Bulls vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (39-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (47-47) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Chicago Bulls 53, Detroit Pistons 56 (Q2 00:00)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pistons 56, Bulls 53 at half
LaVine 17 pts (5-7 FG)
Vucevic 14 pts (6-7 FG)
Cunningham 12 pts, 5 assists
Pistons 56.4% FG – 8:02 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Pistons 56, Bulls 53.
This is a different Cade Cunningham than the Bulls saw in January. – 8:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cade Cunningham making a late run for Rookie of the Year could help OKC draft a Rookie of the Year. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Bulls may need to see what Scottie Pippen is doing. Cade Cunningham is COOKING right now.
He’s 5 for 6 with 12 points – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s doing Cade things. 12 points on 5-6 shooting, 3 assists and 3 rebounds in 16 minutes so far – 7:58 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo making things happen.🍪
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/FI5QrqLzgv – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham finishing over athletic players while not being super athletic or big-boned is really something to watch night in and night out. – 7:56 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
My opinion is that Cade Cunningham is good at basketball and I appreciate getting to watch him play. – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was a strong move by Isaiah Livers.
Cade and LaVine are having words. They’re not friendly ones. – 7:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green with his third foul already with 4:48 left.
The Bulls foul disparity continuing so far in Detroit. – 7:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Special delivery from Sabo! 🗞
@BallySportsDET | @SabenLee pic.twitter.com/eKMKXYGAZM – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham lobs to Marvin Bagley III, and a foul is called.
This is really weird. – 7:52 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Last 9 games for Detroit
BOS- W
CLE- W
BOS- L (by 9)
CHA- W
WAS- L (by 3)
TOR- W
IND- W
ATL- W
CHI- Leading – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 42, Bulls 35.
Approaching more minutes for bench than starters for Detroit. – 7:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 42-35 5:16 left 2nd. Pistons on a 13-3 run. Vucevic with 14pts. Bulls 5 turnovers-10pts – 7:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Just a brutal sequence for the Bulls, who can’t keep control on the ball or the boards to allow the Pistons to jump ahead to a 42-35 lead. – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 42, #Bulls 35, 5:16 2Q
The second unit has done damage, with 20 pts, including a good chunk against CHI’s starters. – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
There was zero chance McGruder was missing that open corner 3. Pistons are on a 14-2 run and are leading the Bulls 42-35 with 5:16 to play until halftime – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit’s bench is hooping right now. Lee and Diallo is an athletic backcourt, and they’re getting to the rim – 7:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Bulls — with their three best players on the floor — are getting outplayed by Saben Lee, Rodney McGruder, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Liver and Kelly Olynyk.
Pistons just trailed by four. They now lead by four. – 7:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons lead bench scoring, 17-7 … it’s been the difference so far. – 7:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic draws a T for throwing the ball towards the official.
He definitely did so out of disgust but that was a borderline call. Another official T’d him up. The official who Vooch was upset with had back turned to report offensive foul to scorer’s table. – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Vuc just got a tech for being mad at the ref because he called a foul on Vuc for elbowing Olynyk in the mouth. – 7:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Kelly O’mygosh! 😳
@BallySportsDET | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/cl8g06MIjJ – 7:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch can get pretty much anything he wants in the paint tonight. 6-for-6 already in the second quarter. – 7:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar moves to 55th, passing Terry Cummings, on the All-Time points list with 19,464 and counting!
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ptbhkwtjDU – 7:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls on an 8-0 run. Vooch having his way in the paint- 12pts (6-6fgs). Bulls 33-29 8:43 left 2nd – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
If the Bulls can’t build a comfortable lead with DeRozan AND Vuc on the floor against this lineup, Chicago might be in trouble. – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby threading the needle! 👀
@NBCSChicago | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/uH0SB9qE6U – 7:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👍
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 3-5 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1-2 3PT pic.twitter.com/A6sK9cWYYd – 7:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 26-25 after 1. Vucevic-DeRozan and LaVine each with 6. Grant-9pts. Detroit 58%. Bulls 50% (1-7-3s) – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 26, Bulls 25.
Jerami Grant: 9 points
Cade Cunningham is on early trip-dub watch: 6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists
Detroit leads despite six turnovers to start the game. – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 26, Bulls 25.
Grant: 9 points
Cunningham: 6 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
Pistons shot 10-17 overall, Chicago 12-24. – 7:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 26, #Bulls 25
Grant: 9 pts
Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Bey: 3 pts – 7:33 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s 2️⃣ tough!
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/thavEDEO1g – 7:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Breaking: #Pistons Cade Cunningham drove the ball, a defender made contact and an official blew the whistle. – 7:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bulls led by 8, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Grant and Bey pull #Pistons within 20-18, 3:32 1Q – 7:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Happy Birthday to a big time Bulls fan. Frank Severino # 18 @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/3OioQAEyIy – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saben and Hami will be the first off the bench for Detroit.
Jerami Grant is balling early on with 9 points. – 7:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls hands are really active defensively early and already have forced 5 TOs.
But the fouling . . . – 7:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 12-9. Vooch with 6. Thanks for listening @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Bulls 12, #Pistons 9, 6:52 1Q
Grant: 5 pts
Cunningham: 2 pts, 2 assts
Joseph: 2 pts
DET has 3 turnovers in 5+ mins. – 7:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has been assertive cutting to the rim tonight and Vučević looks comfortable with these mismatches. Should be a consistent combination for the Bulls tonight on offense.
