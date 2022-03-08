Luka Doncic's signature shoe on the way

Today, Jordan Brand confirmed with Sole Collector that a signature shoe for Doncic is indeed on the way. In a post-game press conference yesterday, Doncic was asked about the signature shoe but couldn’t provide any further details about his signature shoe.
Source: Victor Deng @ Sole Collector
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Jokic’s case for back-to-back MVPs
🏀 Finals pretenders or contenders
🏀 Gobert vs. Doncic
🏀 The drama surrounding Russell Westbrook
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/1kwGf9… – 3:55 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
A-10 Awards:
Player of the Year: Luka Brajkovic, Davidson
Defensive Player of the Year: Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure
Rookie of the Year: DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Coach of the Year: Bob McKillop, Davidson – 3:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic wanted to make 10 consecutive free throws to end his post-practice shooting session…
… and he missed No. 10.
Reaction almost as dramatic as to Rudy Gobert’s not-hostile “trip” last night. pic.twitter.com/CDsU5tEmNH – 1:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
1. Harden: 15.8
2. Curry: 15.2
3. Lillard: 14.6
4. Young: 14.0
5. Doncic: 13.7
6. Durant: 12.3
7. Mitchell: 12.2
8. George: 11.5
9. Embiid: 11.2
10. Arenas: 11.1
@Daryl Morey knows what he’s doing, and our own @fromal09 wrote about Harden’s 3PM/FTM excellence: https://t.co/QY61spfiB0 pic.twitter.com/kEvyt8e9Zn – 1:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic this season:
— 28.0/9.3/8.8
— Avg 33/10/9 in last 20 games
— Only player top 5 in points and assists
— 40-25 team record (3 back from 3rd)
— 33-16 in games he plays
— Better record than Giannis and Jokic
— No All-Star teammate
He belongs in the MVP conversation. pic.twitter.com/uoIwBkya4I – 11:53 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 7:
– J. Randle: 46 pts, 10 reb, +18
– J. Embiid: 43 pts, 14 reb, 3 blk
– L. Doncic: 35 pts, 16 reb, 7 ast
– N. Jokic: 32 pts, 15 reb, 13 ast
– R. Barrett: 29 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast
– C. Cunningham: 28 pts, 6 reb, 10 ast
– K. Towns: 27 pts, 13 reb, 24 min – 11:12 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.9
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.9
5. Luka Doncic: 14.7
6. Trae Young: 13.9
7. Ja Morant: 13.6
8. Stephen Curry: 13.6
9. Jayson Tatum: 13.2
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 12.9
https://t.co/onGqrEuKR9 pic.twitter.com/KysraMdyAf – 11:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In the six games the #Knicks have played since the All-Star break,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
28.8 points,
7.0 rebounds,
5.0 assists and
2.3 made three-pointers.
Luka Doncic is the only other player in the NBA averaging at least 28/7/5 after the ASB.
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 10:19 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 16 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the fourth time Doncic has recorded at least 35p/15r/5a in a game.
No other player in @Dallas Mavericks history has recorded even one such game. pic.twitter.com/KhzMzekc8d – 9:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Doncic shreds Jazz pick-and-roll defense. A playoff preview? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/thr… – 9:18 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Luka Doncic is the fifth-best player of the season, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating… and that’s after a meh start. – 4:10 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brilliant efforts for Jokic (32pts, 15reb, 13ast) and Doncic (35pts, 16reb, 7ast)
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert exchange unpleasantries — during and after Mavs’ win over Utah dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:34 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie went from scoreless in Q1 to 23 points over the last 3.
Why?
“Luka was on a heater. He was hot. There’s a lot of slang for it, but what did he end up with in the first?”
16 points.
“Well, there you go. Get out the man’s way.” – 12:04 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert on Luka Doncic’s flop.
“He whispered something in my ear and tried to bait me.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 11:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, on the testiness with Luka: “It’s emotions. It’s basketball. We play with emotion. … There were a lot of words. And so you have to ask yourself: ‘Do you want to be there for your team or do you want to stand up for yourself?’ I usually choose the first option.” – 11:36 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
POSTCAST – Luka Doncic knocks down the Utah Jazz on their 5th game of the road trip – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 11:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic smiled, but wouldn’t divulge any details when asked about his signature shoe.
Nothing at all?
