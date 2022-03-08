Pelicans vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-37) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (22-22) at FedExForum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 65, Memphis Grizzlies 88 (Q3 09:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans won’t give up in the 2nd half, but if the defensive rotations continue to be this slow… – 8:58 PM
Pelicans won’t give up in the 2nd half, but if the defensive rotations continue to be this slow… – 8:58 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Season-high for first half — 77 points. But a long way to go and a red-hot CJ McCollum to deal with. – 8:58 PM
Season-high for first half — 77 points. But a long way to go and a red-hot CJ McCollum to deal with. – 8:58 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
1. Missing BI hurts, but Pels getting crushed on boards as result of MEM breaking down D and forcing rotations.
2. Memphis is extremely impressive. Lots of lineup flexibility, seamless execution. A real playoff threat
3. Tyus Jones is next-level thinker of the game.
-MP – 8:57 PM
1. Missing BI hurts, but Pels getting crushed on boards as result of MEM breaking down D and forcing rotations.
2. Memphis is extremely impressive. Lots of lineup flexibility, seamless execution. A real playoff threat
3. Tyus Jones is next-level thinker of the game.
-MP – 8:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas have combined for 5 rebounds this half. It’s a warzone down on the block – 8:51 PM
Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas have combined for 5 rebounds this half. It’s a warzone down on the block – 8:51 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Grizzlies 77, Pelicans 58
– CJ: 25p, 7a, 5r, 10/16 FG, 4/7 3P
– Graham: 12p, 2r, 4/6 3P
MEM: 55.3 FG%, 11/21 3P, 14/18 FT
NOP: 46.8 FG%, 8/19 3P, 6/11 FT – 8:50 PM
HALF: Grizzlies 77, Pelicans 58
– CJ: 25p, 7a, 5r, 10/16 FG, 4/7 3P
– Graham: 12p, 2r, 4/6 3P
MEM: 55.3 FG%, 11/21 3P, 14/18 FT
NOP: 46.8 FG%, 8/19 3P, 6/11 FT – 8:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Grizzlies 77, Pelicans 58
McCollum 25 pts & 7 assts
Graham 12 pts (4-6 on 3s)
Valanciunas 8 pts
Grizz drained 11 3s and are outrebounding the Pels 30-17. Pels have to take at least one of those away. They’re getting beat everywhere so far. – 8:50 PM
End of the 1st half: Grizzlies 77, Pelicans 58
McCollum 25 pts & 7 assts
Graham 12 pts (4-6 on 3s)
Valanciunas 8 pts
Grizz drained 11 3s and are outrebounding the Pels 30-17. Pels have to take at least one of those away. They’re getting beat everywhere so far. – 8:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL.
WATCH THE ROCK POP AROUND. pic.twitter.com/ioBXcjfgaQ – 8:49 PM
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL.
WATCH THE ROCK POP AROUND. pic.twitter.com/ioBXcjfgaQ – 8:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
halftime
Pels 58
Grizz 77
Bane: 18 points, 3 rebounds
Ja: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Melton: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Trip: 9 points – 8:49 PM
halftime
Pels 58
Grizz 77
Bane: 18 points, 3 rebounds
Ja: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Melton: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Trip: 9 points – 8:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 77 Pelicans 58
Memphis shot 55% overall and 52% on 11 made 3-pointers. Hot. Desmond Bane has 18 points and Ja Morant has 14.
Grizzlies killer CJ McCollum is up to 25 points. – 8:49 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 77 Pelicans 58
Memphis shot 55% overall and 52% on 11 made 3-pointers. Hot. Desmond Bane has 18 points and Ja Morant has 14.
Grizzlies killer CJ McCollum is up to 25 points. – 8:49 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Most points the Pels gave up in a half prior to tonight was 72. Grizzlies just put up 77. New Orleans trails by 19. – 8:48 PM
Most points the Pels gave up in a half prior to tonight was 72. Grizzlies just put up 77. New Orleans trails by 19. – 8:48 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Wanted an 80 point half! Bane had such good look from 3 to get it. Will settle for 77 haha. – 8:48 PM
Wanted an 80 point half! Bane had such good look from 3 to get it. Will settle for 77 haha. – 8:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
CJ McCollum is to the Memphis Grizzlies what the Joker is to Gotham City – 8:48 PM
CJ McCollum is to the Memphis Grizzlies what the Joker is to Gotham City – 8:48 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies Season high ALERT….
