Frank Vogel says LeBron James will return tonight

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Only thing colder than the arena are the looks LeBron James is giving Austin Reaves after a couple of lackadaisical 3rd quarter turnovers – 9:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 68, Lakers 63 at half. Things got interesting at the end of the half when Sengun posted up LeBron — “backing it in, backing it in” old school style on one end, blocked his shot on the other. Lakers look unusually cranky, lot of jawing. – 9:07 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Sengun post ups against LeBron have been fun and for whatever reason, LeBron keeps giving him position on the block – 9:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead 68-63 at halftime. LeBron not happy with the officials and had long conversations with Ben Taylor and Michael Smith before going to the locker room – 9:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony recently passed Steve Nash for 28th on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list. He’s currently 9 back of Dale Ellis for the next spot.
LeBron ranks 11th. – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lakers 38, Rockets 32 after 1. That is entirely too many points to allow the Lakers with LeBron scoring four. But Augustin with eight. Lakers made 15 of 25 shots, 6 of 11 3s. – 8:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Sengun had LeBron posted up and created some space with a nice little spin move, but he couldn’t finish – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun starts on Stanley Johnson, Gordon picks up LeBron. James checking Sengun. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon starts out on LeBron, Alperen Sengun starts out on Stanley Johnson – 8:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James returning for Lakers-Rockets tonight nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/leb… – 7:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Houston:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
This is the 3rd game started by this group (1-1). – 7:30 PM
Lakers starters at Houston:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Houston. – 6:36 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James is back in the lineup for the Lakers tonight in Houston. – 6:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms that LeBron James (knee) will play tonight against the Rockets. – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are among betting favorites to acquire LeBron James and son Bronny sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:39 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (knee soreness) will return tonight against the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 5:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No change to LeBron James’ status for tonight’s game. He remains questionable due to left knee soreness.
Christian Wood, Dennis Schröder, Jae’Sean Tate and Garrison Mathews remain questionable for the Rockets – 5:09 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport How the Inevitable Lakers-Russell Westbrook Divorce Could Play Out – He may be better served as the Luol Deng 2.0, unless LAL can find value in return. How LeBron’s potential extension and the team’s future 1sts are key factors bleacherreport.com/articles/10029… – 4:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Topics include whether it actually makes sense to extend LeBron this offseason, and what is/isn’t in bounds when it comes to heckling Russell Westbrook. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 3:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tennis and the NBA … inseparable. Shots from practice at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN: @FTiafoe in a @LeBron James jersey and @NickKyrgios paying homage to @CJ McCollum’s Portland years (photographer didn’t exactly capture the latter so well): pic.twitter.com/6HY7FN7dLi – 3:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists in a loss to the Pistons, becoming the seventh NBA player to reach 50 career triple-doubles.
James now has 103 career triple-doubles, the fifth-highest total in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bUE7uGVet6 – 2:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss whether it’s actually a good idea for the Lakers to extend LeBron James this offseason, then share more thoughts on Westbrook’s relationship with fans. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 12:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers ‘hopeful’ LeBron James plays Wednesday vs. Rockets, will remain cautious with star’s sore knee
https://t.co/7u54Oe2yxG pic.twitter.com/oVdQGrsEjO – 11:30 AM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Still can’t forgive LeBron for not beating the Dwight Howard Orlando Magic in 2009.
We DESERVED Kobe vs. LeBron in the Finals 🥺 – 11:27 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After missing Monday’s game in San Antonio with left knee soreness, LeBron James listed as questionable for the Lakers’ game tonight in Houston – 11:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good morning: I disagree with Kevin Durant’s premise that we need 3-4 years for Nets-Sixers to become a rivalry.
Thunder fans didn’t wait that long to start calling him cupcake, & Cavs fans didn’t need long to burn LeBron jerseys. Column for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:40 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last two months, there are four players in the NBA averaging more than 24 points, more than 6 rebounds and more than 2 made three-pointers per game:
LeBron James,
Jayson Tatum,
Luka Doncic,
…and…
RJ Barrett
tommybeer.substack.com/p/break-up-the… – 9:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA tonight:
33 PTS
8 REB
14 AST
3 STL
11/18 FG
Shai has the same amount of 30p/10a games as LeBron, Jokic, and Ja this season. pic.twitter.com/k8EaHDMul9 – 10:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The resentment of LeBron and the fandom of LeBron meet at the intersection of Westbrook Boulevard, and he’s weaponless to defend himself on the floor. It’s part of everything Russ is facing: yhoo.it/3vOs2F8 – 10:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Podcast: A LeBron visit and Rockets’ improving backcourt ift.tt/su8omJA – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry expects Thursday’s game to resemble what Kevin Durant dealt with going back to OKC and LeBron James returning to Cleveland after signing with the Heat. – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland tonight:
41 PTS (career high)
13 AST
5 REB
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts tonight at 7p…
-Latest on Lebron
-Russ opens up in Post Game last night
-What Laker Fans hope to see in final 18 games
-Are too many people giving advice to Jeanie?
Guest: @Trevor_Lane from @Lakers Nation
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Podcast: A LeBron visit and Rockets’ improving backcourt houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:36 PM
More on this storyline
LA Lakers: LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) has been upgraded to questionable. Malik Monk (right calf contusion) has been downgraded to probable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to probable. -via NBA.com / March 8, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will not play tonight against the Spurs, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @mcten / March 7, 2022