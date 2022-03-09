Warriors taking a look at Tyreke Evans

Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are meeting and working out free agent Tyreke Evans in the Bay Area this week, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. The 10-year NBA vet was recently reinstated after a three-year suspension and has visited the Bucks too.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Quick story on the Warriors’ plan to work Tyreke Evans out for a second time this week. He sat next to Bob Myers, Mike Dunleavy and Ryan Atkinson during the second half tonight. theathletic.com/news/reinstate… – 12:37 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tyreke Evans has reportedly been working out for the Golden State Warriors, per @Shams Charania and @Anthony Slater.
Evans was in attendance for tonight’s game and worked out for the Warriors last week in Miami after recently being reinstated by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/slp7WL2KMW – 11:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Golden State Warriors are meeting and working out free agent Tyreke Evans in the Bay Area this week, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. The 10-year NBA vet was recently reinstated after a three-year suspension and has visited the Bucks too. – 11:35 PM
Even if it leads to nothing, it’s possible this gathered intel could lead them to revisit the idea in the summer. If they did add Evans, it’d force them to cut one of their current 15 and add to an already huge tax bill. -via The Athletic / March 9, 2022
The Milwaukee Bucks will work out former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans following his reinstatement to the NBA, sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Evans is in the midst of working his way back to the league after a nearly three-year absence for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program. -via The Score / February 26, 2022