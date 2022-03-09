Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Suns

Marc Stein: The Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Phoenix. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee with the big man finger roll as only he can.
Fouled by Lowry. Hits FT. #Suns up 15.
#Heat without Jimmy Butler (sinus). – 9:11 PM
JaVale McGee with the big man finger roll as only he can.
Fouled by Lowry. Hits FT. #Suns up 15.
#Heat without Jimmy Butler (sinus). – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 57 #Heat 55 Half.
PHX: Ayton 15 points, 2 rebounds, Bridges 11 and 8, Booker 8 points, five assists. Team: Cam Johnson (quad) OUT
MIA: Robinson 15, Herro 14, Adebayo 9 and 4. Team: Jimmy Butler (sinus) OUT.
Ties; 7. Lead changes 5
Biggest lead: Suns 2, Heat 11. – 8:44 PM
#Suns 57 #Heat 55 Half.
PHX: Ayton 15 points, 2 rebounds, Bridges 11 and 8, Booker 8 points, five assists. Team: Cam Johnson (quad) OUT
MIA: Robinson 15, Herro 14, Adebayo 9 and 4. Team: Jimmy Butler (sinus) OUT.
Ties; 7. Lead changes 5
Biggest lead: Suns 2, Heat 11. – 8:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Robinson 3 as Gabe Vincent gets start for Jimmy Butler (sinus). #Suns #Heat – 7:47 PM
Robinson 3 as Gabe Vincent gets start for Jimmy Butler (sinus). #Suns #Heat – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: As Heat and Suns face off in minutes, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches closely miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler out tonight for Heat – 7:10 PM
From earlier: As Heat and Suns face off in minutes, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches closely miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler out tonight for Heat – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent in place of Jimmy Butler.
Vincent, Lowry, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo starting vs. Suns tonight. 18th different starting lineup for Heat this season. – 7:02 PM
Heat starting Gabe Vincent in place of Jimmy Butler.
Vincent, Lowry, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo starting vs. Suns tonight. 18th different starting lineup for Heat this season. – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent goes from back end of rotation on Monday to starting in place of Jimmy Butler tonight. Opening lineup rounded out with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker. The move keeps Caleb Martin with reserves. – 7:01 PM
Gabe Vincent goes from back end of rotation on Monday to starting in place of Jimmy Butler tonight. Opening lineup rounded out with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker. The move keeps Caleb Martin with reserves. – 7:01 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Suns but the Heat are used to these situations this season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:58 PM
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Suns but the Heat are used to these situations this season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Phoenix.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:56 PM
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Phoenix.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. – 5:55 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. – 5:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Suns, per head coach Erik Spoelstra – 5:50 PM
No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Suns, per head coach Erik Spoelstra – 5:50 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:50 PM
Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will not play tonight vs. Suns.
Caleb Martin will play. – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will not play tonight vs. Suns.
Caleb Martin will play. – 5:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Suns
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Out.
Caleb Martin (sore Achilles): Playing.
Markieff Morris, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart also out. – 5:49 PM
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Suns
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Out.
Caleb Martin (sore Achilles): Playing.
Markieff Morris, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart also out. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) is out for tonight’s game vs. Suns. – 5:48 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) is out for tonight’s game vs. Suns. – 5:48 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Greetings from Miami, where the top two teams in the NBA (by conference) meet tonight. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler is questionable, due to ‘sinus congestion.’ The Suns’ Devin Booker returns from the league’s COVID protocol. We’ll see if he was stuffy too. @The Athletic – 5:03 PM
Greetings from Miami, where the top two teams in the NBA (by conference) meet tonight. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler is questionable, due to ‘sinus congestion.’ The Suns’ Devin Booker returns from the league’s COVID protocol. We’ll see if he was stuffy too. @The Athletic – 5:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) is still out for the Suns tonight vs. the Heat.
Jimmy Butler (sinus/congestion) and Caleb Martin (left achilles soreness) are both questionable for Miami. – 2:21 PM
Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) is still out for the Suns tonight vs. the Heat.
Jimmy Butler (sinus/congestion) and Caleb Martin (left achilles soreness) are both questionable for Miami. – 2:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler now is listed as questionable for tonight against the Suns due to sinus congestion. – 12:12 PM
Jimmy Butler now is listed as questionable for tonight against the Suns due to sinus congestion. – 12:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight’s game because of sinus congestion. – 12:11 PM
Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for tonight’s game because of sinus congestion. – 12:11 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play. Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry are out. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 5, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 4, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Erik Spoelstra said both PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are out tonight. Said it’s going to be weird facing Goran Dragic tonight. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 3, 2022