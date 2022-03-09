Suns vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (52-13) play against the Miami Heat (22-22) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Phoenix Suns 96, Miami Heat 76 (Q4 08:35)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne walking it out before start of fourth. #Suns up 91-74. He injured his left ankle in the 3rd on the landing off a shot over P.J. Tucker. #Heat – 9:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Need 12 strong minutes to come back and win this. pic.twitter.com/G01V0QSO11 – 9:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book finding the opening and splitting the defenders. pic.twitter.com/nLd6mQhsza – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Suns are incredibly good, and we probably don’t talk about it enough on a collective level. – 9:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Suns 91, Heat 74. Phoenix won the third quarter 34-19. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3 over Herro and chatter to boot. Has 17. #Suns up 91-74 at end of 3rd. – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 91, MIA 74
Bridges: 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 8-11 FG
Ayton: 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-9 FG
Booker: 17-8-5, 5-9 FG
Robinson: 17 Pts, 5-8 3P
PHX up 44-24 in rebounds – 9:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns 91, Heat 74 going into fourth. Suns with 44-24 rebounding edge. – 9:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker went out for a minute, back in with 36.2 seconds left.
“REFS U SUCK!”
#Heat fans wanted foul on McGee, who got tangled up with Lowry. #Suns #Heat – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I must’ve missed where Devin Booker made contact, I thought that foul would’ve been on Aaron Holiday. That’s Book’s 4th though – 9:18 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Rough night in Miami. Caleb Martin and Cameron Payne both exit early – 9:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Whenever the reliance on PJ Tucker gets to this point offensively, it tells you the spot the team is in offensively
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Payne is back out on the SUns’ bench. Having an animated conversation with DA and hopping around trying to get loose – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges wide open in transition.
Bucket off Booker assist.
#Suns blowing game open. Up 84-67. 3:16 left in 3rd.
Timeout #Heat. – 9:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Suns ahead by 17 with 3:16 left in the third quarter. Phoenix with 12 offensive rebounds and outscoring the Heat 12-0 in second-chance points. – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are dominating this 3rd quarter, 27-12. Currently up 17 on the No. 1 team in the East on the second night of a back-to-back without Chris Paul – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The rebounding is getting ridiculous: Suns with 40, Heat with 20. Lowry still leads the Heat, with five. – 9:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just off the eye test, I don’t love a Dedmon-Tucker front-court
Just no mobility on either end
A lot has to do with Martin being out right now – 9:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Seven assists for Devin Booker with 4 minutes left in the third quarter – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
JaVale McGee with the big man finger roll as only he can.
Fouled by Lowry. Hits FT. #Suns up 15.
#Heat without Jimmy Butler (sinus). – 9:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Pretty impressive level of intensity shown from the Suns here to start the second half – 9:10 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Suns gave up 25 points in the first 6 minutes.
They’ve given up 40 in 26 minutes since. – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Blocks Herro’s jumper as the shot clock expired.
Still limping though. #Suns – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Left ankle. Cameron Payne down.
Shot ball over Tucker. Landed funny. Is up and trying to walk it off. #Suns up 12. – 9:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lmaoooo now even when Devin Booker gets fouled on a deep shot it’s a toe-on-the-line 2 instead of a 3 – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Odd stat line for Lowry at moment, 10 assists, team-leading five rebounds and three points. – 9:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This is a case of can Herro outscore this interior deficit with the Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder hit that short jumper.
Now a putback.
Has been cold of late, but now has eight points on 4-of-12 shooting.
#Suns up 10. – 9:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his ninth assist, Kyle Lowry moved past Norm Nixon for 30th on the NBA all-time list. – 9:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Everybody thinking about @NekiasNBA right now while watching this Heat game as JJ Reddick goes deep into Spain PnR convo – 9:03 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Book said – “NOPE.”
