB
— 7 AST
— 3 STL
— 12/23 FG
— 5/11 3P
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is sitting out tonight. Here’s what’s going on with that: ocregister.com/2022/03/07/lak… – 9:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio as the Lakers trot out their 32nd different starting lineup of the season es.pn/3sPJveq – 9:06 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Some quick thoughts from me on LeBron James being sidelined for tonight’s game in San Antonio. theathletic.com/news/lakers-le… – 8:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Another new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Talen Horton-Tucker entering for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/HMReHdYqPX – 8:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, THT and Howard – 8:01 PM
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Two days after 56-point game, LeBron out vs. Spurs with knee soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/07/two… – 7:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No LeBron for Lakers, no KBD for Spurs. Let’s call it a wash. – 7:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful that LeBron can play at Houston (Wednesday); they’ll see how his knee feels tomorrow and go from there.
There was some expectation that LeBron could miss a few games after the initial diagnosis of the knee swelling. – 7:06 PM
Vogel said the Lakers are hopeful that LeBron can play at Houston (Wednesday); they’ll see how his knee feels tomorrow and go from there.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
LeBron James sitting out in San Antonio tonight with a sore left knee, hoping to rest up to play the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said, “We’re hopeful,” that LeBron James can play for Lakers in Houston on Wednesday. – 7:04 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Frank Vogel confirms @Dave McMenamin report that LeBron James will be out due to soreness in the same knee that kept him out of five games earlier this season. – 7:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ knee: “The soreness today was significant enough to hold him out.” – 7:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James is not playing for Lakers vs Spurs. per Vogel, knee sorness. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Gregg Popovich on LeBron, discussing his evolution from early in his career where the jump shot wasn’t consistent, compared to where he is now:
“His game has been complete for a while.” – 6:51 PM
Gregg Popovich on LeBron, discussing his evolution from early in his career where the jump shot wasn’t consistent, compared to where he is now:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week along with De’Aaron Fox (SAC), Brandon Ingram (NOP), Donovan Mitchell (UTA) and Ja Morant (MEM) pic.twitter.com/ZUvCdY7Zag – 3:37 PM
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will not play tonight against the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @mcten / March 7, 2022
James, who has missed 17 games this season because of various injuries and most recently sat out five games from late January through early February with swelling in his left knee, has no plans to shut his season down at any point, sources close to James told ESPN. James is committed to play out the season, wherever it goes. -via ESPN / March 2, 2022