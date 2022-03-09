Hawks vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks (31-33) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) at Fiserv Forum

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,390,723 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,952,776 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam

