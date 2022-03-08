Nets vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (32-33) play against the Charlotte Hornets (33-33) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 34, Charlotte Hornets 20 (Q2 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead 32-20. Claxton’s layup was waved off. Irving with 12, Durant with seven. Nets took care of the ball and start off 50 percent from 3. – 7:37 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead 32-20. Claxton’s layup was waved off. Irving with 12, Durant with seven. Nets took care of the ball and start off 50 percent from 3. – 7:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The waved off that Nic Claxton bucket at the buzzer. #Nets lead the #Hornets 32-20 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .545 overall and 4-of-8 from deep. Kyrie Irving with a dozen points. – 7:37 PM
The waved off that Nic Claxton bucket at the buzzer. #Nets lead the #Hornets 32-20 after a first quarter that saw them shoot .545 overall and 4-of-8 from deep. Kyrie Irving with a dozen points. – 7:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Whether I keep signing 10-days or I don’t sign with a team again, nothing can fuck up my mental, just because I’ve been through that shit already.”
One-on-one with Isaiah Thomas, who is just fighting for a chance.
Join @The Athletic today for only $1 https://t.co/TgpYyx1Qem pic.twitter.com/HN3xN3NVq6 – 7:36 PM
“Whether I keep signing 10-days or I don’t sign with a team again, nothing can fuck up my mental, just because I’ve been through that shit already.”
One-on-one with Isaiah Thomas, who is just fighting for a chance.
Join @The Athletic today for only $1 https://t.co/TgpYyx1Qem pic.twitter.com/HN3xN3NVq6 – 7:36 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
What goes up must come down
@Goran Dragic ➡️ @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/6BoyoNjKOP – 7:35 PM
What goes up must come down
@Goran Dragic ➡️ @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/6BoyoNjKOP – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
After a quick break, Kevin Durant is right back in. Dragic’s playmaking is showing. Drives and kicks out to the perimeter. Ball finds Irving for an open 3. – 7:34 PM
After a quick break, Kevin Durant is right back in. Dragic’s playmaking is showing. Drives and kicks out to the perimeter. Ball finds Irving for an open 3. – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T3️⃣RRY 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Hb0KQkFM6C – 7:33 PM
T3️⃣RRY 👌
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Hb0KQkFM6C – 7:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond off to a strong start with eight points and six boards. #Hornets aren’t the #Heat or #Celtics in the paint, but bodes well considering his past few outings. #Nets – 7:31 PM
Andre Drummond off to a strong start with eight points and six boards. #Hornets aren’t the #Heat or #Celtics in the paint, but bodes well considering his past few outings. #Nets – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets’ second-string right now is KD, Dragon, Drum, James Johnson and Mills. – 7:29 PM
Nets’ second-string right now is KD, Dragon, Drum, James Johnson and Mills. – 7:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic checks in for the Nets. Man looks 10 years younger with a clean shave. Wonder if he gets carded with that look. – 7:27 PM
Goran Dragic checks in for the Nets. Man looks 10 years younger with a clean shave. Wonder if he gets carded with that look. – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Hornets 14-9 with 5:40 left in the first quarter. LaMelo just attempted a 3 from the parking lot with KD on him. It did not go in. Durant and Irving have 10 of the first 14. – 7:24 PM
Nets lead the Hornets 14-9 with 5:40 left in the first quarter. LaMelo just attempted a 3 from the parking lot with KD on him. It did not go in. Durant and Irving have 10 of the first 14. – 7:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond is back in the game and just dunked. He appears to be fine. – 7:20 PM
Andre Drummond is back in the game and just dunked. He appears to be fine. – 7:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond still on the Nets bench getting looked at it. Keeps holding the towel close to his face so I think he’s trying to clean up some blood. – 7:18 PM
Andre Drummond still on the Nets bench getting looked at it. Keeps holding the towel close to his face so I think he’s trying to clean up some blood. – 7:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Drummond looks like he’s trying to staunch some bleeding. First-round pick Day’Ron Sharpe wasn’t called up and is still with G League Long Island. #Nets – 7:18 PM
