Jeff Teague joins Hawks as a scout

As it turns out, Jeff Teague is back for a third stint with the franchise that drafted him. You heard that right: Jeff Teague is now a scout for the Atlanta Hawks. “I’ve been all around the world watching basketball,” he said, “so I’ve got a pretty good eye for who I think can play at a certain level.”
Source: NBA.com
Teague planted the seed for the idea the second time the Hawks acquired him via trade in January 2020. “When I was there for my second tenure with the Hawks, I told Travis (Schlenk) that I wanted to look into working in the front office,” Teague said. “(I asked if) once I got done playing if he would be open to trying to help me out. And he told me when I first got there that first day that when I was done playing, if he was still there that he would look out for me. So I just reached out and he kept his word.” -via NBA.com / March 9, 2022
Atlanta Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk was not in a good mood this morning. During his interview on 92.9 FM The Game, Schlenk scorched the earth. Apparently, fans are not the only ones unhappy with the first half of the Hawks season. Schlenk said bluntly, “It’s a hard pill to swallow when you’re team isn’t playing as well as you think it should. Maybe I should lower my expectations for this team.” He’s not wrong. Last year, the team made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. This season, they are flirting with the Draft Lottery. The Hawks porous defense is near the bottom of the league, and that’s clearly wearing on their GM. “There’s no sense of urgency to make a stop. There’s no sense of accountability that ‘I’m going to stop my guy.’ It’s just not there… it doesn’t bother them. I hope it’s a switch we can flip, but I don’t know at this point.” -via Sports Illustrated / January 5, 2022
Schlenk wasn’t even close to being done venting. “It’s just frustrating because we’ve seen this group have success. And, to see the group not make the necessary effort plays to win an NBA game, it’s just become frustrating.” “We have a few weeks before the trade deadline here, and this is what I need to figure out. It’s my responsibility to put a product on the floor that can win, and right now, I’m not sure I have done that,” said Schlenk. -via Sports Illustrated / January 5, 2022