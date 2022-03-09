Hawks vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (31-33) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-25) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 70, Milwaukee Bucks 81 (Q3 06:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Another double-double for Bobby Portis: 19-10 thus far with 7 minutes to go in the third. – 9:26 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Three fouls for Clint Capela in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed DeMarcus Cousins for 92nd on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 9:20 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second offensive rebound tonight, Clint Capela has 1,600 in his career, becoming the 25th active NBA player to reach that total. – 9:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby Buckets dropped 19 in the first half. pic.twitter.com/bzddclNbQR – 9:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has now passed @andrewbogut for No. 2 on the all-time defensive rebounds list for the #Bucks – 9:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo out early for some entertaining free throw work. pic.twitter.com/B6DV4kr7PT – 9:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Really bad first half for John Collins. Not much positive to say on either end. – 9:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Bucks 68, Hawks 54
Danilo Gallinari: 12 pts
Kevin Huerter: 11 pts, 3 reb
De’Andre Hunter: 9 pts, 1 ast
Trae Young: 7 pts, 5 ast
Giannis and Portis each have 19 points. – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Antetokounmpo-Portis-Middleton have 51 of the #Bucks 68 points. They lead the #Hawks by 14 at the half. – 9:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 68-54 to the Bucks at the end of the first half.
Gallinari: 12: 4/8 FG
Huerter: 11/3, 4/6 FG
Young: 7/5, 2/4 FG
Giannis and Portis each have 19 points – 9:02 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Trae Young does not appear to be enjoying the physical defense of Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter tonight. Lots of talking to the officials. None of his touches are coming easy against that combination. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has matched Giannis Antetokounmpo with 19 points for the #Bucks.
Portis has made 4 threes now. – 8:57 PM
Bobby Portis has matched Giannis Antetokounmpo with 19 points for the #Bucks.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela picked up two early fouls and was subbed out at the 9:21 mark of the first quarter, with the Hawks trailing the Bucks 7-5.
He’s coming back in at the 7:32 mark of the second quarter, with the Hawks down 49-33. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks cut it 11, #Bucks push it back to 16 to force an Atlanta timeout.
Milwaukee leads Atlanta 49-33 with 7:32 to go in the first half. – 8:50 PM
#Hawks cut it 11, #Bucks push it back to 16 to force an Atlanta timeout.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is a menace. 😤
17 points in 9 minutes to end the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/vbeU3AgrZm – 8:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Looks like SGA left it all on the floor against Milwaukee last night. – 8:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
What gets coaches more upset? Jumping on the DeRozan fake or getting your hand caught on the CP/Trae rip-through? – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Livers got caught in his first DeRozan experience. Fell for the middy fake – 8:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis pulls up for three at the buzzer to end the first quarter. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Pkz2TiwQhW – 8:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Bucks 37, Hawks 26
Giannis has 17 points already.
Bucks grabbed 18 rebounds to the Hawks’ six. – 8:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 37-26 to the Bucks at the end of the first quarter.
Hunter: 7, 3/4 FG
Huerter: 5, 2/3 FG
Young: 2/4, 1/3 FG
Giannis has 17 for the Bucks – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the finish on yet another quarter-ending three — he finishes with 17 as the #Bucks lead the #Hawks 37-26. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Trae Young scored his first points on his third shot of the game with 63 seconds left in the first quarter. #Bucks led 32-21. – 8:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first field goal made tonight, Trae Young has 2,108, tying Steve Smith for 22nd place in Hawks history. – 8:35 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari’s first three-pointer tonight gives him 1,400 in his career, becoming the 23rd active player to reach that mark. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The three-man NBA MVP race would get really fun if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić would lean into it like Joel Embiid has. Not their personalities, but it would be fun because of their personalities if they wanted* to do it. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter and Serge Ibaka are the sixth/seventh men for the #Bucks tonight. – 8:22 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks don’t have much of an answer right now with their rim defense. Capela is on the bench with two fouls. Giannis keeps attacking. Bucks are getting OREBs with Capela on the bench. – 8:21 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
12 points for Giannis in his first five minutes.
Bucks leads the Hawks, 17-12, 6:28 Q1, and have 14 points in the paint already. – 8:20 PM
12 points for Giannis in his first five minutes.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s a bird.
It’s a plane.
It’s The Greek Freak!! pic.twitter.com/H6j4aIDVsx – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has all eight of his points at the rim. #Bucks lead the #Hawks 15-10. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two early fouls on Clint Capela. #Hawks lead the #Bucks 7-6 in the early going. – 8:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter has knocked down a three-pointer in his 17th straight game, extending the third-longest streak of his career (27, 23). – 8:14 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Last 9 games for Detroit
BOS- W
CLE- W
BOS- L (by 9)
CHA- W
WAS- L (by 3)
TOR- W
IND- W
ATL- W
CHI- Leading – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby’s ready for the @FiservForum crowd tonight.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/QRjmQZwG8K – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are 0-2 vs. the #Hawks heading into tonight.
