Confidence around Nets that Kyrie Irving will be full-time player this season

The NBA insider also pointed out the recent change in mandates the New York Mayor Eric Adams put into place recently. Things seem to be moving in the right direction for Brooklyn, which is a positive sign for the Nets and Irving’s home debut this season. “Certainly you’ve seen a progression in the mayor’s office of alleviating restriction but still the performer restriction that keeps Kyrie Irving out hasn’t changed.” -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022