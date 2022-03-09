Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams cleared for minimal contact

KC Johnson: Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and Patrick Williams has been cleared for minimal contact, per Billy Donovan. Both may practice Friday but they need to see how next days of workouts go.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and is trending towards a Friday practice.
Patrick Williams has been cleared for controlled contact.
Here’s the Billy Donovan update from Detroit, for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso will practice in full contact with the team Friday, Williams partial contact. Lonzo Ball was not a scan candidate with the knee, so is still ramping up his rehab. Caruso has stayed in great shape, so should come along quickly. – 12:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and Patrick Williams has been cleared for minimal contact, per Billy Donovan.
Both may practice Friday but they need to see how next days of workouts go. – 12:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso has been medically cleared for contact, Billy Donovan says. Patrick Williams has been cleared for minimal contact. – 12:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If I had to guess the order of the returns Caruso is definitely first, Lonzo Ball might be last. Still working on lateral running and increasing his workload. He’s had to be backed off workouts several times, which is pretty normal. – 5:04 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball all flew back to Chicago today for their individual workouts. Caruso and Williams have not been cleared for contact practice until latest bone scans are done and results looked at by specialist, per coach Billy Donovan. – 5:01 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams traveled with the team to Philadelphia, but will head home to Chicago for the Detroit game.
Billy Donovan said medical felt this was a good time for them to make recovery progress and “the best place to do that is in Chicago.” – 5:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso & Williams not yet cleared for contact practice. #Bulls – 1:21 PM
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Bulls G Alex Caruso will see a doctor tomorrow to determine next steps and whether he will be cleared sources tell @BallySports . -via Twitter / March 8, 2022
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 6, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso is able to get on court, do work with basketball for first time since wrist surgery, but it’s going to take some time to get strength back in area. Said AC can barely pass with right hand right now. Not cleared for contact, could be a couple weeks -via Twitter @rob_schaef / February 28, 2022