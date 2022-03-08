Steve Kerr: Nikola Jokic probably should win MVP again

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a consensus in the MVP conversation that doesn’t favor Jokic winning for the second season in a row. Warriors coach Steve Kerr appears to have made up his mind. “We played against the reigning MVP, who probably should win it again,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “I don’t have a vote, but Jokic is just an unbelievable player and was spectacular tonight. He makes all of his teammates better. He makes defense so difficult because no matter what you do, he’s got a counter for it. He’s playing the game at such an easy pace and things look so smooth for him out there. With our defense already coming into this game struggling, he’s a tough guy to face when you’re not well-connected at that end of the floor.”
Source: Taylor Wirth @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jokic’s mindset is to compete for wins. Individual awards come second. He mentioned that after his back to back triple-double in the Nuggets’ win over the Warriors.
“I’m just trying to compete, to win games”.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jokic over the last 5 games
25.2 points
14.2 rebounds
10 assists
1.2 steals
1 block
61% FG
3 triple doubles, 2 double-doubles. 4 wins over the last 5.
Undeniable Joker! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/EgJu87JE0v – 4:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brilliant efforts for Jokic (32pts, 15reb, 13ast) and Doncic (35pts, 16reb, 7ast)
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:00 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Nikola Jokic what his day looked like from last night to today:
“I woke up at 8, probably. I was with my daughter a little bit. Then Natalija wake up, made me breakfast. Fell asleep a little bit. … My chef came and made me lunch. Then I came here. Crazy day, huh?” – 1:09 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, asked what another MVP run would mean to his legacy, just shrugs:
“I don’t know. It doesn’t mean anything special. I’m just trying to compete, to win games.” – 1:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Remeber when the Nuggets were lost when Jokic was off the court? That is no loger the case over the last 10 games.
Nuggets w/ Jokic: +5.3 net rating
Nuggets w/o Jokic, +11.2 net rating
That is massive for the Nuggets final sprint through the regular season. – 12:28 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic snags his 18th triple-double, and the #Nuggets win their 11th of their last 13 games.
“Not every win’s going to be a masterpiece,” said Michael Malone, but Denver is rolling.
denverpost.com/2022/03/07/den… – 12:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Michael Singer @msinger
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr, while he doesn’t have a vote, says Nikola Jokic should win MVP again this season.
“He was spectacular tonight. Makes all of his teammates better, he makes defense so difficult and he’s playing the game at such an easy pace.” – 12:05 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
For Jokic to shoot 57.1% from the field desite being without Murray and Porter for nearly all of the season is absurd.
Everyone knows that Jokic is the guy to key on with so many injuires and it simply hasnt mattered. – 12:01 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
I asked Steve Kerr if he thinks having Draymond back will fix all of the Warriors’ problems. “No,” he said quickly.
“There’s a lot of work ahead to return to the kind of team we were for most of the season that we’ve gotten away from the last couple weeks.” – 12:00 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is T-10th in points per game (25.8), 2nd in rebounds (13.8), and 7th in assists (8).
What else can you even say? – 11:56 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Nikola Jokic with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists on the 2nd night of a back to back
Just another night at the office for the 🃏, who’s certainly deserving of back to back MVP 🏆 – 11:35 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has 78 points, 24 assists, and 27 rebounds in 24 hours.
Back-to-back triple doubles for the MVP as well.
Followed last night’s incredible performance with another banger. – 11:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
32 PTS
15 REB
13 AST
12-17 FG
It’s his 75th triple-double. Three away from tying Wilt for the most by a center. pic.twitter.com/611HFo7por – 11:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Golden State Warriors 131-122.
-Joker with 32-15-13 on a b2b after putting up 46-12-11 last night
-Jeff Green with 18, Monte with 17, Rivers with 15. Strong night for a lot of guys
-Davon Reed a career high 17 points off the bench pic.twitter.com/2uzrmiC0HI – 11:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s last 24 hours:
Win tonight vs. GSW: 32 pts, 15 rebs, 13 asts
Win (OT) last night vs. NOLA: 46 pts, 12 rebs, 11 asts, 4 blks, 3 stls – 11:33 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic the last two days: missed some free throws
Look, God made the platypus okay? Nobody’s perfect. Other than that, Nikola has been divine. – 11:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Power rankings the active coaches with a prayer at catching Gregg Popovich:
1. Erik Spoelstra
2. Ty Lue
3. Taylor Jenkins
Kerr got a sneaky late start and doesn’t strike me as the lifer coach. Could see him easily moving back into front offices or TV. – 11:06 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Nikola Jokic is now three triple-doubles shy of Wilt Chamberlain for the most by a center in nba history.
Jokic is 27 and has played in fewer than half as many games as Wilt.
Also. Blocks weren’t official for Wilt’s entire career otherwise he’d have probably 50 more. – 10:54 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on Nikola Jokic: “He’s a monster. What he’s able to do on a basketball floor, it’s really crazy.”
