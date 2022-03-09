Magic vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (16-50) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Orlando Magic 59, New Orleans Pelicans 52 (Q3 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic turn the ball over on three consecutive possessions, helping the Pelicans go on a 9-0 run.
Orlando leads 57-50. – 9:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Not sure if I’ve ever seen a foul like the one Cole was called for on Herb Jones. – 9:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Cole Anthony just picked up a foul while he was hanging on the rim. That one might be a first for me. – 9:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not sure I recall a half where a team missed so many putback/tip attempts as #Pelicans so far. They shot just 11/26 in the paint – 9:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
equally hype about the pass & the finish tbh
📺: https://t.co/ejP647VpqI pic.twitter.com/ntbA3bzjJ1 – 9:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 56, Pelicans 41.
Orlando cooled off in the 2Q but still have a double-digit lead.
Franz Wagner: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 9 points, 3 assists
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Gary Harris: 8 points – 9:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 56, New Orleans 41 pic.twitter.com/3LIbCp5NVT – 9:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 56, Pelicans 41
Franz Wagner – 11 pts, 5 rebs
Mo Bamba – 9 pts, 4 rebs
Cole Anthony – 9 pts, 3 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts
Gary Harris – 8 pts, 2 stls – 9:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
keep that king cake baby away from us, respectfully pic.twitter.com/OZF8nbvUvH – 9:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 56, Pelicans 41
F. Wagner: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
McCollum: 14 points
Jones: 9 points – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Magic are tied with the Rockets for the fewest wins in the NBA. Pelicans trail them by 15 at half. New Orleans shooting 35.4%. – 9:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Magic 56, Pelicans 41
– CJ: 14p, 3r, 3a
– JV: 4p, 10r, 2/10 FG
– Herb: 9p, 3 fouls
Pels: 35.4 FG%, 3/15 3P, 4/5 FT
Magic: 44.4 FG%, 8/22 3P, 8/9 FT – 9:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Someone needs to give Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner headbands so this Magic lineup to close out the first half will be even more in sync. – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Mo Bamba just hit his third 3-pointer.
The Pelicans have made two triples as a team in this first half. – 9:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trail Magic 46-33 with 2:22 left in 1st half.
2nd straight game where Tony Snell is proving ineffective in a lot of areas, Jonas Valanciunas just scored his first two points and Jaxson Hayes has failed to provide positives too. – 8:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jonas Valanciunas finally gets on the board with 2:28 left in the first half. Gonna need a lot more from him if the Pels wanna win. – 8:57 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In a first half that’s been pretty bleak… These have been some really good minutes by Trey Murphy so far. – 8:56 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans defense has been atrocious the past seven quarters. – 8:54 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Magic have been quicker to the ball on their offensive end in 1H. Anticipating rebounds before #Pelicans and that’s giving them some layups and easy hoops – 8:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey on the steal, Devonte’ with the crazy bucket 👍 pic.twitter.com/uf36QzLp0r – 8:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#NBA75 member, @LSUBasketball legend Bob Pettit in the house tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/n1CfzrEEne – 8:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“Four trips around the sun before it goes in!”
@steelemagic willed this shot in 😂
📺: https://t.co/ejP647VpqI | @Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/6pOrJrDETV – 8:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Pelicans 17.
Franz Wagner: 7 points
Wendell Carter Jr.: 6 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds
Mo Bamba: 6 points, 3 rebounds. – 8:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Pelicans 17
F. Wagner: 7 points
Carter: 6 points, 4 assists
McCollum: 8 points
Murphy: 4 points – 8:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, New Orleans 17 pic.twitter.com/WD4Lb7DjNn – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans need a spark and some shooting, so Trey Murphy III subs into the game, quickly hits a couple free throw. Also hoping to bring some energy and just entered game is Jose Alvarado – 8:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green going with a 10-man rotation tonight that includes Trey Murphy III. – 8:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy III enters the game, makes himself available to CJ McCollum on his drive, and gets to the free throw line. – 8:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
reverse, reverse!
Dell to Franz 🔄 Franz to Dell
📺: https://t.co/ejP647VpqI pic.twitter.com/ECVwZTNpKs – 8:28 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
you do not often get to say this about this Magic offense, but: they are getting whatever they want out there. The Pelicans are not taking anything away. – 8:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Can CJ McCollum outscore the Magic by himself? We might find out tonight. – 8:25 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba with the shooting sleeve. 💰
📺: https://t.co/ejP647VpqI pic.twitter.com/6570Hqx6jk – 8:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kinda wish Willie Green would consider moving Devonte’ Graham into the starting unit over Snell.
Pels need that extra playmaking punch and Graham needs some more opportunities to build his confidence. – 8:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic off to a 10-3 lead vs. New Orleans. Mo Bamba has two early 3s. – 8:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic open the night in New Orleans on a 10-3 run.
Mo Bamba has six of Orlando’s first 10 points. – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans down 10-3 to the Magic out of the gates. 3 turnovers. No crispness.