Drummond looks like he’s trying to staunch some bleeding. First-round pick Day’Ron Sharpe wasn’t called up and is still with G League Long Island. #Nets – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro showin’ off the bounce 💥
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9ic5rEeJIE – 7:16 PM
T-Ro showin’ off the bounce 💥
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9ic5rEeJIE – 7:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton has his sweats off and looks ready to come in for Drummond. Remember the #Nets don’t have LaMarcus Aldridge. – 7:15 PM
Nic Claxton has his sweats off and looks ready to come in for Drummond. Remember the #Nets don’t have LaMarcus Aldridge. – 7:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Looked like Drummond took a shot to the face — he stayed on a floor for a few moments — and then walked slowly back to the bench. He’s getting checked out by the training staff right now. Nets are already down Aldridge. – 7:15 PM
Looked like Drummond took a shot to the face — he stayed on a floor for a few moments — and then walked slowly back to the bench. He’s getting checked out by the training staff right now. Nets are already down Aldridge. – 7:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond took a shot to the chops there. #Nets timeout with 10:10 in the first. – 7:14 PM
Andre Drummond took a shot to the chops there. #Nets timeout with 10:10 in the first. – 7:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond took a shot to the face. He’s walking off the court. – 7:13 PM
Andre Drummond took a shot to the face. He’s walking off the court. – 7:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Three former Duke teammates on the court to start the game. Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Mason Plumlee all played together. – 7:11 PM
Three former Duke teammates on the court to start the game. Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Mason Plumlee all played together. – 7:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Charlotte. 30th and final NBA arena for yours truly. Nets-Hornets tips shortly. BK could really use a win here given Charlotte is right behind them in the standings. Curious to see who gets LaMarcus Aldridge’s minutes. Updates to come. – 7:07 PM
Greetings from Charlotte. 30th and final NBA arena for yours truly. Nets-Hornets tips shortly. BK could really use a win here given Charlotte is right behind them in the standings. Curious to see who gets LaMarcus Aldridge’s minutes. Updates to come. – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I have taken better photos, but here is LaVarr Ball, who once appeared on The Etcs., greeting Kevin Durant. Ball also hugged Kessler Edwards, who played in the same conference as the Ball brothers in high school. pic.twitter.com/BNhV6uoTwu – 6:58 PM
I have taken better photos, but here is LaVarr Ball, who once appeared on The Etcs., greeting Kevin Durant. Ball also hugged Kessler Edwards, who played in the same conference as the Ball brothers in high school. pic.twitter.com/BNhV6uoTwu – 6:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
G🟢 TIME! 👊
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Brooklyn Nets
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/kVQNcfgEPR – 6:47 PM
G🟢 TIME! 👊
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Brooklyn Nets
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/kVQNcfgEPR – 6:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
How do you guard this? Kevin Durant’s game is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/NNbm66d5g1 – 6:37 PM
How do you guard this? Kevin Durant’s game is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/NNbm66d5g1 – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:33 PM
Nets starters in Charlotte: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters tonight against the Hornets. – 6:31 PM
Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond are your Nets starters tonight against the Hornets. – 6:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Sean Marks, GM of the @Brooklyn Nets had an exclusive chat with @Steve Bulpett for us here at @HeavySan.
Said Marks: “You have a window and you try and capitalize on that window. We’ve said it: It’s upon us.”
Lots to check out:
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 6:28 PM
Sean Marks, GM of the @Brooklyn Nets had an exclusive chat with @Steve Bulpett for us here at @HeavySan.
Said Marks: “You have a window and you try and capitalize on that window. We’ve said it: It’s upon us.”