-23 fast break points in the 1st Half
-77 PTS in the 1st half – 8:48 PM
Grizzlies Season high ALERT….
-23 fast break points in the 1st Half
-77 PTS in the 1st half – 8:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
*siri play fireman by lil wayne*
18 in first half for @Desmond Bane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LoKFUYFGGw – 8:47 PM
*siri play fireman by lil wayne*
18 in first half for @Desmond Bane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LoKFUYFGGw – 8:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. as that Ja Morant play unfolded: “PUT HIM IN JAIL, AND ONE AHHHH” – 8:43 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. as that Ja Morant play unfolded: “PUT HIM IN JAIL, AND ONE AHHHH” – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STEPBACK SPLIKAK
@De’Anthony Melton | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/rUb0qibBAk – 8:43 PM
STEPBACK SPLIKAK
@De’Anthony Melton | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/rUb0qibBAk – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose with the steal. Herb with the slam. 🙌
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/KicaMfWcKy – 8:42 PM
Jose with the steal. Herb with the slam. 🙌
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/KicaMfWcKy – 8:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That’s a good foul by Ja Morant (although it was his third). Good form tackling (minus the takedown on JV).
Good to see from your WR. Maybe could play a little special teams if needed. – 8:40 PM
That’s a good foul by Ja Morant (although it was his third). Good form tackling (minus the takedown on JV).
Good to see from your WR. Maybe could play a little special teams if needed. – 8:40 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant just tried to wrap up Jonas Valanciunas to prevent a layup and I don’t think he could quite get his arms around him. – 8:40 PM
Ja Morant just tried to wrap up Jonas Valanciunas to prevent a layup and I don’t think he could quite get his arms around him. – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
idk how @Brandon Clarke pulled this off but…..
watch and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/ywBHeifb3U – 8:33 PM
idk how @Brandon Clarke pulled this off but…..
watch and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/ywBHeifb3U – 8:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
America getting an eyeful of what CJ McCollum has brought to #Pelicans. Averaging 26.1 points with New Orleans but that’s about to go up a bunch this evening – 8:30 PM
America getting an eyeful of what CJ McCollum has brought to #Pelicans. Averaging 26.1 points with New Orleans but that’s about to go up a bunch this evening – 8:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
yeah tae 👌
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/cmyNXaiaW6 – 8:23 PM
yeah tae 👌
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/cmyNXaiaW6 – 8:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte Graham has come out hot to start this one. He’s drained his first four 3-pointers of the night.
It’s his first game with 4+ 3-pointers since Feb. 10. – 8:23 PM
Devonte Graham has come out hot to start this one. He’s drained his first four 3-pointers of the night.
It’s his first game with 4+ 3-pointers since Feb. 10. – 8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham has started a perfect 4-4 from the field — all 3-pointers.
Pelicans cut deficit to 49-42.
If you only like defense, change the channel. – 8:23 PM
Devonte’ Graham has started a perfect 4-4 from the field — all 3-pointers.
Pelicans cut deficit to 49-42.
If you only like defense, change the channel. – 8:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Tonight is another night where we are going to hear a lot of “Desmond Bane for three”!!
He’s a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc. – 8:22 PM
Tonight is another night where we are going to hear a lot of “Desmond Bane for three”!!
He’s a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc. – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane rounding back into December/January Desmond Bane is a pleasant development – 8:21 PM
Desmond Bane rounding back into December/January Desmond Bane is a pleasant development – 8:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tyus Jones stood in there and took a truck stick. That was violent. Charge was called. – 8:20 PM
Tyus Jones stood in there and took a truck stick. That was violent. Charge was called. – 8:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A season high 44 points in the first quarter
We lead 44-34.
