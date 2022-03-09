Nuggets vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (39-26) play against the Sacramento Kings (43-43) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Denver Nuggets 54, Sacramento Kings 39 (Q2 02:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Highlights of the night so far: 1) A game of rock-paper-scissors on the giant videoboard; 2) Kiss Cam; 3) Trey Lyles inbound pass to Facundo Campazzo for an easy layup. – 10:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
a 17-7 2nd quarter for the Nuggets, gives Denver its largest lead, up 51-36 with 4:47 to go in the first half. Nikola Jokic with 17pts and 8 boards. – 10:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings have perfected good defensive possessions for 21 seconds of the shot clock with an easy layup in the final 3. – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m sitting a ways up, but it sure looks like Bryn Forbes is chirping at some fans in the second row here. – 10:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins picks up his third foul in seven minutes.
Joker’s coming back in. – 10:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell is in the locker room after taking a spill in then first quarter. No update yet on his health. – 10:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this dime from @Damian Jones 👀 pic.twitter.com/d1KU6vhfBt – 10:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell appears to have gone back to the locker room after going down awkwardly late in the first quarter. – 10:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I know Alvin Gentry is coaching for his job, and winning is the only shot he has, but I imagine there are members of the Kings front office that would prefer a Mitchell and/or DiVincenzo starting lineup as much as fans do. – 10:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Facu scores Denver’s first two points without Jokić on a steal at the other end lol – 10:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Nuggets 32, Kings 29. The Kings have given up 30+ in 19 of 33 quarters over the past nine games. – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets end the first quarter up 32-29.
Nikola Jokic has taken eight shots for 15 points. The rest of the starters have taken eight shots for 15 points. – 10:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nikola Jokic dazzles in his first quarter in Sacramento, leads the Nuggets to a 32-29 lead and drops 15 points on 6/8 shooting. Trey Lyles with 11 for the Kings. – 10:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 32-29 after 1Q. 11 points for Trey Lyles. Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox have 5 points each. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The first Zeke Nnaji minutes in weeks come at backup small forward. He’s guarding Harrison Barnes. – 10:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The TV audio is terrible. What was the ovation like for DeMarcus Cousins? – 10:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter in SAC: 15 points (6-8 shooting), 6 rebounds, 3 assists in 10 minutes. – 10:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for DeMarcus Cousins here at Golden 1 Center. – 10:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
DeMarcus Cousins getting a nice ovation from the Sacramento crowd. – 10:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We could get used to this Jokic/Gordon combo 🤫 pic.twitter.com/0ZIYfv72sh – 10:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is going to check out with a pedestrian 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 10 minutes.
Here comes Boogie. – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Trey Lyles appears to be experiencing some kind of lower body discomfort after scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting over the first 10 minutes. – 10:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After the disheartening late loss to the Nuggets, getting crushed by the Grizzlies & then failing to get up for the Magic is truly the definition of disappointing. Plus Brandon Ingram is slated to miss the rest of the home stand.
There’s suddenly ominous clouds over New Orleans. – 10:26 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has added that half hesi/half smitty move that he used to draw a foul on Jones. Super effective. Draws a lot of fouls off of it. – 10:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks knocked nine points off the huge deficit, but still have loads of work to do, down 83-65 going into the fourth. They still are shooting poorly, but stranger things have happened than an 18-point comeback in the fourth. In fact, it happened last week against Sacramento. – 10:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really rough start defensively for Davon. He’s basically playing the 4 defensively against the 6’10 Lyles. Denver might change that matchup at some point. – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles with a triple. He’s up to 7 points. Kings leading 15-13. – 10:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is doing ANYTHING and EVERYTHING he wants in this 1st quarter against the Kings.
Already up to 10 points and 4 rebounds in 4 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
He’s had a couple of them recently. Looks a lot like Joker’s going for a big night. … Or he’s trying to end this one early. – 10:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
What Nikola Jokić is doing to Alex Len and Trey Lyles to start this game is insane – 10:16 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic coming out of the gate like he doesn’t want to have to play in the 4th – 10:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker kicks off the night in the paint! 🃏🎨 pic.twitter.com/SxbVio7keA – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes drills a 3-ball to start the scoring for Sacramento. 3-2 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his 11th three-pointer of the night, Malik Beasley has set the @Minnesota Timberwolves franchise record for threes in a game. The previous record was 10 (Anthony Edwards on 12/15/21 at Denver). pic.twitter.com/QdEsVSwpx7 – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Alex Len pic.twitter.com/I72ARfFclB – 9:59 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back where it all began. no love lost for Boogie 💜💙 pic.twitter.com/FFS92Xz7ck – 9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets – 3/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Alex Len – 9:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Nuggets:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Alex Len – 9:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’re live for tonight’s Pregame Lounge
Nuggets-Kings
Let’s go!
youtube.com/watch?v=FSBBjs… – 9:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live! Come join.
✅ No Bones, No Thrill, No Unc
✅ The next Nikola Jokic?
✅ Spotlight on Davon Reed, Zeke Nnaji
🇧🇷 @BrendanVogt is back!
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With that shot, Beasley hit his 8th triple of the night and now sits at 24 points in 22 minutes played. His 8 treys establish a career high, surpassing his previous mark of 7, (5X) MR: at Sacramento on Feb. 8. – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed DeMarcus Cousins for 92nd on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 9:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
DeMar pulling a Jokic. 28 in the second half, death by a thousand cuts (Or midrange jumpers) – 9:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
For tonight in Sacramento:
Zeke Nnaji – AVAILABLE
Bones Hyland -OUT
Will Barton – OUT
Jeff Green – OUT – 9:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green is a late scratch tonight, Nuggets announce. Green, Will Barton, Bones Hyland are all out in Sacramento. Zeke Nnaji is available. – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green (personal reasons) is out tonight as well as Barton and Bones. – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is back in the building tonight. He should get some time with both Sabonis and Holmes out. pic.twitter.com/4EZQqLEA00 – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton and Bones Hyland are both out tonight in Sacramento. Expect ∼20 minutes from Davon Reed. Facu Campazzo will be in the rotation too. – 8:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala won’t play Thursday night in Denver. – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins:
“His productivity in the minutes that he’s getting is just incredible…we do not have to change the way we play with either one of [Jokić or Cousins].”
