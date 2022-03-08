Steve Kerr: Moses Moody a keeper for Warriors

Michael Scotto: Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Moses Moody: “He’s a keeper. He’s a guy who’s going to be a cornerstone for this team for a long time to come. It’s easy to see that right now in his rookie year.”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Moses Moody sparkles in a star-free loss in Denver
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr, while he doesn’t have a vote, says Nikola Jokic should win MVP again this season.
“He was spectacular tonight. Makes all of his teammates better, he makes defense so difficult and he’s playing the game at such an easy pace.” – 12:05 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I asked Steve Kerr if he thinks having Draymond back will fix all of the Warriors’ problems. “No,” he said quickly.
“There’s a lot of work ahead to return to the kind of team we were for most of the season that we’ve gotten away from the last couple weeks.” – 12:00 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors fall to the Nuggets 131-124 despite an incredible effort from the reserves.
32 points for Jordan Poole in the loss, 30 points for Moses Moody.
Golden State’s season-worst losing streak extends to 5 games. – 11:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
StatMuse @statmuse
Moses Moody tonight:
30 PTS
10-23 FG
5-12 3P
It’s the most points by a teenager in Warriors franchise history. pic.twitter.com/tQoeGGDicp – 11:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a game by a teenager in Warriors franchise history:
1. Moses Moody (30)
2. Jonathan Kuminga (26)
3. James Wiseman (25) pic.twitter.com/2CYRhDPPWB – 11:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Power rankings the active coaches with a prayer at catching Gregg Popovich:
1. Erik Spoelstra
2. Ty Lue
3. Taylor Jenkins
Kerr got a sneaky late start and doesn’t strike me as the lifer coach. Could see him easily moving back into front offices or TV. – 11:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
With just nine players available — including two G League players — and led by two rookies, the Warriors trail the Nuggets by just two at the half.
Moses Moody with a career high 22, Jonathan Kuminga with 12. Jordan Poole adds 11. – 10:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr: There’s no target date for Draymond’s return.
Draymond Green: LOL check out my podcast. – 8:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr gave an update on Draymond Green.
“We don’t have a set date, but I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court… He’s feeling a lot better and coming along, but still no target date.” – 7:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Been a bit of a veiled back-and-forth between Malone/Kerr the last couple days about tonight’s rescheduled game. Warriors upset about circumstances of original postponement. Nuggets noted they also had a back-to-back added.
Kerr: “It puts us in a way tougher spot than them.” pic.twitter.com/RWgtj7dJyc – 7:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight, per Steve Kerr:
Poole
Lee
Moody
JTA
Looney – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Denver
Jordan Poole
Damion Lee
Moses Moody
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Kevon Looney – 7:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is out tonight with general illness. “He’s not feeling well at all,” Steve Kerr said.
Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was listed as questionable with general illness, is active. – 7:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s who the Warriors could have available tonight (at most 10 players, potentially just 8):
Jordan Poole
Kevon Looney
Nemanja Bjelica
Chris Chiozza
Jonathan Kuminga
Damion Lee
Moses Moody
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Otto Porter (questionable)
Juan Toscano-Anderson (questionable) – 3:35 PM