Mikal replied with – “YUP!” pic.twitter.com/3Bq5HflLTC – 9:01 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
With eight assists tonight, Kyle Lowry tied Norm Nixon (6,386) for 30th on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard. @The Athletic – 9:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Phoenix seems to be doing the thing where they force Bam out via switches or stack pick and rolls and prosper against the other four Heat players around the basket. Ayton is eating – 9:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
i wonder how many East Coast Heat fans are seeing the Suns play for the first time and learning that they are very, very good. – 9:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Heat offense is totally out of whack
No structure
Getting to Bam offensive pull-ups…that he doesn’t seem to want to even take
Some ugly possessions – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hell of a start to this 3rd quarter, Suns on a 10-3 run to go up 11. Cam Payne is feeling his 3-point shot right now and Phoenix’s defense is playing very physical – 8:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat say Caleb Martin suffered a left knee injury and will not return to the game. – 8:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
PJ Tucker breaks out a Grinch-inspired Kobe 11 👀 pic.twitter.com/bsK58UxLKF – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Caleb Martin left tonight’s game with a left knee injury and will not return. – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin left tonight’s game with a left knee injury and will not return. – 8:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
To his credit, Tyler Herro gets his shots. Adebayo took only three in the first half, Lowry two. – 8:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin will not return to tonight’s game with a left knee injury
Max Strus next up for more shooting, but clearly losing that defensive spark Martin gave them early – 8:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PHXvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin left tonight’s game with a left knee injury and will not return. – 8:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Around the world pass attack to find the open DA. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/8WUsF6jeKR – 8:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan 3-point counter at halftime: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yhMQCaD8eE – 8:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Suns outrebounded Heat 27-15 in the first half. Should be noted the Suns got seven of those rebounds ON ONE POSSESSION WHERE THEY WENT 0 FOR 8 FROM THE FLOOR. – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 57 #Heat 55 Half.
PHX: Ayton 15 points, 2 rebounds, Bridges 11 and 8, Booker 8 points, five assists. Team: Cam Johnson (quad) OUT
MIA: Robinson 15, Herro 14, Adebayo 9 and 4. Team: Jimmy Butler (sinus) OUT.
Ties; 7. Lead changes 5
Biggest lead: Suns 2, Heat 11. – 8:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Olympic gold medalist JaVale McGee had 7 rebounds in 8 minutes for the Suns. – 8:44 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
What gets coaches more upset? Jumping on the DeRozan fake or getting your hand caught on the CP/Trae rip-through? – 8:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal fighting through contact and getting reward. pic.twitter.com/G8GaeaZ0Nm – 8:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns defense really clamped down after a brutal start
First 6 minutes: 25 Heat points, 9-12 FG
In 18 minutes since then: 30 Heat points, 13-32 FG – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Suns 57, Heat 55. Heat led by as many as 11 points, but the first half included a few swings with five lead changes. Duncan Robinson with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting on threes and Tyler Herro with 14 points off the bench. – 8:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gritty first half. Playoff feel with how tough it has been to score at times. Suns up 2. – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton taking advantage of size differential. #Suns up two at half.
Herro and Booker talking at end of half. Not sure that was a pleasant conversation. – 8:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 57, MIA 55
Ayton: 15 Pts, 2 Reb, 7-8 FG
Bridges: 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast
Booker: 8 Pts, 5 Ast, 2-4 FG
Robinson: 15 Pts, 5-7 3P – 8:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Suns 57, Heat 55 at half. Robinson 15, Herro 14 for Heat. Ayton with 15 for Suns. – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat just went to a post split two straight possessions
Two buckets
As I said before the game, that’s the action to get to here
There’s exploitable things to it – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith entering with 49.2 seconds left in the first half. – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nice all-around game from Mikal Bridges so far. He’s up to 11 points after the and-1, plus 8 rebounds and 3 assists – 8:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This “Pollo” thing the Heat do during opposing free throws isn’t very nice. – 8:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal with the delivery and DA finishes it off. pic.twitter.com/q1u2Zx6HU2 – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ends in a foul on the three, but like that scramble switch from the Heat with Herro and PJ – 8:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After scoring 21 in Monday’s second period, Tyler Herro up to 12 in this one. – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
People say Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time but I say no, it’s Duncan Robinson whenever he plays the Phoenix Suns – 8:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vincent with an awkward fall after being fouled by Bridges.
Looked like he tried to brace his fall and getting hit the eye and extended himself. Limped off the court. #Suns down four – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin’s left knee not in a good way, heads into Heat locker room along with Heat orthopedic specialist. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin limps to the locker room after an ugly landing on a drive to the basket. – 8:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Scary fall for Caleb Martin. Extended that knee. He’s limping to the locker room. – 8:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Caleb Martin with a really ugly landing and he’s limping to the locker room. – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges has progressively moved better as the game has gone along.
