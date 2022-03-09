Zion Williamson will be around Pelicans starting tomorrow

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said Zion Williamson will not be on the bench tonight but will be around the team starting tomorrow. – 6:28 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
HELLO!
It’s @polkandkush Day!
– ZION is back in town
– The Pelicans go up and down
– Saints literally have no QB
– LaToya named national infrastructure leader…
– Ruston education leader caught in the lewdness
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pol… – 9:51 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Draymond coming back soon, Zion’s extension options, and then we went deep on all the picks owned and owed in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Draft. We broke down the protections & projections for all 30!
youtu.be/5rXcDFo3MLA – 4:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/j9i4sRd2MU – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/pYnIcdme5s – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/4s48kEDgdt – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 What CJ McCollum adds to the offense
🏀 How CJ unlocks Brandon Ingram
🏀 Chemistry with Zion will be just fine
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/e5TemG6nwS – 10:38 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Don’t forget about Zion.
“If we call Morant’s age-22 season “impressive,” what word do we use to describe the fact that at 20, Williamson averaged 27 points per game and started in the NBA All-Star Game?
How quickly we seem to forget.”
✍️ @GMcGregor21
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ja… – 10:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wondering how things might go down with Zion Williamson’s extension talks this summer? Me too!
For @spotrac I wrote about how everything is on the table for Zion and NO. And I mean everything. This is a situation unlike any we’ve seen before. Read more:
spotrac.com/research/nba/t… – 9:09 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
How CJ McCollum unlocks Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans offense | Chemistry with Zion will be fine
https://t.co/kY2BKR9K1x pic.twitter.com/X86tGkSmbh – 12:44 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
I’ll miss Zion Williamson. It’s been so much fun seeing him around town.
#RipCity – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked about Jarrett Allen being out, Lakers drama, Zion back to New Orleans for rehab, some transactions and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! 20K on the way!
youtu.be/MRYderk8GcA – 6:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Zion Williamson returns to New Orleans, will reportedly rejoin Pelicans next week
sportando.basketball/en/zion-willia… – 1:31 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Seriously hope Zion actually does come back because Pels/ Lakers look to be on play-in collision course. Loser leaves town match. Imagine that. – 10:20 PM
More on this storyline
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has returned to the city after spending nearly two months in Portland rehabbing his injured foot away from the team, sources told ESPN on Saturday. Williamson, who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the summer, is set to rejoin the team next week. Sources told ESPN that Williamson will not travel with the team initially, and with the Pelicans set for a quick two-game road trip to Denver and Memphis, Williamson will be back around the team when it returns to New Orleans. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022
While he remains out indefinitely, he is now set to take the next step in his rehab process around the team, sources said. Williamson has not progressed to the point where he can even play one-on-0 yet but will work toward that under the supervision of the Pelicans’ strength and training staff. -via ESPN / March 7, 2022
Andrew Lopez: The initial plan for Zion Williamson upon his return to New Orleans is to remain back while the team travels as he continues his rehab at the team facility, sources tell ESPN. But he will be around the team when they are in the city. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 5, 2022