Frank Vogel believes Russell Westbrook can finish season really strong

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets fans try to get Westbrook to shoot a 3. Or that might have been Lakers fans trying to convince him not to. Either way, he drove to a layup, has 19 on 7 of 11 shooting. – 9:27 PM
Rockets fans try to get Westbrook to shoot a 3. Or that might have been Lakers fans trying to convince him not to. Either way, he drove to a layup, has 19 on 7 of 11 shooting. – 9:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook at the half:
17 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
6-9 shooting
1-1 from 3
4-4 from the line
1 turnover
Lakers down by 5 to the second worst team in the league without their leading scorer.
But yeah, it’s all on Russ. – 9:11 PM
Russell Westbrook at the half:
17 points
5 rebounds
5 assists
6-9 shooting
1-1 from 3
4-4 from the line
1 turnover
Lakers down by 5 to the second worst team in the league without their leading scorer.
But yeah, it’s all on Russ. – 9:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lakers currently have Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley, D.J. Augustin and Kent Bazemore on the floor. 4 former Rockets + a free agent target who spurned them in 2016 – 8:26 PM
Lakers currently have Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley, D.J. Augustin and Kent Bazemore on the floor. 4 former Rockets + a free agent target who spurned them in 2016 – 8:26 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Mainly cheers for Russell Westbrook as he’s introduced here at Toyota Center. – 8:17 PM
Mainly cheers for Russell Westbrook as he’s introduced here at Toyota Center. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his first field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook became the 33rd player in NBA history to score 23,000 career points, via Lakers PR. – 8:12 PM
With his first field goal of the night, Russell Westbrook became the 33rd player in NBA history to score 23,000 career points, via Lakers PR. – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. Martin’s first start this season.
Lakers: Reeves, Johnson, James, Monk, Westbrook. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Martin, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr. Martin’s first start this season.
Lakers: Reeves, Johnson, James, Monk, Westbrook. – 7:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel believes Russell Westbrook can finish out the season “really strong” the way he did with the Wizards last season. – 6:37 PM
Frank Vogel believes Russell Westbrook can finish out the season “really strong” the way he did with the Wizards last season. – 6:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s hard to believe this is the last time we’re going to see Russell Westbrook at Toyota Center until this summer when he signs his buyout papers. – 5:08 PM
It’s hard to believe this is the last time we’re going to see Russell Westbrook at Toyota Center until this summer when he signs his buyout papers. – 5:08 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook’s recent remarks regarding criticism just got him destroyed for his hypocritical actions.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 5:05 PM
Russell Westbrook’s recent remarks regarding criticism just got him destroyed for his hypocritical actions.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 5:05 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport How the Inevitable Lakers-Russell Westbrook Divorce Could Play Out – He may be better served as the Luol Deng 2.0, unless LAL can find value in return. How LeBron’s potential extension and the team’s future 1sts are key factors bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 4:29 PM
Latest @BleacherReport How the Inevitable Lakers-Russell Westbrook Divorce Could Play Out – He may be better served as the Luol Deng 2.0, unless LAL can find value in return. How LeBron’s potential extension and the team’s future 1sts are key factors bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 4:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn’t in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn’t in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
Jaylen Adams @10jadams
95% of y’all would see Westbrook on the street and ask for a picture… internet weird – 2:02 PM
95% of y’all would see Westbrook on the street and ask for a picture… internet weird – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30p/10r/5a per 36 minutes in a season:
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Luka Doncic
Westbrook and Doncic have each done so once.
Antetokounmpo is on pace to do so for the fourth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/AKHxUNMfBf – 1:31 PM
Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30p/10r/5a per 36 minutes in a season:
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Luka Doncic
Westbrook and Doncic have each done so once.
Antetokounmpo is on pace to do so for the fourth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/AKHxUNMfBf – 1:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it’s actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook’s relationship with fans. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it’s actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook’s relationship with fans. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kendrick Perkins has an unthinkable suggestion for the #Lakers Russell Westbrook problem.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kendrick-perki… – 12:09 PM
Kendrick Perkins has an unthinkable suggestion for the #Lakers Russell Westbrook problem.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kendrick-perki… – 12:09 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Will the Seahawks regret trading Russell Wilson? Is Westbrook overreacting to the ‘Westbrick’ nickname? Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @wingoz
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:08 PM
Will the Seahawks regret trading Russell Wilson? Is Westbrook overreacting to the ‘Westbrick’ nickname? Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @wingoz
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Ben Simmons headed back to Philly, Russell Westbrook criticism, Harden’s impressive play and where we stand with the MVP race. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Ben Simmons headed back to Philly, Russell Westbrook criticism, Harden’s impressive play and where we stand with the MVP race. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The resentment of LeBron and the fandom of LeBron meet at the intersection of Westbrook Boulevard, and he’s weaponless to defend himself on the floor. It’s part of everything Russ is facing: yhoo.it/3vOs2F8 – 10:25 PM
The resentment of LeBron and the fandom of LeBron meet at the intersection of Westbrook Boulevard, and he’s weaponless to defend himself on the floor. It’s part of everything Russ is facing: yhoo.it/3vOs2F8 – 10:25 PM
More on this storyline
“‘Westbrick,’ for example, to me, is now shaming,” he said, referring to a condescending nickname that makes the rounds online seemingly whenever he has a poor performance. “It’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me.” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022
Westbrook, a 14-year veteran, nine-time All-Star and former league MVP, said the derision is nothing new for him but that he and his wife, Nina, are speaking out for two reasons: To defend the honor of the family name and to protect their children. “I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling,” Westbrook said after Los Angeles’ 117-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. “When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue. -via ESPN / March 8, 2022
“I’ve kind of let it go in the past because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, ‘Noah, he’s so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, ‘I’m Westbrook.’ … And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me like, ‘Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].'” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022