📺 @NBAonTNT | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/XX2XXyS7fW – 8:19 PM
A season high 44 points in the first quarter
We lead 44-34.
📺 @NBAonTNT | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/XX2XXyS7fW – 8:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As good as the Grizzlies were offensively in that first quarter, gotta think Taylor Jenkins will be focusing more on the defensive mistakes. Grizzlies led 29-9 and closed the 1st quarter with a 44-34 lead.
Desmond Bane has been HOOPING since 4th qtr vs. Boston. He has 13points. – 8:17 PM
As good as the Grizzlies were offensively in that first quarter, gotta think Taylor Jenkins will be focusing more on the defensive mistakes. Grizzlies led 29-9 and closed the 1st quarter with a 44-34 lead.
Desmond Bane has been HOOPING since 4th qtr vs. Boston. He has 13points. – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 34
McCollum 16 pts
Graham 6 pts
Valanciunas 5 pts
Grizzlies shot 64 percent from the field, 7-12 on 3s. Pels gotta get their defense together if they want this to be a game. – 8:16 PM
End of the 1st: Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 34
McCollum 16 pts
Graham 6 pts
Valanciunas 5 pts
Grizzlies shot 64 percent from the field, 7-12 on 3s. Pels gotta get their defense together if they want this to be a game. – 8:16 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 34 after one. Memphis made 7 3s. CJ McCollum continue to cook at lead guard. He’s got 16. – 8:16 PM
Grizzlies 44, Pelicans 34 after one. Memphis made 7 3s. CJ McCollum continue to cook at lead guard. He’s got 16. – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
Pels 34
Grizzlies 44
Bane: 13 points
Ja: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Trip: 5 points
Anderson: 5 points – 8:15 PM
end of the 1st quarter
Pels 34
Grizzlies 44
Bane: 13 points
Ja: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Trip: 5 points
Anderson: 5 points – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
great ball movement leads to a @Devonte Graham three!
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/OvJu46LnAU – 8:14 PM
great ball movement leads to a @Devonte Graham three!
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/OvJu46LnAU – 8:14 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Grizzlies are 24th in #NBA in three-point percentage (34.0) but shooting 7/12 there in 1Q. Cooled off after a near-perfect start and have 42 pts as period winds down – 8:14 PM
Grizzlies are 24th in #NBA in three-point percentage (34.0) but shooting 7/12 there in 1Q. Cooled off after a near-perfect start and have 42 pts as period winds down – 8:14 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I’m just not a fan of Tyus Jones / Ja Morant lineups. Taylor Jenkins seems to want to make them a thing but to me, it creates confused offense and underwhelming defense. – 8:13 PM
I’m just not a fan of Tyus Jones / Ja Morant lineups. Taylor Jenkins seems to want to make them a thing but to me, it creates confused offense and underwhelming defense. – 8:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum already has 16 points in the 1st quarter. He’s trying to keep the Pels in it. They just have to get some stops. – 8:09 PM
CJ McCollum already has 16 points in the 1st quarter. He’s trying to keep the Pels in it. They just have to get some stops. – 8:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
If he gets the minutes, CJ McCollum has that look he’s going for 50+
He’s already up to 13 points and there’s 4:15 left in the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
If he gets the minutes, CJ McCollum has that look he’s going for 50+
He’s already up to 13 points and there’s 4:15 left in the first quarter. – 8:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies going with Tyus Jones over John Konchar as a sub a little past the midway point of the first quarter. Taylor Jenkins getting more of those lineups with Ja Morant and Jones. – 8:07 PM
Grizzlies going with Tyus Jones over John Konchar as a sub a little past the midway point of the first quarter. Taylor Jenkins getting more of those lineups with Ja Morant and Jones. – 8:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ 🤩
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/s5PHBjtBy9 – 8:04 PM
CJ 🤩
📺: TNT
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/s5PHBjtBy9 – 8:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a perfect 3 for 3 from deep for @Desmond Bane already 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vlWN4P3Qvo – 8:04 PM
a perfect 3 for 3 from deep for @Desmond Bane already 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vlWN4P3Qvo – 8:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Grizzlies just scored 29 points in 6 minutes on the Pelicans sans Ingram. – 8:01 PM
The Grizzlies just scored 29 points in 6 minutes on the Pelicans sans Ingram. – 8:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ja Morant making a 30+ footer to beat the shot clock … and then Desmond Bane banging his third triple home seconds afterwards??
