Russell Westbrook: Westbrick is now shaming

“‘Westbrick,’ for example, to me, is now shaming,” he said, referring to a condescending nickname that makes the rounds online seemingly whenever he has a poor performance. “It’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Shannon Sharpe says “we didn’t see” how inefficient Westbrook was as a scorer and how seduced “we” were by all his triple-doubles in OKC… who is “we”?🙄 – 11:29 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
While I think so much of what Russell Westbrook said last night is true and valid, I think he made a big mistake saying it. Disappointed fans like to find your weak spot. It’s so wrong but it also unfortunately goes with the territory. I feel like he poured gasoline on a fire – 11:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA mailbag: Inevitable questions about the Lakers, Russell Westbrook’s fit and questions about pick swaps. https://t.co/KRDPSvlQFZ pic.twitter.com/kMH3bklEbX – 10:47 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“And it’s gotten so bad where my family don’t even want to go to home games, to any game.”
The Westbrook family has reached a tipping point. Russell and Nina Westbrook push back: ocregister.com/2022/03/08/lak… – 9:19 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I wrote about what Russell Westbrook appears to be asking for: praise in triumph, silence in defeat.
Obviously, while I sympathize deeply with Westbrook, because this must be awful, that’s not the bargain we’ve struck in sports. 🔓 ziller.substack.com/p/what-russell… – 9:17 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 43 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 10th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
The only players since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games in a single season are Moses Malone and Russell Westbrook, each with 12. pic.twitter.com/34GtTeDCqe – 9:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Russell Westbrook on ‘Westbrick’: “It’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:16 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Westbrook doesn’t want to listen to “Westbrick” anymore: it’s time to put a stop to that sportando.basketball/en/westbrook-d… – 5:30 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: In a Lakers season that has seemingly taken its toll on everyone involved, Russell Westbrook explained how the scrutiny has extended beyond him to his family and it has to stop es.pn/3HTzalY – 2:42 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook continues to explain what he and his family have gone through regarding criticism in his first year with the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/YH629V3IRG – 12:13 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on criticism sparking a response from his wife: “She’s reached a point and my family has reached a point where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all…” pic.twitter.com/1CyoOh9DyR – 12:09 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook spoke about the challenge of either LeBron or AD being forced out of games throughout the season due to myriad injuries, including after wins they’d hoped to build on (at BKN, vs. UTA, vs. GSW as examples). Neither star can be replaced, obviously. – 12:04 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL, down as many as 14, closed to a 6-point deficit at the half, 62-56.
Malik Monk (11 points), Carmelo Anthony (9) and Russell Westbrook (9) handled a good chunk of the scoring. – 9:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I make jokes, but a fine maiden Spurs shift for Langford. A layup, a dunk and now draws a charge on Westbrook for Russ’ third foul. – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 9
SA went on a run there late in the 1Q
McDermott 7 pts | Melo 5 pts, Westbrook 5 pts
Murray 6 pts
Langford 4 pts
Spurs are winning every scoring area of the floor except the FT line
Spurs hold Lakers to 22 in opening quarter – 9:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good start for Westbrook driving right into the shot blocker, Poeltl, and drawing his 1st PF. Getting him in foul trouble could open things up for LAL in San Antonio. – 8:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at San Antonio for the LeBron- and AD-less Lakers:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, THT and Howard – 8:01 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on what he wants from Russell Westbrook tonight: “Be aggressive and make the right reads.” – 7:05 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
The #Lakers may need to consider a last-resort option to move on from Russell Westbrook.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-chance-… – 6:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The discourse around whether Russell Westbrook should come off the bench seems to dance around the biggest question.
The Lakers Weekly Reset: ocregister.com/2022/03/07/doe… – 3:56 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss new reports of tension between Russell Westbrook and the Lakers, whether with his role, film session attitude, the assistant coach that got away, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mor… – 12:23 PM
Westbrook, a 14-year veteran, nine-time All-Star and former league MVP, said the derision is nothing new for him but that he and his wife, Nina, are speaking out for two reasons: To defend the honor of the family name and to protect their children. “I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling,” Westbrook said after Los Angeles’ 117-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. “When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue. -via ESPN / March 8, 2022
“I’ve kind of let it go in the past because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, ‘Noah, he’s so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, ‘I’m Westbrook.’ … And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me like, ‘Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].'” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022
“It affects them even going to games,” he said. “Like, I don’t even want to bring my kids to the game because I don’t want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and other names for no reason because he’s playing the game that he loves. And it’s gotten so bad where my family don’t even want to go to home games, to any game … and it’s just super unfortunate, man. And it’s super upsetting to me. “I’m at a point where I’m going to continue to address it. It’s just unfortunate.” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022