Knicks vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (27-38) play against the Dallas Mavericks (25-25) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
New York Knicks 55, Dallas Mavericks 27 (Q2 03:28)
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks getting doubled up 50-25. They also are getting doubled up 26-13 in the rebounding game. They now are 0-for-15 from 3-point land. Other than that . . . – 9:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I would say it would be good for Mavs to try to get the lead down to 10 points by halftime, but they’ll need to start with a more attainable goal, like maybe trimming the lead to 15 points.
I would say it would be good for Mavs to try to get the lead down to 10 points by halftime, but they’ll need to start with a more attainable goal, like maybe trimming the lead to 15 points.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Mavericks are 0-for-14 from beyond the arc. To the Knicks credit, they’ve capitalized in this first half. – 9:24 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson banged his sore foot and he’s limping. He missed the last game with the injury.
Jalen Brunson banged his sore foot and he’s limping. He missed the last game with the injury.
Dan Favale @danfavale
grateful as hell the knicks have rj barrett pic.twitter.com/iMdwPx6Hye – 9:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We love when this guy comes to visit 🐐 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/NAADqLjTAv – 9:17 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Nobody wants to face these Knicks in the Western Conference playoffs. – 9:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ev driving adroitly along the baseline. pic.twitter.com/3fgQ9ijbko – 9:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have outscored their opponents by 45 points (114-69) over their last three quarters – 9:11 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With Kendra, Kyden and Randle’s mother in front row in Dallas, Knicks dominate first quarter 31-17. Mavs shot 21.7 percent. – 9:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Well, that first quarter was a dud. Knicks 31, Mavericks 17.
Well, that first quarter was a dud. Knicks 31, Mavericks 17.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks shot 21.7 percent and missed all eight of their 3-pointers. Probably lucky to only be down 31-17. – 9:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mavs 5-23 overall and 0-for-8 from 3 – Knicks up 31-17 after the first quarter. – 9:09 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Knicks ended Mavs’ 6-game winning streak in January and they’re off to a strong start it ending Dallas’ 5-game streak tonight. Doncic 3-point play brings Mavs within 24-16, but it’s been tough sledding. – 9:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If Thibs is gonna have Deuce play off the ball with the second unit and Burks play PG with the starting unit – why not switch their rolls (McBride at PG with the starters and Burks in his natural role of SG off the bench)?!?
If Thibs is gonna have Deuce play off the ball with the second unit and Burks play PG with the starting unit – why not switch their rolls (McBride at PG with the starters and Burks in his natural role of SG off the bench)?!?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs are 4-of-17 from the floor, including 0-for-6 on 3-pointers.
Mavs are 4-of-17 from the floor, including 0-for-6 on 3-pointers.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With two fouls on RJ Barrett McBride is in very early – 3:55 left in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s tough, @Dorian Finney-Smith 💪 pic.twitter.com/C76tE5gioK – 8:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Clyde on Doncic: “He’s one of the biggest crybabies in the league. Look at him, he’s always crying.” – 8:57 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
It took 5 months – but the Knicks are finally utilizing the vertical threat of their highflying bigs Sims and Mitch Rob – 8:54 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Promising #Knicks rookie Quentin Grimes is not done yet, says knee injury not that serious #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/09/kni… – 8:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mavs came in with five straight wins and we are aware that double-digit leads mean nothing — but Knicks went up 13-2 here at AA Center. – 8:50 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ ➕ Mitch wasting NO time getting to work 💪🏾
RJ ➕ Mitch wasting NO time getting to work 💪🏾
Brad Townsend @townbrad
It’s 13-4 and awfully quiet in here. Mavs haven’t given the home fans much about which to cheer. The Doncic-Brunson backcourt is a combined 1-for-7 from the field. – 8:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
A photo or the best young player in the NBA. And also Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/pay55bbwFl – 8:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 32-21.
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 32-21.
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Trying to buy a Luka rookie card before the playoffs?
What prices could look like in this week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner.
Trying to buy a Luka rookie card before the playoffs?
What prices could look like in this week’s @Three_Stars Card Corner.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, Burks
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
NY starters: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier, Burks
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Quick over his last 5 games:
◾️ 18.6 PPG
◾️ 6.0 RPG
◾️ 3.0 APG
Quick over his last 5 games:
◾️ 18.6 PPG
◾️ 6.0 RPG
◾️ 3.0 APG
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Moses Brown will meet #Cavs here in Miami and the plan is to have him available for Friday night’s game against the Heat. – 8:10 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jalen Brunson returns for the Mavs tonight after missing the last game w/ a right foot bruise. Mavs and Knicks play at 730 on BSSW. The Mavs have played fewer games against Eastern Conference opponents than anyone else with just 21. So 9 of their final 17 are vs East Conf teams – 8:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have signed center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, sources confirm to @clevelanddotcom. The man @Shams Charania had it first. Brown is 22 and showed some flashes with OKC. – 8:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Quentin Grimes, after injury scare, hopeful of quick return newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s only one team Luka Doncic has never beaten in Dallas:
There’s only one team Luka Doncic has never beaten in Dallas:
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson will warm up and see if he can go. Obi Toppin is getting “close” to return. – 7:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) will be available for tonight’s game against the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) will be available for tonight’s game against the Knicks.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jason Kidd says jalen Brunson will start tonight vs. the Knicks. – 6:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Honestly wasn’t aware of the recent Randle issue, making contact with an official. That, combined with this being Sabonis’ first career suspension in 6 seasons, makes this decision by the NBA look ridiculous. – 6:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka said after that 25-point blown lead and lose to #Knicks
Ime Udoka said after that 25-point blown lead and lose to #Knicks
“it was pointed out to me that challenging the players publicly wasn’t welcomed by everybody.”
“Like I care, the guys love it.”
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Narrated Article: Klutch Lakers vs. CAA Knicks houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/narrated-art… – 5:42 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said he challenged the Celtics mental toughness after they lost to the Spurs and then lost a 20-plus-point lead against the Knicks. Said it was pointed out to him some people didn’t like him publicly criticizing the Celtics.
Ime Udoka said he challenged the Celtics mental toughness after they lost to the Spurs and then lost a 20-plus-point lead against the Knicks. Said it was pointed out to him some people didn’t like him publicly criticizing the Celtics.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“For guys to come to New York, they have to be built the right way.,.. You have to an exterior to you … and then if you win with these fans, you good forever.”
“For guys to come to New York, they have to be built the right way.,.. You have to an exterior to you … and then if you win with these fans, you good forever.”
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau sounded today like #Knicks missing Reggie Bullock’s skill set and “toughness” #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/09/kni… – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
As far as replacing Isaiah Stewart tonight, Casey said it’ll be a “three-man tag team” between Marvin Bagley III, Kelly Olynyk and Luka Garza. – 5:23 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes might be back in 10 days: “It was my first injury that I’ve been sidelined for more than a week,’’ Grimes said in first remarks since injury. “So it was crazy when it happened but not as bad as everybody thought. I think I was playing a little too hard.” – 5:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Vote for the item you would spend your tax refund on and four (4) winners will receive
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jalen Brunson, who did not play Monday due to a right foot contusion, has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.
Jalen Brunson, who did not play Monday due to a right foot contusion, has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau reflects on Knicks letting Reggie Bullock go in free agency nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:53 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Make sure to stop by The Hangar at American Airlines Center outside Section 117 to grab one of 100 limited edition Game Day prints! Only $20 and proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/kC59UqnraH – 3:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes already close to return after frightening kneecap dislocation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:44 PM
