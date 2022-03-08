Suns vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (51-13) play against the Orlando Magic (49-49) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022
Phoenix Suns 32, Orlando Magic 29 (Q2 09:28)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 28-22 at end of 1st.
Ayton 11 points, 3 rebounds
Carter Jr. 11 points, 7 rebounds. – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A full first quarter of runs
14-2 Suns run
15-0 Magic run
14-5 Suns run
Suns up 28-22. – 7:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Suns 28, Magic 22.
Terrence Ross makes 3 FTs to close out quarter.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points, 7 rebounds
Deandre Ayton: 11 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA teams with the greatest % chance to win the title, according to ESPN’s BPI:
1. Phoenix – 17.0%
2. Boston – 14.2%
3. Miami – 13.8%
4. Denver – 10.0%
5. Milwaukee – 8.9%
6. Philadelphia – 7.4%
7. Utah – 5.4%
8. Dallas – 5.0% – 7:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in the first quarter:
11 PTS
7 REB
5-7 FG
1-2 3P
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/UYyCvvza1S – 7:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 28, ORL 22
Ayton: 11 Pts, 3 Reb, 5-7 FG
Bridges: 5 Pts, 2 Reb
Payne: 3 Pts, 3 Ast
Carter: 11 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-7 FG – 7:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Suns 28, Magic 22
Ayton: 11 points
Bridges: 5 points
Carter: 11 points, 7 rebounds
Bamba: 4 points, 6 rebounds – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Holiday finds McGee, who was running down the middle of the lane in transition, for the lob dunk.
#Suns up nine. – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 11 points and two rebounds early.
#Suns up three as Bridges scores. – 7:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver’s odds of avoiding the play-in tournament are good. They have a balanced schedule over the last 17 games & a 3-loss lead on the Timberwolves.
Oh, & Minny has a 10-game stretch coming up featuring MIA, SAS, LAL, MIL, DAL, PHX, DAL, BOS, TOR & the final matchup with DEN. – 7:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We got a big man duel so far.
Deandre Ayton: 11 points, 1 rebound, 5-7 FG
Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 5-7 FG – 7:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr.’a leading the Magic on their 14-2 run over the last 5 minutes, making a 3-pointer that gave them their first lead of the game.
Orlando’s leading 17-14 with 4:45 in the 1Q. Carter has 9 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
15-0 run 👀
9 first-quarter points for @Wendell Carter Jr.
📺: https://t.co/JXrb594IOi pic.twitter.com/rELU120qOZ – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Thia was 14-2 #Suns.
Magic on 15-0 run
Wow. pic.twitter.com/fn8oO2VH2S – 7:24 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Suns rolling early here at Amway: Phoenix is leading 12-2 with 9:15 after Ayton’s turnaround hook shot.
Ayton’s up to 6 points. The Suns have made 5 of their first 7 shots. – 7:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton: 6 points, 3-3 FG
Orlando Magic: 2 points, 1-6 FG – 7:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 66 vs PHOENIX
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
1️⃣3️⃣G: @RJ Hampton
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play tonight vs Phoenix due to a sprained right ankle.
#MagicTogether – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. working with assistant/player-development coaches Randy Gregory and Altavious “Tae” Carter pregame.
Carter’s averaged 16.8 points (55.1% shooting), 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his 20 games since Jan. 1. pic.twitter.com/pXgzaV9HAv – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“The fight that we show night in and night out no matter who plays is something that I’m proud of.”
– Coach Monty Williams
Read about how the Suns roster has stepped up in the absence of key players in the face of adversity: – 5:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
R.J. Hampton going through a pregame shooting circuit with assistant coach Lionel Chalmers.
Magic vs. Suns tips off in about 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/supciid4vq – 5:07 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/aJC5tF46h6 – 5:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/QpukC9TlR4 – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy has been sent to the G League, with Victor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry back. Along with Guy, Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and Javonte Smart (G League) have been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns.
Caleb Martin (Achilles soreness) is questionable – 3:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner over his last 20 games:
16.1 PTS
4.7 REB
3.4 AST
50.8% FG | 42.9% 3P | 89.4% FT pic.twitter.com/kn4sr73pm4 – 3:08 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/Cq74Oq3zgk – 3:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 7 in 70: MIA, WAS, CHA, NYK, IND, ATL, ORL w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/WwEeIJvSY5 – 2:00 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“People should never underestimate a woman.” – @Markelle Fultz 💙
#IWD2022 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xUzj8PNo4O – 1:00 PM
