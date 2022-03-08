Luguentz Dort out for the season

Joe Mussatto: Per Thunder: Lu Dort, Mike Muscala and Ty Jerome all underwent season-ending surgeries today.
Source: Twitter @joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto: Muscala underwent an arthroscopic procedure and additional lateral ligament repair on his right ankle. Muscala is expected to be ready by the start of next season. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 8, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Daigneault was non-committal when asked if Mike Muscala (ankle) could be back this season. Muscala had previously mentioned the possibility of offseason surgery. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 23, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Mike Muscala (right ankle) is going to be out through the All-Star break, Mark Daigneault said. Daigneault said this is a different injury than the previous ankle injury Muscala has dealt with. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 7, 2022