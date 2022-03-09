Hawks vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks (31-33) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (41-25) at Fiserv Forum
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $4,390,723 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,952,776 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WZGC 92.9 FM The Gam
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BrandonRahbar
How good was SGA vs the Bucks?
OKC was a +4 in the 35 minutes SGA played.
OKC was a -31 in the 13 minutes SGA was on the bench.
(The only other Thunder player with a positive plus/minus: Poku.) – 2:34 AM