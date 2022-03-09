DeMar DeRozan was on his way to meet with Clippers before signing with Bulls

Serge Ibaka: “The Clippers were on their way to meet you to sign. And then I heard you canceled the meeting and you signed with the Chicago Bulls. What happened bro? Before you answer the question, the last 2 years, you was the one, you be saying, I wanna come back home to play.” DeMar DeRozan: “Nothing but respect for Lawrence Frank and the entire Clippers organization. Great peoiple. It definitely was an opportunity that presented itself. I think for me, the Chicago thing just took off by the time they was on their way to my house. It was a situation, I just didn’t… I didn’t pass it up.”
Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
He is back! Episode 3 with @DeMar DeRozan is now live on Youtube: https://t.co/5kbUwroPDK
#howhungryareyou #demarderozan pic.twitter.com/njy5ajm1DA – 12:01 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.6
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.9
3. Joel Embiid: 16.5
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.9
5. Luka Doncic: 14.7
6. Trae Young: 13.9
7. Ja Morant: 13.6
8. Stephen Curry: 13.6
9. Jayson Tatum: 13.2
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 12.9
Christian Clark @cclark_13
This year’s version of Brandon Ingram feels comparable to DeMar DeRozan when he was in San Antonio. Shooting from the midrange more than ever. Plus high-level playmaking. pic.twitter.com/y5yjGpRvsN – 10:18 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The 43 points and counting tonight from Julius Randle is the most allowed to a Kings opponent this season. The previous high was DeMar DeRozan (38). – 12:50 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris didn’t have a huge game offensively on Monday, but he played solid defense on Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. He received praise for his defense after the win. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/07/six… via @SixersWire – 12:50 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Chicago, 121-106. They are 40-24, second in the East.
Huge night for Joel Embiid: 43 points, 14 rebounds and a big part of the defense that kept DeMar DeRozan from killing the Sixers.
Brooklyn comes to town on Thursday. Believe a few people will watch that one. – 9:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Sixers 121, Bulls 106.
Zach LaVine: 26/8/5
DeMar DeRozan: 23/11/8
Coby White: 19/4/2
Ayo Dosunmu: 11/3/4
Tristan Thompson: 11/9
Joel Embiid: 43/14/2
James Harden: 16/8/14.
The Bulls have lost a season-high five consecutive games and are now 39-26. – 9:33 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid attacked well in first half, also hit his first 3 after going 0 for 10 over past two games.
Blitzes, doubles on DeMar DeRozan relatively effective after his comfortable start.
Rebounding the Sixers’ biggest first-half issue. Ten offensive boards for the Bulls. – 8:13 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls off to a sharp offensive start vs. Sixers, lead 14-10 at 6:47 mark of first
DeMar DeRozan (6 points) getting anything he wants on Tobias Harris. Zach LaVine has 4 points on strong drives, which is a good indicator for him – 7:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combine for 10 points as the Bulls lead 14-10.
Concern area: Zach already has 2 fouls, both courtesy of James Harden drives. – 7:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is out vs. Sixers, Bulls say. Starting five:
Ayo Dosunmu
Zach LaVine
Javonte Green
DeMar DeRozan
Tristan Thompson – 6:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls at Philadelphia tonight. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 35.7 pts, 7.7 rebs, 4.0 asts and shooting 57% vs. Sixers this season.
Vucevic listed as questionable with sore hamstring. Probably more likely he plays, but we’ll see.
Sixers are 4-0 with Harden on the floor – 2:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s game between the #Sixers vs. #ChicagoBulls. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. #NBA #PhilaUnite #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/JhqCQXlNAq – 1:31 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
A good read by @Kevin Arnovitz on DeMar DeRozan: espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 8:48 AM
Serge Ibaka: “This happened when they were on their way to meet you?” DeMar DeRozan: “It really happened that way. It could’ve been a day earlier, it would’ve worked.” Serge Ibaka: “Also, it’s my team too, so I would’ve been playing with you.” DeMar DeRozan: “I know. We would’ve been teammates again. It was a real possibility. It really was a real possibility, but we got the deal done with Chicago.” -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022
Serge Ibaka: “Money talks.” DeMar DeRozan: “I mean, everything talks. The whole dynamic of the team and the opportunity. I talked with Paul George. I had talked to PG about it, and we was really talking about it, you know? We was really trying to figure it out to make it happen, but what needed to be figured out didn’t get figured out for it to happen.” Serge Ibaka: “Are you cappin’ me right now?” DeMar DeRozan: “No, I’m being dead serious. No bullshit. I haven’t even talked about it, but it was a real possibility. Literally on their way, I had talked to Lawrence Frank the day before and was like excited to meet with you and everything. -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022
Serge Ibaka: “When you say you’re gonna meet with them, it’s like to sign or to talk first.” DeMar DeRozan: “To talk.” Serge Ibaka: “Ahh, to talk first, so nothing guaranteed.” DeMar DeRozan: “No, it was let’s talk and see how we can make this thing work. Obviously, it was mutual interest. It’s like, how can this thing work? How can this thing work? It would’ve had to be a pay cut.” Serge Ibaka: “You was willing to get less money?” DeMar DeRozan: “Yeah, but less money is not like a big pay cut. Less money and a pay cut is two different things.” -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022
