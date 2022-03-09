Brandon Ingram out tonight

Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game with right hamstring soreness, team says.
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is listed as out for Wednesday’s game vs. Magic. #Pelicans official injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/2t4ksjNO9U pic.twitter.com/rpl2KJH3eq – 1:25 PM
Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is listed as out for Wednesday’s game vs. Magic. #Pelicans official injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/2t4ksjNO9U pic.twitter.com/rpl2KJH3eq – 1:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game with right hamstring soreness, team says. – 1:15 PM
Brandon Ingram will miss a second straight game with right hamstring soreness, team says. – 1:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is out for tonight’s game vs Orlando – 1:15 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is out for tonight’s game vs Orlando – 1:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped to 2-13 in games without Brandon Ingram this season after tonight’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. – 10:56 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans dropped to 2-13 in games without Brandon Ingram this season after tonight’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. – 10:56 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Without Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans got worked. They got beat up in the rebounding battle and gave up 42 fast-break points.
“We’re not flushing it,” Willie Green said. “We can’t flush that. That’s not us.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:34 PM
Without Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans got worked. They got beat up in the rebounding battle and gave up 42 fast-break points.
“We’re not flushing it,” Willie Green said. “We can’t flush that. That’s not us.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 10:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
McCollum 32 pts & 11 assts
Hernangomez 17 pts & 9 rebs
Pels got completely manhandled by the Grizz tonight. Was pretty much a blowout from opening tip. NOLA falls to 2-13 when Brandon Ingram sits out this season. – 10:05 PM
Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
McCollum 32 pts & 11 assts
Hernangomez 17 pts & 9 rebs
Pels got completely manhandled by the Grizz tonight. Was pretty much a blowout from opening tip. NOLA falls to 2-13 when Brandon Ingram sits out this season. – 10:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
Memphis made 16 3s and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.
New Orleans falls to 2-13 without Brandon Ingram in the lineup. – 10:04 PM
Final: Grizzlies 132, Pelicans 111
Memphis made 16 3s and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.
New Orleans falls to 2-13 without Brandon Ingram in the lineup. – 10:04 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Tony Snell
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Brandon Ingram is out. – 7:04 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Tony Snell
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Brandon Ingram is out. – 7:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT tonight – 6:53 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT tonight – 6:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:48 PM
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against Memphis. – 6:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram began experiencing hamstring soreness after the Denver game. Ingram will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:03 PM
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram began experiencing hamstring soreness after the Denver game. Ingram will warm up and see how he feels. – 6:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go through his pregame warmup before his status is determined for tonight – 6:02 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will go through his pregame warmup before his status is determined for tonight – 6:02 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/j9i4sRd2MU – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/j9i4sRd2MU – 3:30 PM
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram (right ankle sprain) will play tonight at Detroit. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 1, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram is out tonight but “getting better and better” and they expect him back soon. Could mean BI suits up tomorrow against Detroit. JV and Hart will warm up and see how they feel. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 31, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart did not practice today. Devonte Graham was back. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 27, 2022