Lots to check out:
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 6:28 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you from Charlotte for @Brooklyn Nets at @Charlotte Hornets on @YESNetwork ! #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/UiMMQXmJqB – 6:20 PM
We got you from Charlotte for @Brooklyn Nets at @Charlotte Hornets on @YESNetwork ! #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/UiMMQXmJqB – 6:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Isaiah Thomas longs to be with the #Celtics again, but the call is not coming bostonglobe.com/2022/03/08/spo… – 6:08 PM
Isaiah Thomas longs to be with the #Celtics again, but the call is not coming bostonglobe.com/2022/03/08/spo… – 6:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Charlottes’s own Seth Curry is a popular man back home. pic.twitter.com/aSWmJhCXVr – 6:07 PM
Charlottes’s own Seth Curry is a popular man back home. pic.twitter.com/aSWmJhCXVr – 6:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Jeff Green if he can compare Nikola Jokic to any of his former teammates at their peak: “I’m not going to compare him to Bron or KD. His talent is special. The way he plays is amazing and he’s doing it his way…You haven’t seen a big who can do all the things he can do.” pic.twitter.com/HRE9gxPWrw – 6:04 PM
Asked Jeff Green if he can compare Nikola Jokic to any of his former teammates at their peak: “I’m not going to compare him to Bron or KD. His talent is special. The way he plays is amazing and he’s doing it his way…You haven’t seen a big who can do all the things he can do.” pic.twitter.com/HRE9gxPWrw – 6:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons expected to file grievance against 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/rep… – 6:01 PM
Report: Ben Simmons expected to file grievance against 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/rep… – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas (back contusion) is available for the #Nets vs the #Hornets. – 5:47 PM
Cam Thomas (back contusion) is available for the #Nets vs the #Hornets. – 5:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Smile because it’s GAME DAY! 😁
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/BbkO0WdERP – 5:43 PM
Smile because it’s GAME DAY! 😁
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/BbkO0WdERP – 5:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BKN
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
James Bouknight (neck soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2QqrgZloQp – 5:35 PM
INJURY REPORT vs BKN
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
James Bouknight (neck soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2QqrgZloQp – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash called the Hornets a “tricky” and “talented” team with their ability to push the pace in transition, spray threes: “They’re not conservative the way they play, and we have to be ready for that.” – 5:35 PM
Steve Nash called the Hornets a “tricky” and “talented” team with their ability to push the pace in transition, spray threes: “They’re not conservative the way they play, and we have to be ready for that.” – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on the gravity of tonight’s game against No. 8 Charlotte: “All these games mean something in the standings. It’s not like we’re just trying to get better at the expense of these games. No. We want to win these games.” #Nets – 5:32 PM
Steve Nash on the gravity of tonight’s game against No. 8 Charlotte: “All these games mean something in the standings. It’s not like we’re just trying to get better at the expense of these games. No. We want to win these games.” #Nets – 5:32 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Assuming he’s ready to go it sounds like Jalen McDaniels will be straight back into the rotation albeit in short bursts – 5:27 PM
Assuming he’s ready to go it sounds like Jalen McDaniels will be straight back into the rotation albeit in short bursts – 5:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas is available tonight against the Hornets after dealing with a back contusion. – 5:18 PM
Cam Thomas is available tonight against the Hornets after dealing with a back contusion. – 5:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Cam Thomas as available for tonight’s game in Charlotte. – 5:17 PM
Nets list Cam Thomas as available for tonight’s game in Charlotte. – 5:17 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/aJC5tF46h6 – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/aJC5tF46h6 – 5:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, who is a game-time decision tonight per Nash, going through pregame in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/nlN7bu84qO – 4:48 PM
Cam Thomas, who is a game-time decision tonight per Nash, going through pregame in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/nlN7bu84qO – 4:48 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Charlotte:
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT – 4:39 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Charlotte:
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) – OUT – 4:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report for tomorrow vs Hornets:
Aaron Nesmith – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 4:37 PM
Celtics Injury Report for tomorrow vs Hornets:
Aaron Nesmith – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 4:37 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
My latest for @SInow: The Nets are running out of time. buff.ly/3HX7sVw – 4:13 PM
My latest for @SInow: The Nets are running out of time. buff.ly/3HX7sVw – 4:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We LOVE this! @Kelly Oubre celebrates and praises his fiancée for being a strong hero 👏💜.
