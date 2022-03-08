Zach LaVine about to announce new sneaker deal?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Bulls All Star Zach Lavine will announce new sneaker deal in next ten days sources tell @BallySports .
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Embiid with 43/14 – Harden with 16/14 – not bad for the 2nd-best duo on the court Monday, according to Zach LaVine. Yes, the guard doubled down on his All-Star proclamation, even after the loss to Philly. Lots of layers here – click and enjoy:
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/7… – 11:00 PM
Embiid with 43/14 – Harden with 16/14 – not bad for the 2nd-best duo on the court Monday, according to Zach LaVine. Yes, the guard doubled down on his All-Star proclamation, even after the loss to Philly. Lots of layers here – click and enjoy:
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/7… – 11:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last four games, #Bulls are -62 in FT attempts; -49 in FT made.
Bulls lose their fifth straight tonight, 121-106 at Philly as Embiid scores 43.
LaVine 26 pts, DeRozan 23 – 9:36 PM
Last four games, #Bulls are -62 in FT attempts; -49 in FT made.
Bulls lose their fifth straight tonight, 121-106 at Philly as Embiid scores 43.
LaVine 26 pts, DeRozan 23 – 9:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Sixers 121, Bulls 106
LaVine: 26-8-5
DeRozan: 23-11-8
Coby: 19 pts off bench
Tristan Thompson: 11 pts, 9 reb
Ayo: 11 pts, 4 ast
Embiid: 43-14-2 with 3 blocks, 2 steals (moves to 11-0 vs. Bulls in career)
Bulls have lost 5 straight, fall to 39-26 – 9:35 PM
Final: Sixers 121, Bulls 106
LaVine: 26-8-5
DeRozan: 23-11-8
Coby: 19 pts off bench
Tristan Thompson: 11 pts, 9 reb
Ayo: 11 pts, 4 ast
Embiid: 43-14-2 with 3 blocks, 2 steals (moves to 11-0 vs. Bulls in career)
Bulls have lost 5 straight, fall to 39-26 – 9:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 121, Bulls 106
LaVine 26 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 23 pts, 11 rebs, 8 assists
White 19 pts
Embiid 43 pts, 14 rebs
Harden 16 pts, 14 assists, 8 rebs – 9:33 PM
76ers 121, Bulls 106
LaVine 26 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 23 pts, 11 rebs, 8 assists
White 19 pts
Embiid 43 pts, 14 rebs
Harden 16 pts, 14 assists, 8 rebs – 9:33 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Sixers 121, Bulls 106.
Zach LaVine: 26/8/5
DeMar DeRozan: 23/11/8
Coby White: 19/4/2
Ayo Dosunmu: 11/3/4
Tristan Thompson: 11/9
Joel Embiid: 43/14/2
James Harden: 16/8/14.
The Bulls have lost a season-high five consecutive games and are now 39-26. – 9:33 PM
Final: Sixers 121, Bulls 106.
Zach LaVine: 26/8/5
DeMar DeRozan: 23/11/8
Coby White: 19/4/2
Ayo Dosunmu: 11/3/4
Tristan Thompson: 11/9
Joel Embiid: 43/14/2
James Harden: 16/8/14.
The Bulls have lost a season-high five consecutive games and are now 39-26. – 9:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine hits a pair of 3-pointers to cool a 76ers surge out of half time. – 8:31 PM
Zach LaVine hits a pair of 3-pointers to cool a 76ers surge out of half time. – 8:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls’ first 52 seconds of the second half:
– Tristan Thompson shooting foul on Embiid for two free throws
– Zach LaVine stepped out of bounds on corner 3 catch.
– Ayo Dosunmu allows straight-line drive to Tyrese Maxey.
– Billy Donovan timeout – 8:28 PM
The Bulls’ first 52 seconds of the second half:
– Tristan Thompson shooting foul on Embiid for two free throws
– Zach LaVine stepped out of bounds on corner 3 catch.
– Ayo Dosunmu allows straight-line drive to Tyrese Maxey.
– Billy Donovan timeout – 8:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls hanging in this one even without Vučević, trailing 59-53 at the half.
DeRozan leads with 15 points despite being double teamed and shooting 5-for-12.
LaVine (8) and Dosunmu (9) help with ball movement/production.
Embiid (19) and Harden (11) cooking despite solid Bulls D. – 8:11 PM
Bulls hanging in this one even without Vučević, trailing 59-53 at the half.
DeRozan leads with 15 points despite being double teamed and shooting 5-for-12.
LaVine (8) and Dosunmu (9) help with ball movement/production.