Has eight on 3-of-5 shooting. #Suns down three. – 8:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is back in at the 6:10 mark after playing the whole first quarter. Feels like Monty’s gonna struggle NOT to play him 36+ minutes tonight – 8:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin’s three blocked shots are one off Bam Adebayo’s team single-game high of four. Martin joins Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon as only Heat players this season with more than two in a game. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already with 10 fast-break points. Important against the Suns, which feature the third-best half court defense. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns back to previous starting lineup when Booker was out.
Payne, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton. – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder is having a rough return to Miami so far: 3 turnovers, 1-7 FG, Landry Shamet being 1-for-5 is not helping this lineup – 8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo scores his first points of the game on a one-legged midrange jumper. – 8:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Another Caleb poster for your collection 🔨 pic.twitter.com/FgbRyZxFn3 – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That’s a wild block sequence
But I heard that Dedmon swat in Fort Lauderdale – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with a defensive sequence that just included three blocked shots. – 8:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The other day Torrey Craig talked about wanting to playmake for his teammates more often. That drive and dump-off to JaVale McGee was a good example – 8:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Martin with the “gotcha” dunk over JaVale McGee.
#Heat up two. #Suns – 8:15 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
DA putting a little muscle in that hustle. 💪 pic.twitter.com/jBggIgbWGu – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 29, #Heat 27 end of 1st.
Went on a 15-2 to close out quarter after being down 25-14.
Booker played all 12 minutes. The only play to play the entire quarter.
3 points on 1-of-3 shooting after missing four games in health and safety protocols. #Suns #Heat – 8:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Heat just scored two points in the last 6:05 of the first quarter. Shot 1-of-10 with 3 turnovers – 8:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
suns out, shorts out.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/YXo3vW4R3b – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Suns have done a good job of flattening out the spots that Herro likes to get to in this latest stretch
Gotta adjust, but have to get into more of these movement sets when they continue to overplay – 8:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Why I could never stomach the ups and downs of NBA betting. Heat had 25 points in the first 6 minutes against Phoenix. A 50-point pace for the first quarter. They finished with 27. – 8:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
First quarter scoring breakdown
Heat points first 6 minutes: 25
Heat points second 6 minutes: 2
Suns lead 29-27 after one. – 8:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Moses Brown will meet #Cavs here in Miami and the plan is to have him available for Friday night’s game against the Heat. – 8:10 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Aaron finding his spot from beyond the arc. 👌 pic.twitter.com/YCOzn9ZwUF – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Suns 29, Heat 27. Heat led by 11 in the period, but Suns closed the quarter on a 15-2 run. – 8:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, MIA 27
Ayton: 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 4-5 FG
Booker: 3 Pts, 4 Ast, 1-3 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 5 Reb
Robinson: 12 Pts, 4-6 3P
Suns close 1Q on 15-2 run – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 11 early, Suns respond with 13-0 run. So 29-27 Suns going into second. Robinson with 12 on four 3-pointers for Heat. Lowry with six assists. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Offense stagnates and Spo brings in Kyle Lowry early. Interesting three-guard lineup of Lowry, Herro and Oladipo on the court now for the Heat. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo enters with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
Herro, Dedmon, Martin and Oladipo again the first four off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 8:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Novak Djokovic ‘Won’t Be Able To Play’ At Indian Wells, Miami Because Of Vaccination Status via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@bgtennisnation
@PatrickMcEnroe – 8:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns take lead as Bridges and McGee score, before Herro ties game. 27-27
Oladipo checks in. – 8:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Heat hadn’t scored in 4 minutes of game time until that Tyler Herro floater. Defense turned this one around in a hurry – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Suns really abusing Miami’s screen navigation in this lineup
Caleb Martin should be in
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nice 9-0 response from the Suns after falling behind by 11. Getting stops has been the difference, and Spo needs a timeout – 8:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
9-0 run by the Suns, Miami lead down to 25-23 with 3:17 left 1Q. – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton offensive board, putback.