#AllFly | #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/xpnc4zLWL3 – 4:08 PM
We LOVE this! @Kelly Oubre celebrates and praises his fiancée for being a strong hero 👏💜.
#AllFly | #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/xpnc4zLWL3 – 4:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Perhaps you’ve heard that there’s some slight anticipation surrounding Thursday’s Sixers-Nets game. So come hang with @ByDavidMurphy and me while we chat about Harden’s impact, Simmons’ reception at the Wells Fargo Center and the playoff push 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/kahsd5ha81 – 4:08 PM
Perhaps you’ve heard that there’s some slight anticipation surrounding Thursday’s Sixers-Nets game. So come hang with @ByDavidMurphy and me while we chat about Harden’s impact, Simmons’ reception at the Wells Fargo Center and the playoff push 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/kahsd5ha81 – 4:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/QpukC9TlR4 – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/QpukC9TlR4 – 4:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Props to Ben Simmons for sitting on the bench in Philly and not hiding in the locker room. It’s gonna be a nasty atmosphere but, as Steve Nash said, it’s good to get it over with. – 3:26 PM
Props to Ben Simmons for sitting on the bench in Philly and not hiding in the locker room. It’s gonna be a nasty atmosphere but, as Steve Nash said, it’s good to get it over with. – 3:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“Whether you’re a man or a woman, if you work really hard, you should be able to have your dream job. You should be able to move further in your career because you’re good at what you do and you’re nice to people.”
Meet @dianabiffl and @mk_smalls 📝 | #WomensDay – 3:00 PM
“Whether you’re a man or a woman, if you work really hard, you should be able to have your dream job. You should be able to move further in your career because you’re good at what you do and you’re nice to people.”
Meet @dianabiffl and @mk_smalls 📝 | #WomensDay – 3:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Cq74Oq3zgk – 3:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Cq74Oq3zgk – 3:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really can’t wait until I no longer have to talk about Ben Simmons. – 2:59 PM
Really can’t wait until I no longer have to talk about Ben Simmons. – 2:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons will face savage Philadelphia boos from the #Nets bench #nba #76ers #sixers nypost.com/2022/03/08/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:45 PM
Ben Simmons will face savage Philadelphia boos from the #Nets bench #nba #76ers #sixers nypost.com/2022/03/08/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/WwEeIJvSY5 – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/WwEeIJvSY5 – 2:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the awesome women of Buzz City! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hja6AVSnil – 1:56 PM
Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the awesome women of Buzz City! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hja6AVSnil – 1:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A grievance from Ben Simmons and his representation is expected to be filed soon, with the reception he encounters at Thursday’s Sixers-Nets game serving as a potential piece of their case to recoup money he lost in fines this season. Story: phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-gr… – 1:22 PM
A grievance from Ben Simmons and his representation is expected to be filed soon, with the reception he encounters at Thursday’s Sixers-Nets game serving as a potential piece of their case to recoup money he lost in fines this season. Story: phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-gr… – 1:22 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
1. Harden: 15.8
2. Curry: 15.2
3. Lillard: 14.6
4. Young: 14.0
5. Doncic: 13.7
6. Durant: 12.3
7. Mitchell: 12.2
8. George: 11.5
9. Embiid: 11.2
10. Arenas: 11.1
@Daryl Morey knows what he’s doing, and our own @fromal09 wrote about Harden’s 3PM/FTM excellence: https://t.co/QY61spfiB0 pic.twitter.com/kEvyt8e9Zn – 1:01 PM
1. Harden: 15.8
2. Curry: 15.2
3. Lillard: 14.6
4. Young: 14.0
5. Doncic: 13.7
6. Durant: 12.3
7. Mitchell: 12.2
8. George: 11.5
9. Embiid: 11.2
10. Arenas: 11.1
@Daryl Morey knows what he’s doing, and our own @fromal09 wrote about Harden’s 3PM/FTM excellence: https://t.co/QY61spfiB0 pic.twitter.com/kEvyt8e9Zn – 1:01 PM