Andrew Bogut: Bradley Beal trying to get to Philadelphia

Beal said he’s leaning toward re-signing with Washington. But former NBA player Andrew Bogut says otherwise. Bogut on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast: I’ve heard a pretty big rumor … from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid. Philly’s desperate, obviously, to try to get off Harris, anyway. They have been for a while. And I think they’re even more desperate now to free up that cap space somehow. It will most likely have to be a sign-and-trade with Philly. But don’t be surprised if a big three forms in Philly. That’s the word on the street.
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Did Bjelica ask for the Bogut at the salon or is this more of a darwinian thing? – 10:41 PM
Did Bjelica ask for the Bogut at the salon or is this more of a darwinian thing? – 10:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Andrew Bogut: Rumor is Bradley Beal will join James Harden and Joel Embiid on 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/and… – 2:31 PM
Andrew Bogut: Rumor is Bradley Beal will join James Harden and Joel Embiid on 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/and… – 2:31 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 56 – We surpassed 1 million listens last week! Thank you to all our subscribers and listeners.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/H2LAeskUpO – 5:00 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 56 – We surpassed 1 million listens last week! Thank you to all our subscribers and listeners.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/H2LAeskUpO – 5:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Porzinigs said he would love to play with Beal and says its some exciting things to look forward to in Washington. – 9:16 PM
Porzinigs said he would love to play with Beal and says its some exciting things to look forward to in Washington. – 9:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
After Kyle Kuzma finishes his interview with Glen Consor, he excitedly runs by Kristaps Porzingis’ interview with Chris Miller saying, ‘KP KP KP’
Bradley Beal was much more patient waiting for Porzingis to finish before dapping him up and following him to the locker room pic.twitter.com/gkVJkMscL9 – 8:33 PM
After Kyle Kuzma finishes his interview with Glen Consor, he excitedly runs by Kristaps Porzingis’ interview with Chris Miller saying, ‘KP KP KP’
Bradley Beal was much more patient waiting for Porzingis to finish before dapping him up and following him to the locker room pic.twitter.com/gkVJkMscL9 – 8:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal mentioned that he’s already looking at a couple point guards for the Wizards to target for next season. He’s getting a front row look at Malcolm Brogdon currently. – 7:43 PM
Bradley Beal mentioned that he’s already looking at a couple point guards for the Wizards to target for next season. He’s getting a front row look at Malcolm Brogdon currently. – 7:43 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal whispers something quick into Kristaps Porzingis’ ear minutes before his Wizards debut – 5:56 PM
Bradley Beal whispers something quick into Kristaps Porzingis’ ear minutes before his Wizards debut – 5:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I like starting Kristaps Porzingis at center because it allows Daniel Gafford not to pick up fouls in the opening minutes.
I am looking forward to the Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Daniel Gafford frontcourt. Bet Bradley Beal is too. – 5:42 PM
I like starting Kristaps Porzingis at center because it allows Daniel Gafford not to pick up fouls in the opening minutes.
I am looking forward to the Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis, and Daniel Gafford frontcourt. Bet Bradley Beal is too. – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
Bill Simmons: Embiid really wanted Bradley Beal and was pushing really hard for it and was talking to him all the time and was pushing, pushing, pushing. Part of the reason the trade stuff took so long was because there was a Sixer side that wanted Harden and obviously Daryl (Morey) because Harden is his guy, but Embiid really wanted Beal because he felt like he was a better fit and was pushing, pushing pushing… then Beal gets hurt. Embiid is still pushing: ‘No, Beal, Beal’. He’s still working on him. And then Beal’s like, ‘I’m out’ and he’s getting surgery. And then that’s how we end up with the Harden situation. -via Spotify / March 3, 2022
With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week. That doesn’t mean it’s a fire sale — the Wizards definitely want return value — but they are not keeping anyone besides Beal and Kuzma away from talks. -via Action Network / February 10, 2022
As for the most coveted Wizard, one well-placed source reiterated this week that Bradley Beal remains highly unlikely to be seriously discussed in trade talks in the next six days — unless Beal goes to management and requests to be traded. That, I’m told, hasn’t happened yet. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2022