Deficit is 29-10 and we’re just 5:32 in – 8:00 PM
Ja Morant making a 30+ footer to beat the shot clock … and then Desmond Bane banging his third triple home seconds afterwards??
Deficit is 29-10 and we’re just 5:32 in – 8:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies about to make the Pelicans pass the sticks in the first quarter. triples flying everywhere. Ja Morant just pulled up from West Memphis. Desmond Bane (11) has outscored the Pelicans (9) through 6:28. – 7:59 PM
Grizzlies about to make the Pelicans pass the sticks in the first quarter. triples flying everywhere. Ja Morant just pulled up from West Memphis. Desmond Bane (11) has outscored the Pelicans (9) through 6:28. – 7:59 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
So it looks like the Grizzlies won’t be missing any shots tonight – 7:59 PM
So it looks like the Grizzlies won’t be missing any shots tonight – 7:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane has hit his 3rd 3 of the quarter, he’s on a HEATER – 7:58 PM
Desmond Bane has hit his 3rd 3 of the quarter, he’s on a HEATER – 7:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Don’t look now, (definitely look) Ja Morant is doing fun things again. – 7:58 PM
Don’t look now, (definitely look) Ja Morant is doing fun things again. – 7:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
First 4 minutes have been ROUGH. Pelicans trail Grizzlies 21-7 already. – 7:58 PM
First 4 minutes have been ROUGH. Pelicans trail Grizzlies 21-7 already. – 7:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are in a nice rhythm here early. Bane making shots, JJJ making shots and everyone is playing that disruptive style of defense. Up 12 in less than 4 minutes. – 7:56 PM
The Grizzlies are in a nice rhythm here early. Bane making shots, JJJ making shots and everyone is playing that disruptive style of defense. Up 12 in less than 4 minutes. – 7:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
get your roll on. everybody get your roll on.
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/3qRaDQr227 – 7:55 PM
get your roll on. everybody get your roll on.
@Ja Morant | @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/3qRaDQr227 – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
name a better connection than the Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams alley oop. I’ll wait – 7:51 PM
name a better connection than the Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams alley oop. I’ll wait – 7:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
📞 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 📞
RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN. pic.twitter.com/wBrsOsieNQ – 7:50 PM
📞 GRIZZ TWITTER ROLL CALL 📞
RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN. pic.twitter.com/wBrsOsieNQ – 7:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tigers player Josh Minott in attendance tonight at the Grizzlies game. – 7:42 PM
Tigers player Josh Minott in attendance tonight at the Grizzlies game. – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tFZdl4vZ4q – 7:38 PM
first five out vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/tFZdl4vZ4q – 7:38 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pelicans.
NOP: Tony Snell, Jaxon Hayes, ol’ friend Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones.
Grizz start Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr and Ziaire Williams.
Set your fantasy teams and betting line accordingly. – 7:35 PM
Here are your starters for Grizzlies-Pelicans.
NOP: Tony Snell, Jaxon Hayes, ol’ friend Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones.
Grizz start Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr and Ziaire Williams.
Set your fantasy teams and betting line accordingly. – 7:35 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good evening from Memphis where the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans tipoff in a few minutes. Your officials for the game — Kane Fitzgerald, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder.
How about THAT @badunclep ??? – 7:32 PM
Good evening from Memphis where the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans tipoff in a few minutes. Your officials for the game — Kane Fitzgerald, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder.
How about THAT @badunclep ??? – 7:32 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies trying to slay the CJ McCollum dragon again here tonight.
McCollum is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds against the Grizzlies since the start of the 2019-20 season. – 7:28 PM
Grizzlies trying to slay the CJ McCollum dragon again here tonight.
