DeMar DeRozan was on his way to meet with Clippers before signing with Bulls

Serge Ibaka: “Money talks.” DeMar DeRozan: “I mean, everything talks. The whole dynamic of the team and the opportunity. I talked with Paul George. I had talked to PG about it, and we was really talking about it, you know? We was really trying to figure it out to make it happen, but what needed to be figured out didn’t get figured out for it to happen.” Serge Ibaka: “Are you cappin’ me right now?” DeMar DeRozan: “No, I’m being dead serious. No bullshit. I haven’t even talked about it, but it was a real possibility. Literally on their way, I had talked to Lawrence Frank the day before and was like excited to meet with you and everything . -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022