Such a big point for the Nuggets this year. Copying the Jokić offense w/another big man. – 8:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Boneless Nuggets in Sacramento. The Thrill is also gone. Per Michael Malone. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala remain out tomorrow in Denver. – 8:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Bones Hyland (knee) and Will Barton III (ankle) will not play tonight in Sacramento. Zeke Nnaji sounds more questionable. JaMychal Green is available, Malone says. – 8:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Bones Hyland and Will Barton are out tonight. – 8:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry mostly avoided questions about the suspension of Domantas Sabonis except to say: “We stand by Sabonis.” – 8:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
With tonight’s start, this will be Alex Len’s first game action since the Russian invasion of his home country of Ukraine. His last action was Feb 26 in Denver. – 8:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No Sabonis tonight removes my primary interest in watching Kings games. Not sure what I’m looking for tonight. Maybe good Davion Mitchell minutes.
What are you watching tonight’s game for? – 8:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alex Len will start at center with Sabonis and Holmes out. Neemias Queta is available. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Alex Len will start at center with Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes out. – 8:23 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
suns out, shorts out.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/YXo3vW4R3b – 8:12 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Adam Mares on Jokic, the wide range of styles in the NBA, Kyrie dropping 50, my gut feeling that Kawhi will be back, the Russell Wilson trade, and so much more.
Please listen wherever you get your podcasts. Soon we will also have a video from the pod. Thanks Adam! – 8:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“Believe In Your Team” Series, presented by @TISSOT, the official watch of the Brooklyn Nets.
Moment 5⃣: Trailing by 28 points in the third quarter and 25 to start the fourth, the Nets came back for a 123-121 win on the road in Sacramento.
https://t.co/BJ64YUMVZy pic.twitter.com/D9jh0RlyOS – 8:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Kyrie dropping 50
🗣 Will Kawhi and PG return this season?
🗣 Darius Garland’s style of play
🗣 How Jokic is influencing the game
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Who’s the 🐐? We asked our guys to find out what they think 👀
@socios 📊🏀 – 7:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If I were Denver, I’d rest both Barton and Bones and play them tomorrow against GSW. I’d also rest JaMychal Green who’s been so good. Start Rivers and have him guard Fox. Play a Facu, Bryn, Davon, Zeke, Cousins bench unit.
3rd game in 4 nights with a b2b tomorrow. – 7:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Joklutch.
The last two games in the 4th quarter, Jokic is averaging 16.5 points on 83% shooting.
vs. NOP 23 points (7/8 FG)
vs. GSW 10 points (3/4 FG)
In the last 3 minutes of the last two 4th quarters? 9 ppg on 100% shooting. – 7:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tonight in SAC: Will Barton and Bones Hyland are questionable. Domantas Sabonis (suspension) and Richaun Holmes are out for the Kings. Moe Harkless, Jeremy Lamb are questionable. – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Massive 12-game slate
• What to do about Jokic (???)
• Red-hot Celts
• Red-hot… Pistons (???)
+ Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA with all immediate lineup status u need before tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/gORqiP64dK pic.twitter.com/e7R0B4FAaH – 6:32 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get your heart pumping with a morning of fitness and fun at @Golden1Center! We’ve partnered with local fitness studios to host Wellness Amplified, a Sacramento Kings fitness event! pic.twitter.com/r1hWvED1SK – 6:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
KSE announces all COVID-19 entry protocols will be lifted March 12.
No more proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test, no more required mask-wearing in the arena.
This applies to Nuggets/Avalanche/Mammoth games along with all concerts and events. – 6:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Honestly wasn’t aware of the recent Randle issue, making contact with an official. That, combined with this being Sabonis’ first career suspension in 6 seasons, makes this decision by the NBA look ridiculous. – 6:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
KSE just announced that starting March 12, fans will no longer have to wear masks in Ball Arena and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. This applies to Nuggets, Avs, Mammoth games and all concerts. – 6:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
higher elevation
dubs are heading to denver pic.twitter.com/ZlQyI7OR9o – 5:48 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
TWO TICKETS up for grabs for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings game vs the Nuggets!
Who wants them?! 💜👑🏀 – 5:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are among betting favorites to acquire LeBron James and son Bronny sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Sometimes you have to make people uncomfortable to get them to move.” Kings Assistant Coach @lindsey_harding shares her journey to coaching in the NBA.
@cintronworld Women’s Series | https://t.co/Gd6zh1erPa pic.twitter.com/vzfMxzt0Ou – 5:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game vs. ORL (via @Jim Eichenhofer)
▪️ Pels gave up 135.0 ppg at DEN, MEM; 93.3 in 3 prior wins
▪️ NOP, ORL reserves posted 54, 47 points in Tuesday games
▪️ ORL’s Wagner, NOP’s Jones 4-7 on https://t.co/T4rAInYMtY Rookie Ladder
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/5Kbj7Lm1dl – 4:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Spoke about this on yesterday’s podcast, but here’s Denver’s upcoming schedule:
3/9 – @ SAC
3/10 – GSW
3/12 – TOR
3/14 – @ PHI
3/16 – @ WAS
3/18 – @ CLE
After these next six games, it is my belief that Nuggets fans can officially be on MPJ watch. Possibly Murray watch. – 4:04 PM
