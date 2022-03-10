76ers fans expressing their feelings for Ben Simmons in Philadelphia return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Philly was awful, but Brooklyn has been good defensively the last two games (and they don’t have Ben Simmons yet). Their schedule gets easier now.
With 15 games left, the best chance for that pick to improve is likely to come from Toronto (7th seed) keeping the Nets in 8th. – 9:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Maybe Ben Simmons should have suited up at halftime and slipped in and let Sixers fans booing of their own team blend in. – 9:37 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Ben Simmons neck tells me he’s finna win a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/k3CQ9WGH3d – 9:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Plot twist: more boos directed at the Sixers than Ben Simmons – 9:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This game would have been way better if Ben Simmons or James Harden played – 9:31 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“Who’s getting booed now?” – Ben Simmons on the bench, probably pic.twitter.com/oiTwNw9wt2 – 9:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dear Ben Simmons,
Please set the internet on fire and tweet this meme after the game tonight.
Signed,
Basketball Twitter pic.twitter.com/exjdKZEMe2 – 9:29 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Game started with the fans booing Ben Simmons. Now they’re booing the 76ers… pic.twitter.com/BZlMnvZxdI – 9:28 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Those Ben Simmons boos were a bigger boost for KD & Kyrie than anyone associated with the 76ers. – 9:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid made as many free throws in that half of basketball (15) as Ben Simmons did in the entire 7 game series against the Hawks last year, and on 26 fewer attempts.
And the Sixers still trail the Nets by 21 at the break. Brooklyn leads 72-51 at the half. – 8:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers fans came to boo Ben Simmons. I wonder if his former teammates will avoid getting booed. They trail 69-48 with. 42.7 seconds left in the half. – 8:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The big Nets at Sixers game tonight. With 7:18 left til halftime, Ben Simmons & James Harden have combined to make just 1 of their first 10 shots! Nets up 16. #SimmonsIsntPlaying. – 8:31 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Did not think I’d see Ben Simmons give his team more than James Harden tonight – 8:30 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This really was the best way for Ben Simmons to reintroduce himself to Philadelphia. No pressure to perform. He only has to absorb a few loud boos. He’s been nodding his head to the “F— Ben Simmons” chant like it’s a sweet serenade. He’s embracing the hate & appears unbothered. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The F— Ben Simmons chants have returned. Have a feeling we’re going to see a lot of those tonight. Hope the kids here aren’t learning new words. – 7:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A loud “F*** Ben Simmons” chant starts for a few moments. KD throws down a dunk and then starts talking to some fans courtside. There is some serious energy in the building early. Nets have done a nice job maintaining their composure. There was no doubt KD would be ready to play. – 7:53 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Meanwhile in Philly… #76ers #Nets game is packed
Figure a market like Philly brings in $1 million to around $1.7 million range in tix revenue…tonight though..maybe closer to $2 million with secondary market tixs in demand for a just a glimpse of Ben Simmons
#Sports #Business pic.twitter.com/QALPdMffbL – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers fans chant “F— Ben Simmons.” Kevin Durant with a dunk down the line, said something to someone sitting courtside. He roared as that one went thorough. – 7:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The first “F Ben Simmons” chant of the night with 10:19 left in the first quarter. – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got “F**k Ben Simmons chants.” As an early good sign, Kevin Durant is pumped right now. – 7:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More boos for Ben Simmons before the game #Sixers pic.twitter.com/JVCUlokt3C – 7:49 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Plenty of boos being directed at Ben Simmons after introductions. #Sixers – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Simmons, wearing a double zero Louis Vuitton hockey jersey, walked out the court at the same time that James Harden, the man he was traded for, was introduced to a huge ovation. – 7:46 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Whoever thought Ben Simmons sitting courtside/on the bench tonight was a good idea… pic.twitter.com/LOFoFLr8ku – 7:43 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This is the most in demand 76ers ticket in over a decade going by ticket prices.
All to boo Ben Simmons, a player WHO ISN’T EVEN PLAYING!
The NBA is going full Raw and I love it.
