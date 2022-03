Russell Westbrook: Westbrick is now shaming

Westbrook, a 14-year veteran, nine-time All-Star and former league MVP, said the derision is nothing new for him but that he and his wife, Nina, are speaking out for two reasons: To defend the honor of the family name and to protect their children. “I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling,” Westbrook said after Los Angeles’ 117-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. “When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue . -via ESPN / March 8, 2022