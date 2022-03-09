Anfernee Simons, Justise Winslow nearing return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
According to Chauncey Billups, both @Anfernee Simons (left knee) and @Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are nearing return. – 8:36 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons out again tonight at Utah.
Jazz by 29. pic.twitter.com/ZVmL4keGJA – 8:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) is questionable while Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow are out for Wednesday’s game in Utah. – 6:47 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) is questionable.
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Ingles (left knee ), Lillard, Little, Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis) & Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for tomorrow’s game at Utah. – 5:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anfernee Simons (quad contusion) is out tonight against the Wolves. Simons put 38 on the Wolves on Saturday.
These are the players available for POR tonight:
Josh Hart
Keon Johnson
Keljin Blevins
CJ Elleby
Drew Eubanks
Trendon Watford
Ben McLemore
Brandon Williams
Greg Brown III – 1:45 PM
