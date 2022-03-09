Confidence around Nets that Kyrie Irving will be full-time player this season

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Adam Mares on Jokic, the wide range of styles in the NBA, Kyrie dropping 50, my gut feeling that Kawhi will be back, the Russell Wilson trade, and so much more.
Please listen wherever you get your podcasts. Soon we will also have a video from the pod. Thanks Adam! – 8:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Kyrie dropping 50
🗣 Will Kawhi and PG return this season?
🗣 Darius Garland’s style of play
🗣 How Jokic is influencing the game
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Adam Mares: open.spotify.com/episode/4pvpnn… – 7:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
ESPN’s pre-game show before its game featuring the top seed in each conference (Heat-Suns) naturally begins with a lengthy debate about whether the eighth-seeded Nets’ success hinges more on Kyrie or Durant or Simmons. It’s uncanny! Expecting Lakers breakdown next. – 7:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Why are the @Brooklyn Nets so dangerous in the post-season?
@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla it’s because of performances like Kyrie Irving last night #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/dk0AnxdXwp – 6:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
On NBA Today, Woj said there’s “optimism” around the Nets, league office, and players association that Kyrie Irving will be full-time. pic.twitter.com/igRwlI0SRV – 4:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyrie Irving scored 50 points on just 19 shots from the field last night. Only one player in NBA history has attempted fewer field goals in a 50-point game:
17 – Adrian Dantley (10/31/80)
19 – Willie Burton (12/13/94)
19 – Irving (3/8/22)
20 – Damian Lillard (3/16/21) pic.twitter.com/o3aBzMVTyH – 3:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game in Philly has no new additions. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons all out. David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe are with Long Island. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving vs. James Harden and Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Fun pod today. Kyrie’s 50, Garland leads Cavs, Jackie Moon warms up with Warriors, a look at the most compelling West playoff races, wedgie goes international + more!
📼: https://t.co/5ZBD91zuo7
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/AzpQsU6hdM – 2:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
🛎 NEW @AthleticNBAShow 🛎
NBA Daily Ding w/ @MoDakhil_NBA
🔥 Kyrie 50 piece in Charlotte
🤓 Pacers foul game away vs Cavs
👼 Warriors kids shine
💻 @primetime_bs
Apple: https://t.co/OoPRFVaeio
Spotify: https://t.co/bJvPO0iIXx
TA: https://t.co/KeZQV2ePtZ pic.twitter.com/Tnn4aPaKVu – 12:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As he dropped an efficient 50 on the Hornets — Kyrie reminded the Nets just how good they can still be when he’s on the floor. He also offered another reminder of just how much they’re missing when he’s not there.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:27 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
That Kyrie push-ahead/cut dribble to get him 50 was ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/ApUPrfZsao – 10:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving is the 11th player with a 50-point game this season.
(Jayson Tatum is the only one with multiple games) pic.twitter.com/Tl14AYaqqZ – 10:00 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story from Charlotte: After having a rough game in Boston, Kyrie Irving put together a masterpiece against the Hornets to give the Nets a much-needed win. Now here comes James Harden and Philly: theathletic.com/3172735/2022/0… – 9:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Cooks Up Season-High 50 Piece
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-cooks… – 9:03 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kyrie Irving was 🔥 last night:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 15-19 FG
✅ 9-12 3P
✅ 11-13 FT
Irving recorded the highest eFG% (102.6%) and the highest TS% (101.1%) in NBA history by a player in a 50-point game.
The previous marks were held by Jamal Murray and Fred VanVleet, respectively. pic.twitter.com/evmekxKtu5 – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Kyrie Irving
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/jP6OY3a7sm – 8:54 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good to see Charlotte fight back and win the second half, it wasn’t like the Nets shutdown KD (39) or Kyrie (37) in terms of minutes in the second half. pic.twitter.com/RBB4e231Tm – 8:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Kyrie Irving’s 50 points help #Nets snap four-game skid with win over Hornets nypost.com/2022/03/08/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:40 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#nets star Kyrie Irving on facing James Harden for first time as a #76er nypost.com/2022/03/09/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:16 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Kyrie Irving with the most efficient 50-point game in NBA history – 101% true shooting 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xkeZdaxygL – 12:20 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “If thats what James wanted I respect his decision…I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship but it didnt work out. Wish things could’ve been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.” #Nets – 12:13 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie on if #Nets could’ve convinced Harden to stay: “I was coming in late into things & I was told one thing & then told another thing. Then trade deadline comes up & now its a whole different situation…I thought we were in a good swing, but everybody has their own visions…” – 12:12 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I wish him nothing but peace and love, we have a great friendship, but it didn’t work out. Wish things could have been communicated better for all of us as men but hey, no hard feelings here with me.”
-Kyrie Irving’s on how things ended with his James Harden
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Younger players: You should watch this game (to) learn what it takes to score at that level. For him to score that easy, that was just a MasterClass.”
Kyrie Irving succumbed to the boos in Boston, then responded w/a 50-point barrage in a must-win v CHA
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on Harden: “Everybody has their own visions starting off their careers and ending their careers. If that’s what James wanted then I respect his decision and that’s just what it is. I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship, but it didn’t work out.” – 11:06 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Can the #Nets overcome their reality show drama of a season?
GM Sean Marks spoke candidly to Heavy about Brooklyn’s window of championship opportunity
Plus:
— Harden-Kyrie-KD never really taking their best shot
— What Simmons, Curry, Drummond can mean
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Kyrie Irving take over, drop 50 on Hornets to get Nets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/wat… – 10:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After dealing with the raucous TD Garden crowd in Boston, Kyrie Irving had some advice for Ben Simmons ahead of his Thursday return to Philadelphia:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kyrie drops 50 on the Hornets the night before they face the Celtics. Bucks and Cavs both win on the road.
