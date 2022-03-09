Nets officially rule out Ben Simmons for return game against 76ers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: #Sixers’ fans expected to show their level of displeasure with Ben Simmons during his Philadelphia return with #Nets: https://t.co/4k5RcjQBYh #76ers pic.twitter.com/2PIXsc9MHI – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Official word just Issued by the Nets: Ben Simmons is out Thursday at Philadelphia due to “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game in Philly has no new additions. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons all out. David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe are with Long Island. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving vs. James Harden and Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With the return of Ben Simmons set for tomorrow, the team discussed the saga one more time at practice on Wednesday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 1:57 PM
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
The day before Ben Simmons “returns” to Philly, an NFC East rival trades for Wentz. What a day for booing. – 1:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“We’re just happy now that we have guys in the locker room who want to be here” Georges Niang said when asked about Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/qHg7Z1v2ZH – 12:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ first game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J #76ers pic.twitter.com/3uHnrlOLZ4 – 12:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I love Doc Rivers, but calling for a Ben Simmons tribute video? C’mon. The only major market a guy can put his own needs ahead of the team – no matter what team doctors say – and be applauded for it is Chicago. #DRose – 12:01 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
What would Reggie Miller do if he was a @Brooklyn Nets teammate of Ben Simmons? He told @amathur25 for @HeavySan …
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 10:41 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Ben Simmons headed back to Philly, Russell Westbrook criticism, Harden’s impressive play and where we stand with the MVP race. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: How will #Sixers’ fans react if Ben Simmons is on the #Nets’ bench for Thursday’s game? https://t.co/2u9UPimXly #76ers pic.twitter.com/n25lcw9TGi – 6:45 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After dealing with the raucous TD Garden crowd in Boston, Kyrie Irving had some advice for Ben Simmons ahead of his Thursday return to Philadelphia:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons in front of Philly fans on Thursday: “The guy’s making $40 million a year. You can take that for a couple hours. I’m sure Ben has that approach.” – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD says when he faced a hostile environment he could shut them up by hitting a jump shot and unfortunately Ben Simmons doesn’t have that opportunity since he won’t be in the lineup. – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he and Ben Simmons understands that some fans lives are so sh—ty they need to heckle. Admits some of it might be funny but no one will hold Ben’s hand he needs to experience it for himself. – 9:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Kevin Durant if he says anything to Ben Simmons ahead of Thursday’s game: “Absolutely not.” Said Simmons has to experience it for himself and doesn’t need to have his hand held. – 9:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons expected to file grievance against 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/08/rep… – 6:01 PM
Marc Stein: The Nets just officially ruled out Ben Simmons for Tuesday’s trip to Charlotte, with the formal scratch for Thursday in Philadelphia to come. The Cavs, meanwhile, say there is no timetable for Jarrett Allen’s return from a left quad contusion and fractured left middle finger. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 7, 2022
Bleacher Report: There’s “no chance” Ben Simmons plays in the Nets-76ers matchup on March 10, per @wojespn. -via Twitter / March 6, 2022
Chris Milholen: Transcribed Woj’s full Ben Simmons update he said minutes ago on ABC. -via Twitter / March 6, 2022