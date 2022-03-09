Nikola Jokic on a second MVP award: It doesn't mean anything special, I'm just trying to win games

Malone’s mic-drop moment ended the entertaining news conference and concluded the latest stump speech for Jokic’s second MVP campaign. The funniest part, though, is that Jokic remained indifferent to what another award would mean to him. “I don’t know,” he said. “It doesn’t mean anything special. I’m just trying to compete, to win games.”
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
New: Caught up with Dejan Milojevic, Nikola Jokic’s coach in Serbia from ’12-15, earlier this week. Here’s how he laid the foundation for Jokic’s historic career.
“Reading the game is actually the most important part of player development,” he told DNVR.
thednvr.com/1-on-1-with-de… – 2:21 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Can the Kings borrow Boogie tonight so we can see him against Jokic?
We’ll be live tonight after the game:
https://t.co/x4WHSqZtnd pic.twitter.com/EpmgUJAYWy – 1:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Embiid? Jokic? Antetokounmpo? NBA MVP race closest in years nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/thr… – 9:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers center Joel Embiid is the only #NBA player ranked in the Top 10 in scoring (1st, 29.7), rebounds (8th, 11.2) & blocked shots (10th, 1.4). #Denver center Nikola Jokic, Embiid’s MVP competition, is ranked in the Top 10 in scoring, rebounds & assists. pic.twitter.com/KZViPdojdK – 6:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Hartenstein dunk was the first by a Clippers center today after Warriors allowed 16 buckets to Jokic/Cousins last night in Denver – 11:52 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nikola Jokic is putting up historic numbers for the second straight season. @Kevin O’Connor shares just how dominant the Nuggets center has been with @Chris Vernon on #TheMismatch. pic.twitter.com/faFFygeEbh – 11:19 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I don’t know if Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid really watch or care about each others’ ridiculous escapades every game; they just appear motivated to put on a fun show every night. And that’s what it should be all about – the game’s best refusing to disappoint – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA tonight:
33 PTS
8 REB
14 AST
3 STL
11/18 FG
Shai has the same amount of 30p/10a games as LeBron, Jokic, and Ja this season. pic.twitter.com/k8EaHDMul9 – 10:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
CJ McCollum is to the Memphis Grizzlies what the Joker is to Gotham City – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Jeff Green if he can compare Nikola Jokic to any of his former teammates at their peak: “I’m not going to compare him to Bron or KD. His talent is special. The way he plays is amazing and he’s doing it his way…You haven’t seen a big who can do all the things he can do.” pic.twitter.com/HRE9gxPWrw – 6:04 PM
As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a consensus in the MVP conversation that doesn’t favor Jokic winning for the second season in a row. Warriors coach Steve Kerr appears to have made up his mind. “We played against the reigning MVP, who probably should win it again,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “I don’t have a vote, but Jokic is just an unbelievable player and was spectacular tonight. He makes all of his teammates better. He makes defense so difficult because no matter what you do, he’s got a counter for it. He’s playing the game at such an easy pace and things look so smooth for him out there. With our defense already coming into this game struggling, he’s a tough guy to face when you’re not well-connected at that end of the floor.” -via NBC Sports / March 8, 2022
Jorge Sierra: As of now, Nikola Jokic would be the first player in NBA history to lead a team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and field goal percentage in a season. -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 8, 2022
Luka Doncic had many nice words for his fellow European stars during the All-Star Weekend and he also gave the praise to Giannis Antetokounmpo for both his on and off the court qualities. “You know what I’m gonna say. He’s an amazing player but what amazes me the most is his personality, a great guy just to talk to. He was the MVP twice, I think he’ll be maybe five times more. A great player,” Luka said and stayed humble when asked if it’s his time to grab the MVP honors. “I don’t know, I just want to win a championship. That’s it.” -via EuroHoops.net / March 6, 2022