#Suns with two. Timeout #Heat. 3:17 left in 1st quarter. – 8:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Huge showing of Lakers fans at Toyota Center. Clearly, the Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate fan clubs sold their tickets at the last minute. – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns going 3-guard with Holiday, Shamet and Booker with Bridges and Ayton. – 8:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
25 points allowed in the first 6 minutes is a season-worst for the Suns. – 7:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Heat casually on pace for a 50-point quarter, Duncan Robinson on pace to challenge Wilt’s 100-point game – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We all know Robinson can shoot, moves without the ball, but Bridges looks like he’s laboring a little bit running up and down the court.
#Suns down nine. – 7:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wow, what a perfect pass from Devin Booker to Mikal Bridges. That’s definitely what happened there, and not anything else – 7:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry has 5 assists
Duncan Robinson has 3 triples
Those things always go hand in hand – 7:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Heat on pace for about two hundy. Already four 3s. Slow start defensively. Monty takes a timeout. – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
PJ Tucker just gave Kyle Lowry a gentlemanly handshake after his Aaron Rodgers throw to Gabe Vincent lol – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lowry goes deep to Vincent, full-court pass.
Touchdown Heat.
Timeout #Suns.
Miami up 10 points, 20-10, with 7:33 left in 1st quarter. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry with touchdown pass to Vincent, after Vincent literally first ran a corner and then turned into a post. – 7:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker drills his first shot of the night, a pull-up 3 over P.J. Tucker. Good to have him back – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry making so many things happen with his passing. He already has four assists in the first four minutes. – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson already with three threes in the first 2:55. Heat starts 4 of 5 from deep. – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Robinson 3-of-3 from 3. Went 8-of-16 from deep on #Suns in January win. #Heat up 12-7. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson firing early
Another instance of eliminating that one individual defender to let it go against this drop
PJ Tucker offensive lineman block for the three – 7:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Three 3s for the Heat already. They hit 22 of ’em the last time they faced the Suns – 7:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton inside off action with Booker. Bucket. Foul.
Hits FT.
Heat 9 Ayton 5. #Suns – 7:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat needed 2:29 to make three 3’s against the best 3-point defense in the NBA. – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Robinson 3 as Gabe Vincent gets start for Jimmy Butler (sinus). #Suns #Heat – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Adebayo with the deflection to stop the Payne to Ayton lob dunk connection. Scoreless early. – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton was zoning through his headphones pregame.
How you see him playing tonight after 30 at Milwaukee and 21 and 19 at Orlando? #Suns pic.twitter.com/D0jM20zGZ7 – 7:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder is introduced last for the Suns and gets a nice cheer from this Heat crowd – 7:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
anyone else have this ESPN Suns game blacked out for the first time? – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker reach to launch vs. #Heat after missing four games in NBA’s COVID protocols (w/pregame Booker video) #NBA75 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Suns were 26-39 when the pandemic hit.
They’re 111-34 in regular-season games since. – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: As Heat and Suns face off in minutes, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches closely miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jimmy Butler out tonight for Heat – 7:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters tonight at #Heat
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton – 7:07 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Tyler Herro and Devin Booker have formed a bond #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 7:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
ESPN’s pre-game show before its game featuring the top seed in each conference (Heat-Suns) naturally begins with a lengthy debate about whether the eighth-seeded Nets’ success hinges more on Kyrie or Durant or Simmons. It’s uncanny! Expecting Lakers breakdown next. – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent in place of Jimmy Butler.
Vincent, Lowry, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo starting vs. Suns tonight. 18th different starting lineup for Heat this season. – 7:02 PM
Heat starting Gabe Vincent in place of Jimmy Butler.
Vincent, Lowry, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo starting vs. Suns tonight. 18th different starting lineup for Heat this season. – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet is rounding into form at the opportune moment for the Suns – https://t.co/Q97xhZOYbJ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/UsCZmRhSvf – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent goes from back end of rotation on Monday to starting in place of Jimmy Butler tonight. Opening lineup rounded out with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker. The move keeps Caleb Martin with reserves. – 7:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
switching it up 🔀
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/EYGsGAECba – 7:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Prepare yourselves for another round of the PJ Tucker-Bam Adebayo in-action PnR defense
A lot of Bam on Booker and PJ on Ayton early
Mainly relies on backside rotations in this one to limit shooters – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s back.” Jarrett Jack.