Embiid (19) and Harden (11) cooking despite solid Bulls D. – 8:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has been more aggressive going to the rim tonight, and that’s a very good thing. Donovan said his left knee felt great all day Monday. Problem is who knows how it feels Tuesday? That’s who LaVine is now.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/7… – 8:10 PM
Zach LaVine has been more aggressive going to the rim tonight, and that’s a very good thing. Donovan said his left knee felt great all day Monday. Problem is who knows how it feels Tuesday? That’s who LaVine is now.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/7… – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 59, Bulls 53 at half
DeRozan 15 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 5 rebs
Embiid 19 pts
Harden 11 pts, 6 assists
Bulls have 14 2nd-chance points to keep them afloat but have to stop fouling. FTAs: 20-6, Philly – 8:10 PM
76ers 59, Bulls 53 at half
DeRozan 15 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 5 rebs
Embiid 19 pts
Harden 11 pts, 6 assists
Bulls have 14 2nd-chance points to keep them afloat but have to stop fouling. FTAs: 20-6, Philly – 8:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan is being hounded the moment he gets across the half-court line, and no one has been able to help him out with Dosunmu and LaVine on the bench. Two turnovers in the last minute from this pressure. – 7:38 PM
DeRozan is being hounded the moment he gets across the half-court line, and no one has been able to help him out with Dosunmu and LaVine on the bench. Two turnovers in the last minute from this pressure. – 7:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls off to a sharp offensive start vs. Sixers, lead 14-10 at 6:47 mark of first
DeMar DeRozan (6 points) getting anything he wants on Tobias Harris. Zach LaVine has 4 points on strong drives, which is a good indicator for him – 7:22 PM
Bulls off to a sharp offensive start vs. Sixers, lead 14-10 at 6:47 mark of first
DeMar DeRozan (6 points) getting anything he wants on Tobias Harris. Zach LaVine has 4 points on strong drives, which is a good indicator for him – 7:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
LaVine picks up 2 fouls early for the Bulls, so you’d expect Thybulle to rotate over and cover DeRozan after this timeout. DeRozan is up to 6 points on 3-4 shooting as the Bulls have a 14-10 lead 5 minutes into this one. – 7:22 PM
LaVine picks up 2 fouls early for the Bulls, so you’d expect Thybulle to rotate over and cover DeRozan after this timeout. DeRozan is up to 6 points on 3-4 shooting as the Bulls have a 14-10 lead 5 minutes into this one. – 7:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combine for 10 points as the Bulls lead 14-10.
Concern area: Zach already has 2 fouls, both courtesy of James Harden drives. – 7:20 PM
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combine for 10 points as the Bulls lead 14-10.
Concern area: Zach already has 2 fouls, both courtesy of James Harden drives. – 7:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two fouls in five minutes for Zach LaVine — both drawn by James Harden on drives – 7:20 PM
Two fouls in five minutes for Zach LaVine — both drawn by James Harden on drives – 7:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan spoke pre-game about how important it is for Zach LaVine to get back into the groove of cutting to the basket.
He just sliced to the rim for his first basket of the night. Creating downhill like that is essential for the Bulls to match the Sixers production. – 7:16 PM
Billy Donovan spoke pre-game about how important it is for Zach LaVine to get back into the groove of cutting to the basket.
He just sliced to the rim for his first basket of the night. Creating downhill like that is essential for the Bulls to match the Sixers production. – 7:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Thompson starts out on Embiid and immediately hops in the passing lane to start that disruption plan early.
Bulls are bringing a double off-ball whenever Embiid collects — LaVine and Green have both come over to pick up so far. – 7:12 PM
Thompson starts out on Embiid and immediately hops in the passing lane to start that disruption plan early.
Bulls are bringing a double off-ball whenever Embiid collects — LaVine and Green have both come over to pick up so far. – 7:12 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is out vs. Sixers, Bulls say. Starting five:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Javonte Green
DeMar DeRozan
Tristan Thompson – 6:31 PM
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is out vs. Sixers, Bulls say. Starting five:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Javonte Green
DeMar DeRozan
Tristan Thompson – 6:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan repeats on Zach LaVine’s knee: “He is not dealing with pain.” Issue is occasional swelling leading to tightness/stiffness, which impacts mobility
Said LaVine feels better after treatment than pre-All-Star. Focus is on maintaining that for rest of season – 5:52 PM
Billy Donovan repeats on Zach LaVine’s knee: “He is not dealing with pain.” Issue is occasional swelling leading to tightness/stiffness, which impacts mobility
Said LaVine feels better after treatment than pre-All-Star. Focus is on maintaining that for rest of season – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine isn’t dealing with pain in his knee, but that at times he deals with swelling and stiffness that can limit his mobility. LaVine has been dealing with issues with the knee since before the All-Star Game. – 5:43 PM
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine isn’t dealing with pain in his knee, but that at times he deals with swelling and stiffness that can limit his mobility. LaVine has been dealing with issues with the knee since before the All-Star Game. – 5:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s game between the #Sixers vs. #ChicagoBulls. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. #NBA #PhilaUnite #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/JhqCQXlNAq – 1:31 PM
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s game between the #Sixers vs. #ChicagoBulls. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. #NBA #PhilaUnite #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/JhqCQXlNAq – 1:31 PM
More on this storyline
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has signed a footwear & apparel endorsement deal with Under Armour. “It’s amazing to have a brand that believes in me and sees my potential like Under Armour,” said @BizzyBones11 -via Twitter @NickDePaula / January 31, 2022
As the U.S. and other countries grow more vocal in denouncing China’s actions in Xinjiang, Congress has repeatedly called upon NBA stars to drop their deals. Those stars include Wade, who initially signed a 10-year, $75 million contract with Li-Ning in 2012 that was later converted into a lifetime agreement in 2018, ahead of Wade’s final season. Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson signed with Anta Sports in 2014 and re-upped in 2017 on a reported 10-year, $80 million deal. Trail Blazers guard and players’ association president CJ McCollum left Nike in 2017 for a richer, five-year agreement with Li-Ning, while the Hornets’ Gordon Hayward joined Anta in 2018 on a four-year deal. In 2020, Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins struck a multiyear deal with Peak, and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon agreed to a contract with 361 Degrees, making him what the company called “the new face” of its basketball division. -via ESPN / January 28, 2022
Roberts said the union would share lawmakers’ concerns with affected players, but several agents representing those with Chinese shoe deals told ESPN the union never alerted them to the request from Washington. Asked about that discrepancy, a union spokesman insisted the information had been passed along. “The National Basketball Players Association has previously had an impressive track record of using their voice for social change, and I would like to see them do more to raise awareness about the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang and to help their members understand the risks of partnering with companies that promote products made with forced labor,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, told ESPN. “These sponsorship deals need to end.” -via ESPN / January 28, 2022