Celtics vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (39-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (34-34) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Boston Celtics 52, Charlotte Hornets 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Hornets 52-48 at half. Tatum 16, Horford 7, White 7, Smart 6; Washington 5, Rozier 9, Oubre 6, Thomas 5. – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really curious to see how the Hornets handle the Bridges and Washington contracts the next couple of years. I like them both, but that’s potentially a lot to lock in at for two guys who are natural fours. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Almost 22 minutes into the game and the Celtics have three free throws attempts. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Al Horford’s ability to hit 3-pointers makes the #Celtics offense flow so much better. – 7:56 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Hornets have outscored the Celtics 17-10 in the 6 minutes since Isaiah checked in. He has 5 pts and an assist and is moving well out there. – 7:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Hornets crowd showed Isaiah Thomas some love when he checked in for the first time 👏🔥
The Hornets crowd showed Isaiah Thomas some love when he checked in for the first time 👏🔥
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
16-3 Hornets run and Ime Udoka is not pleased with Boston’s defense. – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis getting some minutes. Seems like Ime Udoka is trying to work Theis in to keep Al Horford’s minutes down some. – 7:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First home bucket for IT 🏁
First home bucket for IT 🏁
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
First basket of the game for @Isaiah Thomas. pic.twitter.com/J7BWjI1HDT – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That free throw from Oubre snapped a 14-0 Celtics run. Hornets didn’t score for four-and-a-half minutes bridging Q1 and Q2. – 7:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
These turnovers are killing Charlotte. So many live-ball giveaways. – 7:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Don’t know if I’ve seen anybody with six turnovers in 10 minutes. LaMelo is struggling. #Celtics #Hornets – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Isaiah Thomas in and a lot of cheers from the crowd that is filled with a lot of Celtics fans. – 7:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Pritchard with a good lead fullback block on LaMelo during that Tatum dunk. – 7:38 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah Thomas checks in, and this split Cs/Hornets crowd is united for a moment. – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-22 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Brown – 5 points
Rob – 4 points, 7 rebounds (6 ORs)
Smart – 4 points, 4 assists
Celtics – 10 offensive rebounds
Cetlics – 0-8 threes
Rozier – 7 points
Washington – 6 points
Hornets – 3-10 threes
Hornets – 5 turnovers – 7:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics finish the quarter strong, leading the #Hornets 29-22 after an acrobatic, up-and-under lay-up by Marcus Smart as time expired.
Stars: BOS: Tatum (10 pts). CHA: Rozier (7 pts)
Studs: BOS: Smart (4 pts, 4 assists). CHA: WASHINGTON 6 PTS – 7:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
8-0 run to close the quarter for Boston. Celtics are 14-22 from 2, 0-8 from 3. They have 9 assists. – 7:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
marcus smart is the best player in NBA history like 3 plays a week and then is a slightly less enigmatic version of himself the rest of the time – 7:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are 0 for 8 on threes and 1 for 2 from the line but have a 29-22 lead anyway because they got every offensive rebound and then Smart looked like MJ for a second – 7:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Hornets 29-22 after 1Q. Tatum 10, Brown 5; Rozier 7, Washington 6.
Offensive rebounds:
BOS 10
CHA 4 – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart just brought the circus to Charlotte. And the reaction from Horford was priceless. – 7:34 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White up to 22 charge takes. Tied for second in the nba behind only Blake Griffin (25). #chargewatch – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have a pretty elite collection of charge-takers now. – 7:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Three-point shooting has this game much closer than the Celtics would want it to be. The Hornets are 3-for-9 on 3s while the C’s have missed all seven of their 3-point attempts. Boston up 23-22 after Tatum lay-up. – 7:32 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics are defending a little like they had two days off during which everyone called them contenders lol – 7:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics are moving the ball well and getting to the rim but it still feels like they’re operating at about 75%. As good as things are, I feel like they still easily have a gear or two to hit in this game – 7:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has 9 offensive rebounds in the first 9 minutes of this game. Rob Williams has 6 of them. – 7:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
9 of the Celtics’ 21 points are second-chance points. Feasting inside. – 7:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t sleep on @LaMelo Ball‼️
Don’t sleep on @LaMelo Ball‼️
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As it has been when everyone is healthy, Grant Williams in for Al Horford midway through the first quarter and Tatum is the first wing to sub out. Tatum usually comes back in for Brown to close the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Charlotte has gone to some form of halfcourt-trapping zone defense. – 7:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams has four offensive rebounds in the first five minutes of this game. – 7:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have 6 buckets. 5 of them at the rim, including alley oops from Smart to Rob and Tatum. Keep attacking and don’t worry about Charlotte shots falling early. Keep defending and running. – 7:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not in the building, but on TV it sounds like this game might as well be in Boston. – 7:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics five assists on their first six made baskets. The ball is moving.