Devin Armani Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OYNUuTGnO9 – 6:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker going through his pregame routine.
Jarrett Jack, off to the side: “Yeah, Book! We back, Book!” pic.twitter.com/l3uqAiQ47G – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame with Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Still no change on his status, just “Return to Competition Reconditioning.” – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
More Tyler Herro. Scored 33 in 34 minutes in #HEATCulture win at #Suns. pic.twitter.com/lJVLxKXZqA – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tyler Herro getting his dribble on before #Suns at #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/MHK5qxLAx9 – 6:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate are out for the Rockets vs. Lakers. Dennis Schröder a game-time decision. – 6:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Oladipo, who remains on a 15-minute time restriction, expresses appreciation for Pat Riley, excitement about pairing with Herro, discusses other things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges and Cam Payne getting some shots up pic.twitter.com/Rdfv2FsESe – 6:19 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Erik Spoelstra comments on Haywood Highsmith #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra was asked before the game whether there’s any change to Victor Oladipo’s minutes restriction of 15 minutes: “Nope. Same. I’m going to give that same answer for a while.” – 6:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker brought some energy to the film session and was excited and gratefully to be back.
He also said he has to monitor his minutes as Booker has played mid to high 30 minutes. Will go by feel in, saying he’ll have to “govern” Booker’s minutes. #Suns pic.twitter.com/18jvrSOeZN – 6:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We know how much he means to our team.”
Monty Williams said it’s good. to get Devin Booker back and the team had a good film session this morning.
In terms of minutes, Monty said they’ll play it like they normally do when Book has had situations like this – 6:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said it will be his usual call on minutes for Devin Booker where he will keep an eye on him. Noted it will be tough to reach 35+ tonight, tho. – 6:04 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Suns but the Heat are used to these situations this season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game against Phoenix.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. – 5:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PHXvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (illness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. – 5:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So just like that, Gabe Vincent could be back to getting a good amount of PT
Feels like Caleb slots into starting spot – 5:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra talks about Devin Booker and Tyler Herro:
“He’s been a great mentor and resource for Tyler heading back to college.”
Asked about the comparisons:
“I can see the comparisons. I don’t like to get into the comparisons.”
Mentions Kentucky mafia – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra reiterated what he said Monday: Victor Oladipo is 15-minute Victor Oladipo, “Same. And I’m gonna give that same answer for a while.” – 5:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Jimmy Butler for the Heat against the Suns, per head coach Erik Spoelstra – 5:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo asked if he plans to use Victor Oladipo differently tonight.
“Nope. Same. And I’m gonna give that same answer for a while.” – 5:50 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler is out tonight vs. Suns #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) will not play tonight vs. Suns.
Caleb Martin will play. – 5:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates for tonight vs. Suns
Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion): Out.
Caleb Martin (sore Achilles): Playing.
Markieff Morris, Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart also out. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) is out for tonight’s game vs. Suns. – 5:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duncan Robinson for 3.
Went 8-of-16 from deep in #Heat win in Phoenix. #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Q52WwYzSy0 – 5:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This is what Deandre Ayton has to defend:
Bam Adebayo off the bounce. #Suns #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/S44fextKGp – 5:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hang on to top spot but Celtics, 76ers gaining nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/09/nba… – 5:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ish Wainright hitting shots other the infrared lights. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0WsJXVQcqk – 5:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Tyler Herro likens pairing with Victor Oladipo to working alongside Goran Dragic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — All the Heat are asking of Victor Oladipo is 15 minutes of fame per game sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: How much is enough for Heat, Erik Spoelstra? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Greetings from Miami, where the top two teams in the NBA (by conference) meet tonight. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler is questionable, due to ‘sinus congestion.’ The Suns’ Devin Booker returns from the league’s COVID protocol. We’ll see if he was stuffy too. @The Athletic – 5:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got some sleep.
Not a lot, but enough.
Headed to the arena.
#Suns at #HEATCulture with Devin Booker back and on #ESPN.
Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/020i9cvozu – 4:47 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
London Lions defeat Bristol Flyers 85-81 in the 2nd leg of their BBL Trophy semi-final, 166-142 on aggregate, and book a final with Cheshire Phoenix in Glasgow later this month. – 4:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, asked by national scribe today about whether he feels like he’s making a statement about making strong case for winning 6th Man of Year: “I feel like I’ve been making statements all year.”miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:41 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Top of the West vs Top of the East
Who’s playing, how to watch and more notes on tonight’s showdown with Phoenix ⬇️ – 3:41 PM
Top of the West vs Top of the East
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Heat and Suns face off tonight, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches closely miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns clinch a playoff spot today with a win or Timberwolves loss, per @NBAPR – 3:23 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Join us for International Night presented by @tanduayrhumph on March 11 at 7PM!
The first 2,500 fans ages 21+ will receive a Suns International T-Shirt 👕
🎟️: https://t.co/1NzvwifZeO pic.twitter.com/Tdn8afFwpv – 3:19 PM
Join us for International Night presented by @tanduayrhumph on March 11 at 7PM!
The first 2,500 fans ages 21+ will receive a Suns International T-Shirt 👕
🎟️: https://t.co/1NzvwifZeO pic.twitter.com/Tdn8afFwpv – 3:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder can help Thunder legends Chris Paul, Cam Payne, and the suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Kr4zoIKWy – 3:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
UM basketball coach Jim Larranaga now signed through 2025-26 after today’s 2-year contract extension. First big move by new AD Dan Radakovich, whose body of work at Clemson suggests he will be able to raise a lot of money and upgrade facilities at Miami. – 2:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) is still out for the Suns tonight vs. the Heat.
Jimmy Butler (sinus/congestion) and Caleb Martin (left achilles soreness) are both questionable for Miami. – 2:21 PM
Cam Johnson (right quad contusion) is still out for the Suns tonight vs. the Heat.
Jimmy Butler (sinus/congestion) and Caleb Martin (left achilles soreness) are both questionable for Miami. – 2:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Since the All Star break, the Heat have a 123 offensive rating with Tyler Herro on the floor and a 103 rating when he’s off
Caleb Martin’s on/off numbers have also been absurd
That bench unit is something – 2:11 PM
Since the All Star break, the Heat have a 123 offensive rating with Tyler Herro on the floor and a 103 rating when he’s off
Caleb Martin’s on/off numbers have also been absurd
That bench unit is something – 2:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Landry Shamet turning his season around, how his teammates have helped, and what his post-All-Star hot streak means for the Suns moving forward: https://t.co/Q97xhZOYbJ pic.twitter.com/Qohln99Gw9 – 2:09 PM
On Landry Shamet turning his season around, how his teammates have helped, and what his post-All-Star hot streak means for the Suns moving forward: https://t.co/Q97xhZOYbJ pic.twitter.com/Qohln99Gw9 – 2:09 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Miami has given 72-year-old Jim Larranga a two-year extension through the 2025-26 season, school announced. First reported by Blue Hen @jeffborzello. – 2:08 PM
Miami has given 72-year-old Jim Larranga a two-year extension through the 2025-26 season, school announced. First reported by Blue Hen @jeffborzello. – 2:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro likens pairing with Victor Oladipo to working alongside Goran Dragic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Herro on Devin Booker, and Herro on Aaron Rodgers. – 2:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Suns will be without Cam Johnson (quad contusion), Frank Kaminsky (knee stress reaction), Chris Paul (thumb fracture) and Dario Saric (ACL tear) on the second night of a back-to-back tonight vs. Heat. Devin Booker is available. – 2:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro when asked if his recent scoring surge (25.9 PPG on 54% shooting since the All-Star break) is him making a statement to win Sixth Man of the Year:
“I feel like I’ve been making statements all year.” pic.twitter.com/YUN3iiCsIt – 1:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The no. 1 seeds play each other tonight.
They are the only 2 teams with both a top 7 offense and defense this season.
Also, Booker is back. pic.twitter.com/zXIbnLbFfh – 1:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker available to play Wednesday at Miami in showdown of top teams in West, East https://t.co/5axZ7HbLYH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/LjLuTs1gw9 – 1:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: As Heat and Suns face off tonight, Tyler Herro says Devin Booker remains a player he studies and watches a lot miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He was somebody that I watched a lot, especially throughout that playoff run. How he’s working the midrange, getting to his spots.” – 1:33 PM