“When you look at really who the best players are, it’s really big men. Whether it’s Giannis, him, Jokic, KD’s 7-feet… Foreign guys are really taking over, Luka.” pic.twitter.com/H0Tc75LdL5 – 10:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
That alley-oop to AG gives Nikola Jokic another triple-double.
That’s his NBA-leading 18th on the season.
He’s sitting on 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists … midway through the third quarter. – 10:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid discussed Jokic’s season some postgame: “He’s an amazing player, he’s a monster.”
Says he loves seeing big men be some of the most dominant players in the league, a group including himself, Jokic, and Giannis – 10:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets’ free agent pitch to Jeff Green this summer.
Them: “You’re gonna feast playing off Joker.”
JG: “Cool. I’m down.” – 10:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Katy Winge @katywinge
A couple notes from the Nuggets huddle completely unrelated to basketball:
Coach Malone is wearing socks with dancing teddy bears (I think?) on them.
Nikola Jokic spent the two early timeouts using a floss pick. – 10:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr: There’s no target date for Draymond’s return.
Draymond Green: LOL check out my podcast. – 8:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Golden State
Monte Morris
Austin Rivers
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr gave an update on Draymond Green.
“We don’t have a set date, but I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court… He’s feeling a lot better and coming along, but still no target date.” – 7:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Been a bit of a veiled back-and-forth between Malone/Kerr the last couple days about tonight’s rescheduled game. Warriors upset about circumstances of original postponement. Nuggets noted they also had a back-to-back added.
Kerr: “It puts us in a way tougher spot than them.” pic.twitter.com/RWgtj7dJyc – 7:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight, per Steve Kerr:
Poole
Lee
Moody
JTA
Looney – 7:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is out tonight with general illness. “He’s not feeling well at all,” Steve Kerr said.
Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was listed as questionable with general illness, is active. – 7:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today @Kendrick Perkins said that Nikola Jokic may be the most SKILLED international player of all time.
Giannis? Nikola? Hakeem? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/YT6n1K33pB – 3:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Besides missing quite a few travels and the phantom foul on CJ late against Jokic, the only notable incorrect call last night was Jokic on Herb with 58.8 left.
Jokic blocked Hernangomez on that possession. Would’ve been two shots with 58.8 left to put Pels up 6. pic.twitter.com/nA6QvVR7a3 – 3:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Every player in NBA history who has recorded at least 45p/10r/10a in a game while shooting 70% from the field:
✅ Wilt Chamberlain (3/18/68)
✅ Nikola Jokic (last night)
That’s it. That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/uzmDmk4jFU – 2:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was
In any other year, Nikola Jokic’s performance last night would have clinched the MVP award. This is not a normal year.
Also: Tour de Wisconsin, scouting LSU’s Tari Eason, and more!
theathletic.com/3167733/2022/0… – 12:32 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Only 1 player in the NBA ranks at least top-15 in total points, rebounds and assists this season.
It is Nikola Jokic and he ranks top-7 in all 3 categories:
Points: 1,471 (7th)
Rebounds: 786 (1st)
Assists: 456 (6th) – 12:23 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Nikola Jokic
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/ErUTLI94yF – 12:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Watching the Nikola Jokic performance from last night confirms one thing …..
We need to eliminate positions for All-NBA.
Unless the NBA labels Jokic or Joel Embiid as a forward, one of the MVP candidates will see their name on the second team this year. – 12:06 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New pod! NBA Weekend Winners & Losers | Whoa Boy Box Scores! (Tatum, Jokic, LeBron, etc.)
📼: https://t.co/s4FmazxvcH
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/ORKBeY2CqF – 12:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 6:
– J. Tatum: 54 pts, 5 reb, +12
– N. Jokic: 46 pts, 12 reb, 11 ast
– K. Middleton: 44 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
– B. Ingram: 38 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast
– Boj. Bogdanovic: 35 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 33 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast
– C. Wood: 28 pts, 13 reb, 2 blk – 10:42 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 11 AST
✅ 3 STL
✅ 4 BLK
Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Jokic is the only player to record a 45-point triple-double with at least three steals and three blocks. pic.twitter.com/o7zGq66Vwg – 10:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 11 AST
✅ 16-22 FG
Jokic is the fifth player in NBA history to record multiple 45-point triple-doubles in a season.
He’s the second player to record a 45-point triple-double while shooting at least 70% from the field. pic.twitter.com/vFvAJzNUz7 – 9:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic: I feel quite comfortable with taking the important shots
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:44 AM
Jorge Sierra: As of now, Nikola Jokic would be the first player in NBA history to lead a team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage in a season. -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 8, 2022
Luka Doncic had many nice words for his fellow European stars during the All-Star Weekend and he also gave the praise to Giannis Antetokounmpo for both his on and off the court qualities. “You know what I’m gonna say. He’s an amazing player but what amazes me the most is his personality, a great guy just to talk to. He was the MVP twice, I think he’ll be maybe five times more. A great player,” Luka said and stayed humble when asked if it’s his time to grab the MVP honors. “I don’t know, I just want to win a championship. That’s it.” -via EuroHoops.net / March 6, 2022
Shams Charania: NBA Players of the Month for February: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 3, 2022