Not the start anyone probably expected after the lopsided loss to the Grizzlies where Willie Green was adamant the team wasn’t going to flush it. – 8:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3J off the jump! 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/fmXX40A5ST – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,196 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton was zoning through his headphones pregame.
How you see him playing tonight after 30 at Milwaukee and 21 and 19 at Orlando? #Suns pic.twitter.com/D0jM20zGZ7 – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brandon Ingram is a big loss for the Pelicans for 7-10 days.
New Orleans is trying to hold off Portland and San Antonio in the pillow fight for the 10th spot in the West. Also trying to catch the Lakers for the 9th spot and the home game for the 9-10 Play-In game. – 7:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
New Orleans Pelicans say that Brandon Ingram will be reevaluated in 7-10 days after he had an MRI today that revealed a mild strain in his right hamstring – 7:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram is out at least 7-to-10 days after undergoing an MRI today which revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:33 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
New Orleans Pelicans say Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI and it revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI today, which revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days, team says. – 7:33 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has a mild hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, the Pelicans say. – 7:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram has a mild right hamstring strain.
He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Injury Update on Brandon Ingram:
Ingram underwent an MRI today which revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starters 🙌
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qnX5TtYecl – 7:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 67 at NEW ORLEANS
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰8 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 7:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome back @Jalen Suggs 🤝
tonight’s starting five ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T3wbaQm1Ws – 7:12 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨INJURY UPDATE:
.@Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) will play tonight at New Orleans.
#MagicTogether – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a $200 gift card to the team store, courtesy of @SeatGeek.
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/kHHmEkDnAW – 7:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Joklutch.
The last two games in the 4th quarter, Jokic is averaging 16.5 points on 83% shooting.
vs. NOP 23 points (7/8 FG)
vs. GSW 10 points (3/4 FG)
In the last 3 minutes of the last two 4th quarters? 9 ppg on 100% shooting. – 7:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣Latest @HardwoodKnocks!
🔘 Teams to watch this summer (3:17)
🔘 Lakers (9:02)
🔘 Cavs (15:45)
🔘 Celtics (18:16)
🔘 Rookies (26:49)
🔘 MVP talk (43:41)
🔘 Pacers (58:02)
🔘 HERB JONES<3 (1:00:36)
🎧 https://t.co/gn0fLbpjl7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IUo0Oel5wb – 6:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
feelin’ cozy
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hN7ieFuOT2 – 6:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs is a game-time decision tonight at New Orleans with a sprained right ankle, Jamahl Mosley said. He will start if he is able to go. – 6:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) is going through his pregame warm ups and is a game-time decision against the Pelicans, according to Jamahl Mosley. – 6:33 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs is going through his on-court warm ups and remains a game-time decision for the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the Pelicans. If he’s able to go, he’ll start. If not, R.J. Hampton will once again start in his place. – 6:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said Zion Williamson will not be on the bench tonight but will be around the team starting tomorrow. – 6:28 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
cold day. cold fits 🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/jJVnJUTImC – 6:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon
🏀: Pelicans vs Magic
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Monty Williams just told an amazing story about when he bought a house in Orlando in the same neighborhood as Grant Hill and Oscar Schmidt. “I was in the wrong neighborhood,” Monty noted. – 6:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans City Edition x Tissot ft. @TRayViolinist 🔥
Enter for a chance to win a City Edition jersey, a luxury @TISSOT watch, and lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Lakers game on 3/27
https://t.co/LohQQAZedw pic.twitter.com/4OiRPA7m62 – 6:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Lights on, Game on – 7 pm CT 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/CNCwKgtV8e – 6:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Some Pelicans players are out on the court going though their warmups now. pic.twitter.com/V0A4vvlLe7 – 6:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
There’s still no power at the Smoothie King Center.
Pelicans and Magic are schedule to tip off at 7:10p. – 5:19 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Petition to make Tony Snell’s official nickname “The Snellican”
All in favor? – 5:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game vs. ORL (via @Jim Eichenhofer)
▪️ Pels gave up 135.0 ppg at DEN, MEM; 93.3 in 3 prior wins
▪️ NOP, ORL reserves posted 54, 47 points in Tuesday games
▪️ ORL’s Wagner, NOP’s Jones 4-7 on https://t.co/T4rAInYMtY Rookie Ladder
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/5Kbj7Lm1dl – 4:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s @PodcastPelicans, @dsallerson talks to @JenHale504 about the Pelicans playoff push.
Full episode: https://t.co/ZBHzKiUubf
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/5JNyziqDge – 4:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in his last 10 games played:
18.1 PTS
11.2 REB
2.9 AST
60.2% FG pic.twitter.com/Y71aOKoqF2 – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Defense falls apart against Memphis
🏀 How much would Larry Nance Jr help?
🏀 Need to bounce back against Orlando
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/TiLeQaZhqH – 3:30 PM