“It will be nice.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:17 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic confirmed @SneakerNews report that Jordan will be releasing his signature shoe soon and that he had design input. But he’s not spilling any secrets. “No details yet,” he said. – 11:17 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Luka Doncic too much for the Utah Jazz on 5th game of the road trip twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:10 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Luka Doncic — flops and all — leads Mavericks to win over Jazz ksl.com/article/503633… – 11:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
— 35 PTS
— 16 REB
— 7 AST
— 3 STL
— 12/23 FG
— 5/11 3P
He ties LeBron for the most 30/10/5 games before turning 24 with 39 games. pic.twitter.com/qg9fahBVWF – 10:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Mavs 111, Jazz 103. That was spicy. Utah looked tired, but the Mavs’ defense definitely gave them some fits. Doncic was his usual brilliant self (35/16/7) and got help from DFS (21/5r), Dinwiddie (23p). For Utah: Bogey 21p/4a; Don 17/9a; Rudy 12/13/3; JC 19/3r. Utah 40-24. – 10:54 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: @Dallas Mavericks 111, Jazz 103. Luka had 35-16-7 and 3 steals, Dinwiddie had 23 pts, Dorian had 21 pts. , Dwight scored 13 pts. – 10:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs pull within a half game of the Jazz for fourth in the West with a win over Utah. Luka Doncic put up a 35-16-7 line and pretty much sealed the deal with a steal and transition lob to Dorian Finney-Smith. – 10:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka had lots of help tonight with Dinwiddie scoring 21 and Finney-Smith 20. But Luka’s line is outrageous: 35 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists. Mavericks up 109-100 after DFS free throw with 38.1 to play. – 10:49 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz fans are going to hate Luka if these two teams end up meeting in the playoffs. – 10:47 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Donovan Mitchell made only two of four free throws. That cost the Jazz dearly. Then Luka missed the first of two, leaving the Mavericks up 104-97 with 1:08 to go. – 10:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a monster. What he’s able to do on a basketball floor, it’s really crazy.”
“When you look at really who the best players are, it’s really big men. Whether it’s Giannis, him, Jokic, KD’s 7-feet… Foreign guys are really taking over, Luka.” pic.twitter.com/H0Tc75LdL5 – 10:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah has outscored Dallas 22-14 in the 4th. Doncic has taken 2 shots. That probably needs to change. – 10:35 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Not a great little stretch from Bullock … though, Luka sort of left him on an island to get the ball up the first half of it. – 10:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka’s gonna need 3 days in the bacta tank after all the physical abuse he’s taken in this game. pic.twitter.com/vkp93IYgQS – 10:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In addition to shooting above 50% from the floor, Luka Doncic is 100% on very urgent requests for Jason Kidd to challenge possession. – 10:26 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Kidd is going to review this out of bounds call. Lucky to have the replay on the big board before he called for a review lol. But this one will get overturned and be Mavs ball. Great play by Luka – 10:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
pretty decent chance Luka been sleepless since that block in Utah, repeating “Rudy Gobert” to himself like he’s Arya mumbling names. – 10:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Mavs 85, Jazz 68. Luka Doncic has 29p, 11r, 5a … and a fine for flopping coming tomorrow. Utah went just 7-21 shooting in 3Q. – 10:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Jazz probably consider Luka Doncic’s entire performance tonight a hostile act.
He finished Q3 with 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal to boost his line tonight to 29-11-5-1-2. – 10:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Despite Bertans messing up Doncic’s SportsCenter Top-10 moment, Mavs lead 85-68 after 3 quarters.