McCollum is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds against the Grizzlies since the start of the 2019-20 season. – 7:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5’s for both squads
Pels: McCollum, Jones, Snell, Hayes, Valanciunas
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Trip, Adams.
No Ingram for the Pelicans – 7:26 PM
Starting 5’s for both squads
Pels: McCollum, Jones, Snell, Hayes, Valanciunas
Grizz: Ja, Bane, Ziaire, Trip, Adams.
No Ingram for the Pelicans – 7:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I can’t even lie… Alize Johnson really does look like Lamar Jackson in person. 😂 – 7:25 PM
I can’t even lie… Alize Johnson really does look like Lamar Jackson in person. 😂 – 7:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Make sure to download the official Pelicans app to follow along with tonight’s game! >> https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/o967KiVDBo – 7:16 PM
Almost game time! Make sure to download the official Pelicans app to follow along with tonight’s game! >> https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/o967KiVDBo – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
familiar friends in the spot tonight. pic.twitter.com/44IPu4PcDl – 7:10 PM
familiar friends in the spot tonight. pic.twitter.com/44IPu4PcDl – 7:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Tony Snell
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Brandon Ingram is out. – 7:04 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Tony Snell
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Brandon Ingram is out. – 7:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5 in Memphis 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/B4xU3NbL42 – 7:03 PM
First 5 in Memphis 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/B4xU3NbL42 – 7:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT tonight – 6:53 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT tonight – 6:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Memphis. – 6:49 PM
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Memphis. – 6:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:48 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards !💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/4AREdb1s6X pic.twitter.com/NEGPbdgxZg – 6:45 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards !💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/4AREdb1s6X pic.twitter.com/NEGPbdgxZg – 6:45 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Memphis already has swagger. It goes up a notch w/this cat. Here’s what Taylor Jenkins had to say about Dillon Brooks’ potential return: pic.twitter.com/0HzXEdvmzA – 6:45 PM
Memphis already has swagger. It goes up a notch w/this cat. Here’s what Taylor Jenkins had to say about Dillon Brooks’ potential return: pic.twitter.com/0HzXEdvmzA – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Special shout-out to all the incredible women apart of our organization on #InternationalWomensDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QUqxfpfsWQ – 6:42 PM
Special shout-out to all the incredible women apart of our organization on #InternationalWomensDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QUqxfpfsWQ – 6:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
what up fresh it’s our turn baby 🎵
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/dO2pN8bS3p – 6:41 PM
what up fresh it’s our turn baby 🎵
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/dO2pN8bS3p – 6:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
*seconds* after De’Anthony Melton jumped into the waiting arms of Jonas Valanciunas pic.twitter.com/E4f52RYF6l – 6:35 PM
*seconds* after De’Anthony Melton jumped into the waiting arms of Jonas Valanciunas pic.twitter.com/E4f52RYF6l – 6:35 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Before @Memphis Grizzlies tip against Pelicans at @FedExForum, catching a vital discussion at Ashley HomeStore Women’s Empowerment Reception. Panel features MeMGrizz and @grindcitymedia’s top execs and talents @jessbensontv, @Meghan Triplett, Kandace Stewart and Abusheri Ohwofasa. pic.twitter.com/nA9E2kOd7W – 6:33 PM
Before @Memphis Grizzlies tip against Pelicans at @FedExForum, catching a vital discussion at Ashley HomeStore Women’s Empowerment Reception. Panel features MeMGrizz and @grindcitymedia’s top execs and talents @jessbensontv, @Meghan Triplett, Kandace Stewart and Abusheri Ohwofasa. pic.twitter.com/nA9E2kOd7W – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
love the fits. love the fans 🤗
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GkSDgbPF9y – 6:20 PM
love the fits. love the fans 🤗
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GkSDgbPF9y – 6:20 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram began experiencing hamstring soreness after the Denver game. Ingram will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:03 PM
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram began experiencing hamstring soreness after the Denver game. Ingram will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go through his pregame warmup before his status is determined for tonight – 6:02 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go through his pregame warmup before his status is determined for tonight – 6:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:00 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins gave an update on Dillon Brooks and said hopefully he will be back in a week or so.
