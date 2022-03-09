Devin Booker to return tonight after four-game absence

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
The no. 1 seeds play each other tonight.
They are the only 2 teams with both a top 7 offense and defense this season.
Also, Booker is back. pic.twitter.com/zXIbnLbFfh – 1:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker available to play Wednesday at Miami in showdown of top teams in West, East https://t.co/5axZ7HbLYH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/LjLuTs1gw9 – 1:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As Heat and Suns face off tonight, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches a lot miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He was somebody that I watched a lot, especially throughout that playoff run. How he’s working the midrange, getting to his spots.” – 1:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns’ Devin Booker clears NBA’s COVID protocols after four-game absence, available to play Wednesday vs. Heat
https://t.co/bEc4cALKNw pic.twitter.com/PnyvO5ud1R – 1:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) AVAILABLE tonight at Miami – 1:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Devin Booker will be available to play tonight vs. Heat after missing four games while in COVID-19 protocols. – 12:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns confirm Devin Booker has cleared health and safety protocols and will return against the Heat tonight – 12:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After missing four games in COVID-19 protocols, Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return tonight vs. Miami. – 12:39 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Devin Booker expected back for tonight’s game against the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
“I just want to keep it going, even when C and Book get back. Us on that bench, we gotta bring this same thing when our guys get back.”
This could prove to be a huge stretch for the Suns and the ShamPayne backcourt: arizonasports.com/story/3057786/… – 11:06 PM
“I just want to keep it going, even when C and Book get back. Us on that bench, we gotta bring this same thing when our guys get back.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources: All-Star Devin Booker expected in Miami as #Suns face #Heat on Wednesday azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I asked Monty Williams about what the conversations have been like with Devin Booker and Chris Paul from afar, and while they obviously want to get back ASAP, they’re liking the confidence they’re seeing from the other guys: pic.twitter.com/rHXz2U5wnL – 6:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I’m no @sepinwall … but this week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza digs into All-NBA voting particulars AND reviews the maiden episode of HBO’s Winning Time … assessing the credibility it has already lost by straying so far from the history book: marcstein.substack.com/p/winning-time… – 4:48 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
My 1998 book Blood On The Horns, about the Bulls Last Dance season, was published in Poland recently and was named sports book of the year for translations there. Thanks to SQN, my Polish publisher. pic.twitter.com/5bxQKs9HT0 – 4:48 PM
More on this storyline
There is no official word from the Suns that Booker has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols. Booker has missed Phoenix’s last three games in protocols and wasn’t with the team in Orlando for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Magic. -via Arizona Republic / March 8, 2022
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) and Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) remain out for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. No changes to the injury report. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / March 7, 2022