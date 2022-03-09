Brandon Ingram out tonight





What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is listed as out for Wednesday’s game vs. Magic. #Pelicans official injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/2t4ksjNO9U pic.twitter.com/rpl2KJH3eq1:25 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game with right hamstring soreness, team says. – 1:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is out for tonight’s game vs Orlando – 1:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped to 2-13 in games without Brandon Ingram this season after tonight’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. – 10:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Without Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans got worked. They got beat up in the rebounding battle and gave up 42 fast-break points.
“We’re not flushing it,” Willie Green said. “We can’t flush that. That’s not us.” nola.com/sports/pelican…10:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
McCollum 32 pts & 11 assts
Hernangomez 17 pts & 9 rebs
Pels got completely manhandled by the Grizz tonight. Was pretty much a blowout from opening tip. NOLA falls to 2-13 when Brandon Ingram sits out this season. – 10:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
Memphis made 16 3s and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.
New Orleans falls to 2-13 without Brandon Ingram in the lineup. – 10:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Tony Snell
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Brandon Ingram is out. – 7:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT tonight – 6:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram began experiencing hamstring soreness after the Denver game. Ingram will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go through his pregame warmup before his status is determined for tonight – 6:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/j9i4sRd2MU3:30 PM

Marc Stein: The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 1, 2022

