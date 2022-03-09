Raptors vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (34-30) play against the San Antonio Spurs (40-40) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022

Toronto Raptors 52, San Antonio Spurs 55 (Q2 02:05)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
3 Spurs players with double digits scoring nights in the first half: Murray, Lonnie, and Keldon
Combined 10 paint points
Combined 8 mid-range points
Combined 12 points from three
Combined 7 points from FT line
Spurs retake the lead after falling behind by 8 – 9:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Spurs are up 1, and shooting 52 per cent from the field which suggests the Raptors woes aren’t limited to offence of late – 9:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Controversial second rest of the first half for VanVleet. Didn’t know that was allowed. – 9:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Armoni Brooks has yet to attempt a shot in his first 7 minutes as a Raptor, but that was a great cut and pass to Birch. – 9:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
VanVleet with 15 points on 5 of 10 from the field (1 of 5 from 3PT) and 4 of 4 from free throw line. In Raptors win over Spurs in January, he had 33 points on 12 of 23 (7 of 14 3PT). – 9:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Since joining Toronto, ex-Spur Thad Young has scored in double figures in 4 of 8 games off the bench, averaging 6.6 points and 18.0 minutes.
“I really like him,” Nick Nurse said. “He is a versatile player…we need him to be a double-digit utility man off the bench for us.” – 9:10 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Raptors by 5
Murray 8 pts | Siakam 11 pts
Keldon 7 pts | FVV 8 pts
Lonnie 6 pts | Trent Jr. 6 pts
Raptors +8 in the paint – 9:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is back! And the Raptors … shoot 1-for-7 from deep in the first. They lead 34-29, though, and looking more dangerous with dribble penetration. – 9:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
END Q1 | SAS 29, TOR 34
#GoSpursGo9:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors getting 34 in the first is most welcome
Raptors giving up 29 in the first quarter is most stinky – 9:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hope they show the Thad Young tribute video – 9:04 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Taking Fred out in the first quarter is new; and makes a lot of sense
Raptors by 5 – 9:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great first shift for VanVleet. He’s still finding his rhythm (0-4 3P), which makes sense after missing 10 days, but he seems to be moving OK on the knee and he’s made a noticeable impact on both ends of the floor. His presence is already taking pressure off Siakam and Trent too – 8:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This VanVleet fellow has some basketball skills – 8:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug McDermott ISN’T torching the Raptors? pic.twitter.com/xMxahBDeb08:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Raptors are up by 6 early. The player who was questionable entering this game – VanVleet, has 6 points already for TOR – 8:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is pretty important, as it turns out. pic.twitter.com/gUhOcNAAuJ8:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Headline @The Athletic on the Raptors getting Fred VanVleet back: theathletic.com/news/raptors-p…8:32 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/CeQ1ZWIUf68:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starters for the night
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs wide open 3PT accuracy.
Now 9 games in a row where they have shot below their season average on wide open 3s (36%). pic.twitter.com/zEPz1xZCs67:33 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/vUtiHBUWrJ7:29 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Fred VanVleet (sore right knee) has been upgraded from questionable to available, Nick Nurse said.
VanVleet is averaging 21.7 ppg in seven games against the Spurs. – 7:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Primo is out tonight due to an illness, per Pop.
Primo looked fine this morning and said he was looking forward to seeing Siakam. They share an agent and worked out together this past summer.
Walker (stomach illness) & Vassell (sore throat) are available. – 7:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is back for the Raptors tonight. – 7:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We need him to be a double digit utility man off the bench.” – Coach Nurse on former Spur Thad Young. – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet is indeed a go in San Antonio for the Raptors tonight – 7:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“The biggest thing is they’re number 2 in points in the paint. All those guys are good with the ball and fast with the ball.” – Coach Nurse on the Spurs on offense – 7:02 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet will play vs. Spurs – 7:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is back tonight, Nick Nurse says – 7:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Nurse says Fred VanVleet is Available tonight against the Spurs. – 7:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is officially active. He’ll make his return to the Raptors’ lineup vs San Antonio tonight. – 7:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo is out tonight per Pop. Illness, but not Covid related – 6:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PfzxSSCSY46:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said he challenged the Celtics mental toughness after they lost to the Spurs and then lost a 20-plus-point lead against the Knicks. Said it was pointed out to him some people didn’t like him publicly criticizing the Celtics.
“Like I care,” he said. “The guys love it.” – 5:40 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tippin’ off @BioSteelSports Fit Month with our first at-home workout.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I’m the big bro around here.”
At the ripe age of 28, Josh Richardson has quickly embraced the role of elder statesman in the Spurs’ locker room. Whether he has a role in their rebuilding project beyond this season remains to be seen.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Seven Spurs players showed up Tuesday night at the AT&T Center to support their G League brethren from Austin.
“It just shows how close-knit the Spurs organization is,” Lonnie Walker said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…4:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In honor of @SpursCoyote’s birthday celebration, we asked the guys to draw our favorite mascot and well… just sit back and enjoy the results 🤣🎨
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Spoke about this on yesterday’s podcast, but here’s Denver’s upcoming schedule:
3/9 – @ SAC
3/10 – GSW
3/12 – TOR
3/14 – @ PHI
3/16 – @ WAS
3/18 – @ CLE
After these next six games, it is my belief that Nuggets fans can officially be on MPJ watch. Possibly Murray watch. – 4:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“I think it goes to show how San Antonio and Austin are on the same page.”
@Tre Jones on supporting the @austin_spurs last night at the @attcenter (and how good the concessions are 🤣🖤) pic.twitter.com/orqVpdUBi53:07 PM

