Ben Simmons about to file a grievance against the Sixers?

Thursday evening’s Sixers-Nets meeting is one of the most anticipated games in South Philly in recent memory, a spectacle with battles within battles within battles. There’s Kevin Durant vs. Joel Embiid, James Harden vs. his former teammates, and Ben Simmons vs. just about everybody. It’s that last piece many are focused on, with league sources anticipating that Simmons and his representation will file a formal grievance against the Sixers at some point in the coming days.
Source: Philly Voice
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After dealing with the raucous TD Garden crowd in Boston, Kyrie Irving had some advice for Ben Simmons ahead of his Thursday return to Philadelphia:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons in front of Philly fans on Thursday: “The guy’s making $40 million a year. You can take that for a couple hours. I’m sure Ben has that approach.” – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD says when he faced a hostile environment he could shut them up by hitting a jump shot and unfortunately Ben Simmons doesn’t have that opportunity since he won’t be in the lineup. – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he and Ben Simmons understands that some fans lives are so sh—ty they need to heckle. Admits some of it might be funny but no one will hold Ben’s hand he needs to experience it for himself. – 9:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Kevin Durant if he says anything to Ben Simmons ahead of Thursday’s game: “Absolutely not.” Said Simmons has to experience it for himself and doesn’t need to have his hand held. – 9:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons expected to file grievance against 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/rep… – 6:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Props to Ben Simmons for sitting on the bench in Philly and not hiding in the locker room. It’s gonna be a nasty atmosphere but, as Steve Nash said, it’s good to get it over with. – 3:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Really can’t wait until I no longer have to talk about Ben Simmons. – 2:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons will face savage Philadelphia boos from the #Nets bench #nba #76ers #sixers nypost.com/2022/03/08/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A grievance from Ben Simmons and his representation is expected to be filed soon, with the reception he encounters at Thursday’s Sixers-Nets game serving as a potential piece of their case to recoup money he lost in fines this season. Story: phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-gr… – 1:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
It remains unclear when Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut — but Steve Nash does expect him to be on the bench with them in Philly on Thursday.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some lunchtime Sixers notes and nuggets:
*Doc thinks Ben Simmons should receive a tribute video Thursday.
*Harden hopes he won’t miss any more games for hamstring management.
*Harden the…defender?
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 12:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets expect star to join team on bench vs. 76ers, unsure when he takes court again
https://t.co/1xKpwU9VfY pic.twitter.com/67GfRGAq4P – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he’s open to conversation if Ben Simmons needs it ahead of his return to Philly. Thinks it’s good for him to get some of the heckling out of the way even though he’s not playing. – 10:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons is fully aware of the reaction he’ll get. Nash said it’ll be good for him to face, and the All-Star wants to be on the bench supporting his #Nets teammates. #Sixers – 10:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said LaMarcus Aldridge is out for tonight and Thursday’s game in Philly. Cam Thomas is a game-time decision. Ben Simmons is not here. Will join them in Philly. – 10:43 AM
More on this storyline
The expected move has been a long time coming. Dating back to the fall, there have been many around the Sixers’ organization who have chosen to go radio silent on all things Simmons, aware that arbitration was a likely outcome for this process. And anyone with a rudimentary understanding of finances also probably could have seen this coming — nobody likes to throw away $20 million even if they have than that in the bank or coming to them down the road. -via Philly Voice / March 9, 2022
The suggestion has been floated in league circles that Simmons showing up for Thursday’s game is merely setting the stage for Simmons and Klutch Sports’ argument when the grievance is filed. Reports of an increased security presence at Thursday’s game circulated on Tuesday morning, which a cynical observer would say is meant to combat the venom directed at Simmons specifically. -via Philly Voice / March 9, 2022
Based on conversations with league sources and several people familiar with the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the early indication is that the Sixers are in a much stronger position here. That has seemed true throughout this process, including when Simmons’ representation approached the players association in early October about their ability to recoup money from this standoff, though it will ultimately be up to an independent arbitrator if and when this process moves forward. -via Philly Voice / March 9, 2022