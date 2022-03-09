Moses Brown to Cavaliers

Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Moses Brown will meet #Cavs here in Miami and the plan is to have him available for Friday night’s game against the Heat. – 8:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have signed center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, sources confirm to @clevelanddotcom. The man @Shams Charania had it first. Brown is 22 and showed some flashes with OKC. – 8:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:35 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Source: Mavs plan to keep reserve big man Moses Brown, whose $1.7M salary becomes guaranteed today. Brown, 22, has contributed in spot duty this season (79 points, 51 rebounds, .605 FG% in 148 minutes). -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 7, 2022