Ten points combined early in this one as the Bulls pull out to a 10-6 lead. – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are sloppy with the ball to start. Grant is 2 for 2, though – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Curious to see how Vucevic performs tonight. He struggles with Beef Stew. He’s 2 for 2 to start this one. – 7:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vucevic should touch the ball in the paint many, many times this evening. – 7:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First start for @Marvin Bagley since joining the squad 👀
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/EsyQ393cq4 – 7:01 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters tonight vs. #Bulls: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Bagley.
Isaiah Stewart (knee bone bruise) is OUT. – 6:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley is starting in place of the injured Isaiah Stewart. – 6:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch is back in the starting lineup tonight against Detroit.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/4NinmVocbR – 6:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Massive 12-game slate
• What to do about Jokic (???)
• Red-hot Celts
• Red-hot… Pistons (???)
+ Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA with all immediate lineup status u need before tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/gORqiP64dK pic.twitter.com/e7R0B4FAaH – 6:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the “USA” Kobe 10s tonight.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/upd4myzA6w – 6:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Old Locked on Bulls (left) … new Locked on Bulls (right). pic.twitter.com/tGmKUOVm7H – 6:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Chicago Bulls: pic.twitter.com/vqzmimGkNR – 5:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on Patrick Williams, who was just cleared for partial contact: “He’s certainly progressing pretty well.”
Williams is now doing 1-on-1/2-on-2 work (as opposed to purely individual work). Next step is being cleared for full 5-on-5 – 5:45 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Here’s today’s Locked on Lions Pod: What does the Wentz move say about the current draft crop at QB? What does it mean for the #Lions? And if Hutch isn’t there, what does Detroit do? #FirstListen. MAR 9. https://t.co/ILs3ncqj0s pic.twitter.com/yWmKAwCHMV – 5:40 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Big steppin’ in the Motor City 🔥
@Cade Cunningham
@Jerami Grant
@Hamidou Diallo
@Killian Hayes
@SaddiqBey
@Luke Garza
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Vucevic (hamstring) is trending well, but will go through warmups and decide about playing tonight vs. Pistons. #Bulls – 5:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Vooch “felt better” with that hamstring today, but will still be a game-time decision.
Medical wants to see more from him in the next 20 minutes before giving clearance. – 5:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is a gametime decision vs. Pistons, per Billy Donovan
Said Vucevic felt better at shootaround this morning — and responded well afterwards — but medical wants to see him warm up – 5:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic is feeling better but gametime decision vs. Pistons, per Donovan. – 5:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch still has to warm up to get the nod tonight. Sounds good though. – 5:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s diagnosis of a bone bruise in his right knee: “It was a sigh of relief that it wasn’t anything serious, like ligaments or cartilage.” – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
As far as replacing Isaiah Stewart tonight, Casey said it’ll be a “three-man tag team” between Marvin Bagley III, Kelly Olynyk and Luka Garza. – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is out tonight, Dwane Casey said. Was listed as questionable with a right abductor contusion – 5:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes is out tonight vs. #Bulls. – 5:22 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions WR Josh Reynolds on re-signing in Detroit: “I’m blessed.”
Reynolds says he draws motivation from the criticism the team received about the lack of WR talent.
He feels “depth” among the receiving corps is crucial moving forward. – 5:14 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
The Detroit #Lions have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: pic.twitter.com/nKxSOZFwFt – 5:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio. All Star @Zach LaVine talks about his budding career as a TV commercial star. Join us @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. I expect Zach to have a HUGE game tonight. Tomorrow he celebrates his 27th birthday. Fantastic person. – 4:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Prepare your 📲 for some NEW 313 wallpaper!
☁️ Just imagine what we have planned for #Pistons313Day ☁️
#WallpaperWednesday | #Piston pic.twitter.com/yEODr8s1iY – 4:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
In honor of tonight’s Women’s Empowerment Game, DJ. J Hearns will be supplying the beats at @discounttire Power Hour 🎶
Doors open at 5:30PM ⏰ pic.twitter.com/6aF0gUzEdW – 4:00 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
NBA says: Bogdanovic (ATL) wraps Cunningham’s (DET) midsection, affecting Cunningham’s FOM and subsequently allowing Bogdanovic to make contact with the ball. – 3:39 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Because old habits die hard: NBA Two Minute Report says foul on Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic against Pistons’ Cade Cunningham with 1.6 seconds left in regulation was CORRECT CALL. – 3:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1958, the @Detroit Pistons George Yardley scored 26 points in a loss to the Nationals, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 2,000 points in a season.
Yardley is the only player in franchise history to lead the NBA in scoring average (27.8 PPG). pic.twitter.com/3bbbZ7chMz – 3:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu marvels at how far he’s come: ‘I’m proud to say I got better’
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3173448/2022/0… – 2:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Time to lock in this week and strengthen your CORE!
@PlanetFitness of Detroit | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/AH17ucNczL – 2:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a loss to the Pistons, becoming the seventh NBA player to reach 50 career triple-doubles.
James now has 103 career triple-doubles, the fifth-highest total in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bUE7uGVet6 – 2:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📩 @Cade Cunningham and the Rookie of the Year chase and which college star will join him on next season’s #Pistons roster get us off and running in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.
@Keith_Langlois’ article 🗞: https://t.co/wf65VQK48C pic.twitter.com/A5VGusmHhd – 1:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and is trending towards a Friday practice.
Patrick Williams has been cleared for controlled contact.
Here’s the Billy Donovan update from Detroit, for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:11 PM
Alex Caruso has been cleared for contact and is trending towards a Friday practice.
Patrick Williams has been cleared for controlled contact.
