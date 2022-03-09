Blazers vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-39) play against the Utah Jazz (24-24) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 26, Utah Jazz 47 (Q2 04:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
bring it arouuuuuuuund town 🌀
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/zhrHSRBjcZ – 10:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This second unit that bridges the quarters has been by far Utah’s biggest issue of late. Hasn’t been nearly the same unit as it was last season. And it’s allowing Portland to creep back in tonight – 10:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Conley looks more spry off the dribble tonight and that is a good thing – 10:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges said the shoulder tape was just a nagging thing from the Portland game where he woke up and it was bothering him, but he said he’s okay now – 10:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good first quarter from the Jazz. They lead Portland 33-15….challenge is to keep building and make this an easy night for them – 10:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 33-15 on the severely underpowered Blazers after 1Q.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jazz 33, Blazers 15: end of first quarter. Portland shooting 28 percent, Utah 55 percent. – 10:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Shoutout to @KevinCalabro and @L_Hurd for calling these games as if the Blazers have a shot to win. It’s quite impressive.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are doing what they should to this version of Portland, so there’s that – 10:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz doing a Pride Night tonight is a *big* deal… the PSA in the second timeout gets cheers. Props to everyone who made that happen — it hadn’t under old ownership. – 10:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:27 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the blazers 21-8….this game has no business being on national television….once the blazers started aggressively tanking this game shoulda been flexed – 10:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bogey bringing the hot shooting from the road to the Viv 🌧
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A special rendition of the Ukranian National Anthem was performed by violinist Gabriel Gordon ahead of tonight’s game 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/k6Jpc3uLGP – 10:22 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Anfernee Simons in Nike SB Dunk Low “What The Paul”
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
👑 🐐 👑 🐐
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Tough, didn’t even have a photo for Brandon Williams and he led the Blazers in scoring last game. pic.twitter.com/YQF6qm94Oc – 10:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Just keeping it together after those anthems 🥺
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz fans were asked to “stand in solidarity” with the people of Ukraine, while a violinist performed the Ukrainian national anthem. pic.twitter.com/ceK5iyU41K – 10:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Malik Beasley is 10-of-15 from three. He joins Bojan Bogdanovic as the second player to make 10 or more threes against the Thunder in the last four days. – 10:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Salt Lake City.
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
1⃣9⃣ @elijahhughes4_
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
After the loss to Portland in the third game of the year, the Suns proceeded to go 6-0 on the last game of a road trip longer than a game. Tonight would make it 7-0. – 9:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
DARIUS. MADDOX.
Virginia Tech beats Clemson and will play Notre Dame in the ACC quarters.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Which game in March are you most looking forward to?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Only four players in NBA history have led their franchise’s all-time list in points, assists, threes, steals, and games played.
▪️ Reggie Miller (IND)
▪️ LeBron James (CLE)
▪️ Mike Conley Jr. (MEM)
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
finally, some looks from home 🏠
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe said his surgeon is in Utah this week skiing and they’ll meet Friday for a checkup. He said he’ll go out to Portland at the end of the month for an extended Blazers homestand to spend some time with the team and organization. – 8:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading the Thunder 51-37 with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles, on his reaction to the trade to Portland pic.twitter.com/JZQdy34ueg – 8:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
According to Chauncey Billups, both @Anfernee Simons (left knee) and @Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are nearing return. – 8:36 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons out again tonight at Utah.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are 0-2 vs. the #Hawks heading into tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brandon Ingram is a big loss for the Pelicans for 7-10 days.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| #RoundballRoundup welcomes back @Rob Perez by popular demand. And this time, he has a throwback Jazz jacket.
David Locke @DLocke09
Bojan Bogdanovic
Career: 46% FG and 39% 3pt
Last Year: 44% FG and 39% 3pt
Before finger injury: 47% FG and 40% 3pt
With Splint: 41% FG and 31% 3pt
David Locke @DLocke09
Since Feb 10th the Utah Jazz have allowed opponents to shot 41.5% of their shots as three the most of any team in the NBA – 6:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves defensive rating moved from 15th in the league to 12th after that last game against POR
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers are on national TV again? It’s their third national broadcast since the All-Star break! America, meet The Shaq of Troutdale™️ – 5:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 156 points over their last five games. That’s the worst point differential in NBA history over a five-game span.