The only other teams the #Bucks haven’t beaten yet are Utah (0-1), Minnesota (0-1) and Toronto (0-3). – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton was zoning through his headphones pregame.
How you see him playing tonight after 30 at Milwaukee and 21 and 19 at Orlando? #Suns pic.twitter.com/D0jM20zGZ7 – 7:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Bucks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. the Bucks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a night off to manage some hip soreness, Grayson Allen starts tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game Wesley Matthews will likely see his regular minutes tonight, too. – 7:33 PM
After a night off to manage some hip soreness, Grayson Allen starts tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Hawks.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson back in tonight’s lineup vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/Dg7P5m0bno – 7:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez did not make the trip to Oklahoma City, so here is your pregame workout footage. pic.twitter.com/Q9umjll43G – 7:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has poured in 20+ points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 20.7 PPG over that time (.490 FG%, .384 3FG%, .880 FT%). In his last outing, Bogi netted a team-high 22 points. – 7:19 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
From the Locked on Bucks YouTube comments after the latest postgame pod with @Frank Madden:
“Another great pod by two intelligent men who are smart.”
For that reason alone, you should subscribe if you haven’t already: linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks – 7:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“We have the opportunity to figure it out here and try to make a run.”
– Trae Young
Last year, late-game execution became a strength for the Hawks. With 18 regular-season games left and a slim margin for error, that’s a focus for them once more:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 7:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis’ four 3-pointers yesterday matched his season-high.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/7GZurDwkkP – 7:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Against the Bucks this season, Trae Young is averaging 36.0 PPG and 10.5 APG (.525 FG%, .526 3FG%, 1.000 FT%). Young enters tonight with an NBA-leading 32 points/assists double-doubles – the 3rd-most points/assist double-doubles by a Hawk in a single season in franchise history. – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks can’t thwart Hawks rally as they lose 121-114 in Atlanta on January 17, 2022.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/HxGM7w9F2K – 6:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game ranked top-10 in the following categories: ORTG (2nd, 112.8), FTM (2nd, 17.8), 3FG% (3rd, .374), FT% (5th, .803), FG% (8th, .468) and PPG (8th, 112.5). – 6:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s contest marks the third and final meeting between Atlanta and Milwaukee this regular season. The Hawks, 2-0, are averaging 120.5 PPG and 48.5 RPG (.464 FG%, .423 3FG%, .911 FT%).
Game Notes vs. Milwaukee: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Brook Lopez has responded well to the 5-on-5 practices with the #Herd thus far. – 6:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter is available for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. – 6:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says Kevin Huerter will be available tonight. – 6:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Magnificent Coloring World. 🎨
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/NsxlcJVfJW – 6:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two all-stars start their usual pregame warmups in advance of tonight’s #Bucks – #Hawks game. pic.twitter.com/0u83NZJAvv – 5:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT has only made four 3s in a game once in the past 26 games.
Last night, Giannis had four made 3s against OKC, who the Wolves play tonight.
KAT is on a really effective offensive run in that time — dominating with the drive. If he brings the 3 back in to the mix, whew… – 5:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I’m going to be talking Bucks over at @TheAthletic at 3 p.m. CT (15 minutes from now). You can listen and ask questions and talk about them as well.
Join me at this link: theathletic.com/live-rooms/buc… – 3:46 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
NBA says: Bogdanovic (ATL) wraps Cunningham’s (DET) midsection, affecting Cunningham’s FOM and subsequently allowing Bogdanovic to make contact with the ball. – 3:39 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Because old habits die hard: NBA Two Minute Report says foul on Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic against Pistons’ Cade Cunningham with 1.6 seconds left in regulation was CORRECT CALL. – 3:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
A hint on who our next Hawks Report special guest will be 👀
✅ he has called 2,802 consecutive games – 2:16 PM
A hint on who our next Hawks Report special guest will be 👀
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks:
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation)
Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain)
Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. – 2:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight is Noche Latina Night presented by @Froedtert & MCW!! pic.twitter.com/RYO00ZoGng – 1:58 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Former top high school recruit and lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad is eying an NBA return. He discussed his career with the Timberwolves and Bucks, what he’d do differently, playing overseas in China and the Philippines, and why he can help an NBA team.
👉🏼 https://t.co/3MXw3C34Xs pic.twitter.com/DG2hv62RdL – 1:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Only three players in NBA history have averaged at least 30p/10r/5a per 36 minutes in a season:
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Russell Westbrook
✅ Luka Doncic
Westbrook and Doncic have each done so once.
Antetokounmpo is on pace to do so for the fourth consecutive season. pic.twitter.com/AKHxUNMfBf – 1:31 PM
