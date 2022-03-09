Kings release statement disagreeing with Domantas Sabonis suspension

JD Shaw: The Kings release a statement about Domantas Sabonis’ one-game suspension: “We disagree with the NBA’s decision to suspend Domantas Sabonis. He is a consummate professional and the ultimate competitor. We stand behind Domas, and he has our full support.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kings’ Domantas Sabonis suspended one game for bumping referee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/kin… – 3:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings come out firing in support of Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/fXucJpV5Wm – 2:42 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings make a statement as an organization after the one game suspension for Domantas Sabonis:
“We disagree with the NBA’s decision to suspend Domantas Sabonis. He is a consummate professional and the ultimate competitor. We stand behind Domas, and he has our full support.” – 2:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA suspends Kings center Domantas Sabonis for bumping official in loss to New York Knicks. Watch the video, see how the league described the sequence of events and hear what Sabonis had to say ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA: Domantas Sabonis suspended for one game sportando.basketball/en/nba-domanta… – 1:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The NBA has suspended Kings C Domantas Sabonis one game for “aggressively confronting and making contact” with a ref.
➡️ https://t.co/MuTfXJSCnv pic.twitter.com/VcXFJ90vZR – 1:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
In addition to the suspension for Domantas Sabonis, Kings will also again be without Richaun Holmes (personal), who was practicing with the team yesterday. Moe Harkless (ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (hip) are questionable to play vs. Nuggets. – 1:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis has been suspended for one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Here is a clip of Chris Paul getting ejected for bumping into the referee on Feb. 16. So far, no fine or suspension, although Paul hasn’t played (outside of the NBA All-Star game) since due to injury. Similar situation to Sabonis. youtu.be/PGnAWcZjB1A – 1:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Pretty incredible that Domantas Sabonis was suspended from tonight’s game for this interaction with the official from Tuesday’s game.
I’ve witnessed worse interactions from Chris Paul & Julius Randle with other refs nba.com/watch/video/kn… – 1:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Domantas Sabonis suspended for tonight’s game vs. the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/qbc8wE9OwX – 1:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis has been suspended one game without pay for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official, per the league. – 1:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Here is the clip of Sabonis making contact with the official in the game.
Here is the clip of Sabonis making contact with the official in the game.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
NBA announces one-game suspension for the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis: pic.twitter.com/Nu6jNNQ8qY – 1:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis has been suspended one game by the NBA for making contact with an official in the Kings’ loss to the Knicks on Monday night. – 1:01 PM
