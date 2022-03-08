Suns vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns (51-13) play against the Orlando Magic (16-49) at Amway Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $2,674,433 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,909,243 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?