Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-45) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-29) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 9, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 62, Minnesota Timberwolves 87 (Q3 06:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
in case you weren’t counting,
it’s Malik’s EIGHTH three-pointer of the game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PXtBR6tiVx – 9:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the future generation supporting @D’Angelo Russell 🥺 pic.twitter.com/GalDo4Nr1x – 9:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With that shot, Beasley hit his 8th triple of the night and now sits at 24 points in 22 minutes played. His 8 treys establish a career high, surpassing his previous mark of 7, (5X) MR: at Sacramento on Feb. 8. – 9:27 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
So the Thunder just might be missing Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Ty Jerome and Derrick Favors. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has given up a 70-point half in three of its last four games. Minnesota is responsible for two of those.
Timberwolves lead 74-47 at the half. – 9:06 PM
The Thunder has given up a 70-point half in three of its last four games. Minnesota is responsible for two of those.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Halftime at Target Center
Sam Presti’s create-a-players: 47
Timberwolves: 74 – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels with a FILTHY putback slam to put the exclamation on the first half.
MIN 74, OKC 47 – 9:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT wanted in on the fun 😼 pic.twitter.com/CVAPf4LCuC – 9:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ant picks up SGA full court into a high pick and roll, where KAT meets SGA with a high wall. SGA, caught by surprise, immediately travels.
Ant on-ball and KAT’s ability to play screens at the level are the two most pleasant defensive developments this season. – 9:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With his 7 three-pointers in the first half, Malik Beasley set a @Minnesota Timberwolves record for threes in a half. – 9:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Oklahoma City with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 58-40 with 3:42 left in the first half.
Minnesota is shooting 51.5% (17-33) from the field and 43.5% (10-23) from deep so far in the half.
The Wolves bench is outscoring OKC’s reserves 23-12. – 8:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading the Thunder 51-37 with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
After tallying his third double-double of the season on Monday night against Portland, Reid is up to 11 points on 3-3 shooting and 5 rebounds in 5:49 of action. – 8:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo dime ➡️ Naz Reid finish pic.twitter.com/gLWR7MAGAK – 8:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
100 or so people whose whole job is to scout college and international players really decided there were 54 better rookies than Aaron Wiggins in the 2021 NBA Draft. – 8:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Looks like SGA left it all on the floor against Milwaukee last night. – 8:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku ping-pong pinball 3 🏓🕹️🏀 pic.twitter.com/qq3SaDAuYO – 8:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Malik’s SIXTH three-pointer in the first quarter.
yes. FIRST. pic.twitter.com/2ZSGllXcxW – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
18 IN THE FIRST Q FOR BEAS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i38GxP5EWd – 8:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 32-21.
Beasley tied the franchise record for three-pointers in a quarter with 6 (Robinson @ Cleveland, 4th on 12/30/96; Beasley @ Dallas, 4th on 2/8/21). – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Malik Beasley, “Threasley” as he’s called here, went crazy in the first quarter with 18 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting.
Wolves lead 32-21 after one. – 8:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
welcome back, @Anthony Edwards 👏 pic.twitter.com/IgRfMtc7la – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
we see you @LindyWatersIII 😤🔒 pic.twitter.com/MlHPLowg86 – 8:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Just witnessed the biggest choke in Timberwolves timeout game history. The matching game. All buddy had to do was flip over the final two matching squares in 7 seconds and he couldn’t do it because he couldn’t find the right ones. – 8:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Career assist #1000
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/DZTWped4Zz – 8:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Welcome back, Ant.
Edwards rips Shai and explodes for a dunk. Knee looks fine. – 8:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Flat start for the Wolves, which isn’t surprising with Beverley and Vanderbilt both out.
Edwards takes it to the cup to try to get them going – 8:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have signed center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, sources confirm to @clevelanddotcom. The man @Shams Charania had it first. Brown is 22 and showed some flashes with OKC. – 8:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First career start for @LindyWatersIII ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/bLOBcCo8gS – 8:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Cade Cunningham making a late run for Rookie of the Year could help OKC draft a Rookie of the Year. – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are 0-2 vs. the #Hawks heading into tonight.
The only other teams the #Bucks haven’t beaten yet are Utah (0-1), Minnesota (0-1) and Toronto (0-3). – 7:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III was playing for the TBL’s Enid Outlaws less than a year ago. He was facing the Little Rock Lightning, Lewisville Leopards and Waco Royals.
Now he’s starting an NBA game. Pretty cool story for the Norman kid. – 7:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Nowell (Nasal Contusion), Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), Prince (Back Spasms), Russell (Bilateral Hamstring Soreness) are AVAILABLE.
Beverley (Right Ankle Soreness), and Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) are OUT vs. OKC. pic.twitter.com/TWT5RqE4O6 – 7:27 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Brook Lopez did not make the trip to Oklahoma City, so here is your pregame workout footage. pic.twitter.com/Q9umjll43G – 7:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Thunder
KAT over 1.5 made 3s + under 12.5 rebounds
DLo over 20.5 points
Roby over 20.5 points + rebounds + assists
Bazley under 7.0 rebounds – 7:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said Tre Mann sprained his ankle last night from stepping on a fan’s foot. Doesn’t sound like it’ll be a long-term injury. – 6:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he thinks the Thunder are “building something special” – 6:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said there haven’t yet been conversations about resting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at some point down the stretch. – 6:48 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder starters vs Wolves
SGA
Waters III
Wiggins
Bazley
Roby
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt are OUT tonight. Sounds like just a rest situation. – 6:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards, Russell and Nowell are in. Beverley and Vanderbilt out tonight, per Finch.
Edwards is excited to return, Finch says – 6:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
new bags, and they all collabs 💼 pic.twitter.com/XSp2r8LsHG – 6:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT has only made four 3s in a game once in the past 26 games.
Last night, Giannis had four made 3s against OKC, who the Wolves play tonight.
KAT is on a really effective offensive run in that time — dominating with the drive. If he brings the 3 back in to the mix, whew… – 5:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns clinch a playoff spot today with a win or Timberwolves loss, per @NBAPR – 3:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’ll keep peddling this because I think it’s wild…
The Timberwolves are looking for their sixth straight win tonight, and the last time the Wolves won six straight was 2004. – 3:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder can help Thunder legends Chris Paul, Cam Payne, and the suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Kr4zoIKWy – 3:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s have some fun tonight, @TargetCenterMN.
🎟 » https://t.co/w4JDoujIfE pic.twitter.com/oPDg2q3Ala – 3:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Honey Mustard Roast Chicken
Potato Gratin, Green beans
Gruyere fondue, Torchio, Herbed Bread Crumbs
Classic Cobb with several sauces
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 2:52 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann (left ankle sprain) is out tonight at Minnesota. Mann turned his ankle last night. He came back to finish the game, but he won’t give it a go on the second night of a back-to-back. – 2:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Injury Report vs Wolves:
Tre Mann (ankle) OUT
Lu Dort (shoulder) OUT
Derrick Favors (back) OUT
Josh Gidddy (hip) OUT
Ty Jerome (hip) OUT
Mike Muscala (Ankle) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) OUT
Kenrich Williams (knee) OUT – 2:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann is listed as OUT tonight due to an ankle injury.
He came back and played well after he got hurt, but the team is likely being cautious on a back to back.
SGA gotta go for 40 to make up the difference. – 2:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder goes on the road to face the Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.
🎥 @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/SWAsZNlEpM – 2:19 PM