Utah has led once tonight: 6-5. – 10:14 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
starting to wonder if luka took some offense to the ‘gobert can check luka in switches’ talk from the other night – 10:12 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
If we still had flop warnings in the NBA, Luka Doncic would definitely be looking at one. – 10:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy with a tiny hip check, Luka with a monster flop, trying to get an ejection. Refs review, call BS. – 10:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert and Luka Doncic get into it again. Both already have techs. Luka thinks Rudy’s gonna be tossed. – 10:10 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing Luka things again. He’s toying with them. Mavs up 83-63. – 10:10 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Please someone tell Luka not to headbutt the padding at the base of the basket. – 10:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike begins the 3Q hitting a FT for the tech called on Doncic for that pre-halftime scrum – 9:48 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic got T’d up at the end of the half after he took umbrage with Rudy Gobert tossing him the ball and expressed his feelings. It’s officially Doncic’s 13th technical foul of the season — 3 shy of a suspension — after his last one was rescinded. – 9:48 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka now has 14 technical fouls. If he gets to 16, he’ll have to sit out one game. – 9:47 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Luca Doncic at the half has 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting
2 for 4 at the rim
1 for 3 from three
4 for 5 on long 2s
Only 3 free throw attempts
I don’t know what else you can do that is near the perfect defensive shot distribution. He is just Great. – 9:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs dominant in the 1st half taking advantage of Utah on 2nd of BTB and 3rd in 4 night leading 60-48. Doncic w/18 (16 in 1st. His 7 1st qtr of 15+. 11th overall) DFS with 13, Dinwiddie 11 (all in 2nd qtr). Bogdanovic 13 Clarkson 10 for Utah. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:43 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We have not heard this officially, but per the stat monitors in the building. The fracas at the end of the half produced a double technical for Doncic and Gobert. If confirmed that produces Luka’s 13th Tech, and ejects Gobert for his 2nd Tech tonight (10th this yr) – 9:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Mavs 60, Jazz 49. Another fun matchup between these teams. Utah’s been a step slow for a lot of 1H, but picked up the aggressiveness with 3PAs late. Still allowing way too many open looks. Luka 18/5/3, Finney-Smith 13p, Dinwiddie 11. Bogey 13p/3a, Clarkson 10p on 5-7. – 9:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
So, Mavs up 60-49 at the half, with a Utah FT to come. Again, it’s less bad than it could be. But Luka is slicing and dicing the Jazz, no doubt… open threes for days when the Mavs want them. – 9:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic was none too happy about not getting a foul call on his Q2 buzzer shot.
Led to a skirmish with Royce O’Neale and players from both sides as they walked to locker room.
Everyone finally departed when a high school dance team came out for halftime entertainment lol – 9:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Dallas up 60-49 at halftime. Doncic and O’Neale have to be separated as the teams headed to the locker room. – 9:34 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
End of the half, Jazz trailing by 11, Luka had some words and some anger after not getting a foul call, Gobert and Conley were kind of in the middle of things. But it all settled and now there are some dancers doing dancey stuff – 9:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Technical foul on Luka Doncic to end the half; Jazz will have a FT to start the second. – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After Doncic missed the shot, Gobert tossed the ball toward Doncic. Obviously Doncic took exception. Probably not a great idea, making Doncic mad at the halftime buzzer. Think he’ll come out energized in the third quarter? – 9:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Some shenanigans at the end of the half. Clearly, Luka thought he got fouled, but had some words for Gobert, who circled back. Refs are indeed reviewing the play. – 9:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A little kerfuffle between Luka and Royce O’Neal at halftime turned into a good bit of jawing by both teams, but not much else. Mavericks scored the last four points to go up 60-49 at the half. – 9:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
As Doncic told us the last time these teams met, in SLC: “That’s a matchup I like.” – 9:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith’s putback dunk just now was so emphatic even Luka’s got to be jealous. – 9:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dinwiddie has picked up where Doncic left off — 11p on 4-8 now. Cooking the Jazz defense. They’re looking like they’re on the end of a 5-game/week-plus-long road trip. – 9:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
While Doncic has sat in the 2nd quarter, per NBA Courtside: Spencer Dinwiddie accounts for 61.1% of the team’s points in the 2nd quarter (11 points, 0 assists, 0 points created from assists). – 9:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That 16-point first quarter by Doncic was the 27th time in his young career that he has scored 16 or more points in a quarter (regular season).
It’s the fifth time he has done it in 2022, in other words in barely more than two months. – 9:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are having real issues on this second unit. They can’t beat anyone off the dribble, so even with Luka not on the floor, they aren’t scoring. So the Mavs are in the switch and having their way with Utah’s offense – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Mavs 30, Jazz 24. All in all, Utah didn’t play horribly, though they’re gonna have to find a way to get Luka out of his comfort zone a bit — 16p on 7-10, plus 4r, 2a. Bogey had 10p for the Jazz, Don 6p, 2a. Rough quarter for Conley — 0p, 0a. – 9:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mavs up 30-24 after 1Q. Luka has completely dominated so far, he has 16 points. Jazz are might be a little fortunate to be down just six. But they are, which gives them a springboard to win the bench minutes coming up here. – 9:08 PM
As of now, official details for Doncic’s Jordan signature shoe have not yet been announced by the brand, but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes. -via Sole Collector / March 8, 2022