Dillon has done two 5v5 sessions and has a couple more this week. – 5:57 PM
Coach Jenkins gave an update on Dillon Brooks and said hopefully he will be back in a week or so.
Dillon has done two 5v5 sessions and has a couple more this week. – 5:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins likes what De’Anthony Melton’s been doing on both sides of the ball — points out how good his net rating have been this year (@fastbreakbreak!!) and says he’ll likely get looks at guarding McCollum tonight – 5:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins likes what De’Anthony Melton’s been doing on both sides of the ball — points out how good his net rating have been this year (@fastbreakbreak!!) and says he’ll likely get looks at guarding McCollum tonight – 5:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said the hope is to get Dillon Brooks back “in a week or so.”
He’s done two 5-on-5 sessions. – 5:52 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the hope is to get Dillon Brooks back “in a week or so.”
He’s done two 5-on-5 sessions. – 5:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on a Dillon Brooks return:
“Hopefully in the next week or so.”
Doesn’t sound like Friday at home is a targeted date. – 5:51 PM
Taylor Jenkins on a Dillon Brooks return:
“Hopefully in the next week or so.”
Doesn’t sound like Friday at home is a targeted date. – 5:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is getting close, no timetable. Hoping he’s back within the next week – 5:50 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Dillon Brooks is getting close, no timetable. Hoping he’s back within the next week – 5:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says New Orleans has played good basketball lately, and finding the right lineup combination — especially with integrating McCollum into the mix – 5:48 PM
Taylor Jenkins says New Orleans has played good basketball lately, and finding the right lineup combination — especially with integrating McCollum into the mix – 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A preview of tonight’s Pelicans – Grizzlies game on today’s @PodcastPelicans with @dsallerson and Grizzlies radio announcer @EricHasseltine 🎙
Listen: https://t.co/1tG1AEiPig
iTunes: https://t.co/eZbaJdQ09b
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/iGx3poPWM3 – 4:43 PM
A preview of tonight’s Pelicans – Grizzlies game on today’s @PodcastPelicans with @dsallerson and Grizzlies radio announcer @EricHasseltine 🎙
Listen: https://t.co/1tG1AEiPig
iTunes: https://t.co/eZbaJdQ09b
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/iGx3poPWM3 – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Draymond coming back soon, Zion’s extension options, and then we went deep on all the picks owned and owed in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Draft. We broke down the protections & projections for all 30!
youtu.be/5rXcDFo3MLA – 4:11 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Draymond coming back soon, Zion’s extension options, and then we went deep on all the picks owned and owed in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Draft. We broke down the protections & projections for all 30!
youtu.be/5rXcDFo3MLA – 4:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/j9i4sRd2MU – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/j9i4sRd2MU – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Warmin’ up in Memphis 🏀
Tune into TNT to watch or @ESPNRadioNOLA to listen in tonight at 6:30 CT! pic.twitter.com/IssEkRTwuC – 3:03 PM
Warmin’ up in Memphis 🏀
Tune into TNT to watch or @ESPNRadioNOLA to listen in tonight at 6:30 CT! pic.twitter.com/IssEkRTwuC – 3:03 PM
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Never seen a trade say , “ pending Wilson’s approval “ . Such a bar 🤝 – 1:54 PM
Never seen a trade say , “ pending Wilson’s approval “ . Such a bar 🤝 – 1:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Counting down til tip-off in Memphis! Here’s @dsallerson with your #PelicansGameDay rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/p6bhR5gLnL – 1:35 PM
Counting down til tip-off in Memphis! Here’s @dsallerson with your #PelicansGameDay rundown 🏀 pic.twitter.com/p6bhR5gLnL – 1:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Celebrate 𝐇𝐄𝐑story 💙
A shoutout to the amazing women across our organization.
@Nike | #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/YiQo8FJlF7 – 1:32 PM
Celebrate 𝐇𝐄𝐑story 💙
A shoutout to the amazing women across our organization.
@Nike | #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/YiQo8FJlF7 – 1:32 PM