Your East standings heading into March 9th…
WEDNESDAY
BOSTON at Charlotte
Chicago at Detroit
Phoenix at Miami
Atlanta at Milwaukee
Toronto at San Antonio pic.twitter.com/5ADwlnxmYa – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Guards in NBA history with multiple 50-point games on 75% shooting:
1. Michael Jordan
2. Kyrie Irving
End of list. pic.twitter.com/Z2aLTKPSdt – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving asked how he expects the atmosphere to be Thursday: “Lovely.” Then ends his press conference. Great mic drop. – 10:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
What does Kyrie think the atmosphere in Philly will be like Thursday?
“Lovely.” – 10:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving on the environment he expects in Philly Thursday: “lovely.”
-Drops mic- – 10:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving says he respects James Harden’s decision and wishes him nothing but peace and love: “I wish things could have been communicated better as men.” – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are downplaying Thursday’s matchup against James Harden. – 10:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving says playing against James Harden won’t be about individual match-ups: “It makes for good stories. It makes for good narratives. It makes for good build-up for our league. It’s never too personal, but we understand that as competitors, we want to win the game.” – 10:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Kyrie if he was aware how many he had down the stretch: “Mmhm.” – 10:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving: “Obviously I didn’t play the best game in Boston.” Irving reiterated he was a bit emotional at TD Garden: “Every time I step foot in there, it is what it is.” – 10:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he knew exactly how many point he had down the stretch on his way to 50: “Mhm. I’m not gonna sit here and lie to y’all.” #NetsWorld – 10:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving laughs and said he was aware of how many points he had down the stretch. Jokes he’s not gonna lie to us, he knew. – 10:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he had to go into the deep place, talked less, got a look on his face, to lock in for a must win game. – 10:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry called Kyrie Irving’s performance special: “We needed *that* Kyrie.” – 9:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant started clapping his hands at the post game for Kyrie Irving- returning the favor when Irving did it for him cracking 25k career points last one.
Said he could see in Kyrie’s eyes he had something extra tonight. Calls it a masterclass younger players should study. – 9:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD starts his press conference by clapping for Kyrie. “Everything he does is pure … that was just a master class.” – 9:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just gave Kyrie Irving a round of applause for scoring 50 tonight the same way Kyrie gave KD a round of applause after he made the 25,000-point club: “Younger players should watch this game and learn what it takes to score at that level.” – 9:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
“Younger players should watch this game to learn what it takes to score at that level.”-Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s 50-point game on 79 percent shooting. – 9:43 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
<— 🐐
Players with multiple 50-point games on 75% shooting in NBA history:
8 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – Michael Jordan
2 – Kyrie Irving (including tonight)
2 – Karl Malone
2 – Adrian Dantley – 9:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant claps upon hearing Kyrie Irving’s historic mark. “It looked so easy tonight.” – 9:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Players with multiple 50-point games on 75% shooting in #NBA history, per the #Nets:
8 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – Michael Jordan
2 – Kyrie Irving (including tonight)
2 – Karl Malone
2 – Adrian Dantley – 9:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Also from @BKN_NETSPR: Players with multiple 50-point games on 75% shooting in NBA history:
8 – Wilt Chamberlain
3 – Michael Jordan
2 – Kyrie Irving (including tonight)
2 – Karl Malone
2 – Adrian Dantley – 9:40 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie Irving had an true shooting percentage of 101.3%
That’s the highest in a 50-point game in NBA history.
Kyrie was so efficient, he broke analytics. – 9:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s incredible, he’s a career highlight real every time, every night, so we obviously have a special player on our hands.”
-Steve Nash after Kyrie Irving’s 5th career 50 point game vs. Hornets. – 9:39 PM
“He’s incredible, he’s a career highlight real every time, every night, so we obviously have a special player on our hands.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Fewest field goal attempts in a 50-point game in NBA history:
17 – Adrian Dantley (Utah) – 10/31/80 vs. Dallas (50 points)
19 – Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) – tonight at Charlotte (50 points)
19 – Willie Burton (Philadelphia) – 12/13/94 vs. Miami (53 points) – 9:31 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kyrie Irving tonight:
50 points
15-19 FG (78%)
9-12 3-pt FG
He is the first player in NBA history to record 50 points, 9 3-pointers and 75% shooting in a game. – 9:28 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
This is Kyrie’s third 50 point game as a Net. Eight Nets have posted 50 point games since the team joined the NBA. No one else has done it more than once. – 9:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving tonight:
50 PTS
6 AST
15-19 FG
9-12 3P
Kyrie’s 3rd 50 piece as a Net, no other Net has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/jZ5NBrtmMr – 9:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kyrie Irving registered his third 50-point game as a Net. No other player in the franchise’s NBA history that included Dr. J has more than one (8 players have posted one 50-point game as a Net). This is Irving’s fifth-career 50-point game: three in Brooklyn and two in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/9QhuAhdRRr – 9:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Hornets 132-121 behind Kyrie Irving’s 50 points. Much-needed win. Supporting cast was great. Next up: James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers – 9:26 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Man… Kyrie Irving dropped 50 points on 19 shots. Man is a basketball savant. – 9:24 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
In addition to the 50-piece, I thought Irving gave a better effort defensively tonight, getting over screens etc. – 9:24 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie Irving has 50 points in Charlotte. 16 points in fourth quarter. – 9:23 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kyrie Irving drops a 50 piece. Has 16 here in the fourth quarter. #goodnight – 9:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie’s got 50 points — and he gets a standing ovation from many in the Charlotte crowd. – 9:22 PM