#Hornets – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good ball movement for the Celtics to open this game. Three assists on four hoops and unassisted one was a putback. – 7:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It’s Go-Time. #CELTICS. #HORNETS. pic.twitter.com/2xaWRtpccG – 7:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Genuinely loud ovations for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown here in Charlotte from a crowd that is probably as much Celtic green as Hornets teal. – 7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GAME TIME‼️
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/DSQWx0B7ID – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First on the floor tonight ⤵️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/MKabQWfVdA – 6:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A LOT of green at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte tonight well before tip. This could have a home game feel for Celtics. – 6:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Always good to see green on the road ☘️🥰 pic.twitter.com/RyLEz8LsQ9 – 6:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣Latest @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Teams to watch this summer (3:17)
🔘 Lakers (9:02)
🔘 Cavs (15:45)
🔘 Celtics (18:16)
🔘 Rookies (26:49)
🔘 MVP talk (43:41)
🔘 Pacers (58:02)
🔘 HERB JONES<3 (1:00:36)
🎧 https://t.co/gn0fLbpjl7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IUo0Oel5wb – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
P.J. Washington
Miles Bridges
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball
Reminder: Gordon Hayward remains OUT for Charlotte. – 6:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Nik Stauskas has been working closely with our coaching staff to get ready for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/4cRljrcsKJ – 6:07 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Health, Humility: What Else Do the Celtics Need Moving Forward? a-list.libsyn.com/health-humilit… – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s a new day and we’re back at it! 🤘😎
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/oVIwuS0I15 – 5:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka said after that 25-point blown lead and lose to #Knicks
“it was pointed out to me that challenging the players publicly wasn’t welcomed by everybody.”
“Like I care, the guys love it.”
The #Celtics are 21-6 since. – 5:47 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka on Payton Pritchard: “The reason why he’s such a great fit is because, obviously he’s a high-level shooter, but he can play off the ball as well as get his own shot.” – 5:42 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said he challenged the Celtics mental toughness after they lost to the Spurs and then lost a 20-plus-point lead against the Knicks. Said it was pointed out to him some people didn’t like him publicly criticizing the Celtics.
“Like I care,” he said. “The guys love it.” – 5:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hang on to top spot but Celtics, 76ers gaining nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/nba… – 5:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
James Borrego says Isaiah Thomas has been bringing the leadership they’ve asked for: “When he speaks, his teammates listen.” – 5:22 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Wake Forest just lost to Boston College.
This loss, along with Wake’s lackluster non-conference schedule, could wind up costing the Demon Deacons an NCAA tourney bid. – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY UPDATE vs BOS
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
James Bouknight (Neck Soreness) is out.
Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Soreness) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/AXh4eIoOKG – 5:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
had a blast talking about ja morant with the gods @bigwos and @Justin Verrier, who were kind enough to also let me get off some celtics takes open.spotify.com/episode/72vn6e… – 5:03 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
One of the funny things about digging into stats to try to add context to the Celtics DPOY debate between Smart and Rob is how many of the advanced metrics tell you it’s actually Al Horford. – 4:52 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Miles Bridges discusses how the arrival of LaMelo Ball changed the culture in Charlotte. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/03/09/mil… – 4:12 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
So, Glen “Big Baby” Davis violated his bail conditions to watch the Nets play the Celtics in Boston on Sunday.
Davis has been charged with submitting fraudulent medical claims to the NBA’s benefits plan.
At least the Celtics won the game. Davis is also launching a comedy show.. pic.twitter.com/kv1ZTnSoIh – 3:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hey you. Get all the buzz on tonight’s game 🐝
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/q7OHTivDPI – 3:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Boston College does not look like anything like a 12-19 team right now, they are balling out. I’m sure @Keith Smith ‘s drafts folder is already 🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 2:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Up next: ACC Player of the Year Alondes Williams and Wake Forest taking on Boston College. pic.twitter.com/lV8Vq7ROea – 2:11 PM