Pro Wrestling Power Rankings:
1. NBA
2. WWE
3. AEW
4. PGA Tour – 7:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Both Allen Iverson and Julius Erving are in the house tonight for this game, which absolutely has the feel of a late-round playoff game. Every single person in the lower bowl is on their feet waiting for Ben Simmons to come out to the court. – 7:38 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ben Simmons in 4th quarter of his final 4 playoff games with the 76ers:
0-0 FG
34 minutes
If you try making a shot chart on NBA stats page, you can’t… because he took zero shots. – 7:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Nets and 76ers are tipping off in minutes for the first time since the James Harden/Ben Simmons trade!
Ian Eagle tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 this could be a fierce rivalry for years to come.
Hear the game now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki pic.twitter.com/pMs9YUecFg – 7:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the City of Brotherly Love. To quote The Black Eyed Peas, “Where is the love?” Ben Simmons has been booed on a Kyrie/Boston level and the game hasn’t even started. Nets-Sixers. James Harden and Joel Embiid vs. KD and Kyrie. Updates to come. Bring. It. On. – 7:20 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
I’ve got you for all things Ben Simmons, Sixers-Nets after the game on @SportsRadioWIP! 10’clock. – 7:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons spent somewhere north of 20 minutes on the floor with Patty Mills warming up. It’s easily the most visible he’s been pregame since the trade to Brooklyn. – 7:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I did not see Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid acknowledge each other when they were on the court together for pregame warmups. – 7:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons makes the long walk back to the Nets’ locker room. pic.twitter.com/yT4xQnJKh6 – 7:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The WiFi here in Philly is awful, but here’s what’s happened:
– Kevin Durant and James Harden warmed up pregame at the same time. Neither acknowledged the other.
– Sixers fans have largely booed Ben Simmons, but cheered him after a made layup.
– Simmons is warming up w/Patty. – 6:58 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ben Simmons is mostly here rebounding & passing to Patty Mills but he just threw down a dunk. The crowd cheered. Pleased to see him do what he wouldn’t with Trae Young approaching in Game 7. – 6:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons on one end, Joel Embiid on the other. No interaction at all. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OdWcbz3D3g – 6:55 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons dunks and the entire crowd erupts in a cheer #Sixers pic.twitter.com/AoJ3mkYLJA – 6:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Predictable boos for Ben Simmons during #Nets warmups. #76ers pic.twitter.com/UuwkLigkr2 – 6:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons already getting heavily booed on the court while with Patty Mills for pregame warmups. Mills has said he has his fellow Aussie’s back as he goes through this. pic.twitter.com/v9Uex2HR3R – 6:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ben Simmons arrives for his first boos of the night. Fellow Aussie Patty Mills at his side. But it’s rather tame for now. Crowd just now trickling in. pic.twitter.com/8H4pEVQfV2 – 6:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The boos grow louder again for Ben Simmons #Sixers pic.twitter.com/oEaDID5z0J – 6:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Crowd is chanting “Shoot the ball” at Ben Simmons as he continues to pass to Patty Mills during his warmup – 6:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ben Simmons is out on the floor rebounding as Patty Mills goes through his unique warmup routine. To no one’s surprise, loud boos when Simmons walked out. pic.twitter.com/2vzasBCFJV – 6:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ben Simmons passing the ball to teammates from under the net is just too good. – 6:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Ben Simmons is on the court for warmups. Fans are still arriving at the Wells Fargo Center, but there was a strong chorus of boos to start the evening. pic.twitter.com/bv8ibpt5wu – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Aussies Ben Simmons and Patty Mills together at the free throw line, with Simmons rebounding. Boos died out after a short time. pic.twitter.com/IFj3ANOTHr – 6:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Today in “the jokes write themselves”: Ben Simmons is standing under the basket passing to Patty Mills while he warms up – 6:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons is out before the game working out pic.twitter.com/i8gYqai6PR – 6:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons steps on the floor to get a little walkthrough in pregame and gets booed loudly by the Philly fans already in the building. – 6:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Ben Simmons just walked out on the court for warmups. Arena is only like 1/4 full but he was lustily booed. – 6:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A very loud chorus of boos for Ben Simmons as he comes out of the tunnel #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8hX75ZlHl3 – 6:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash explained why Ben Simmons wasn’t on the Nets road trip but is in PHI with his “little back incident.”
Said this one was a drive not a flight, planes don’t help. Adds it’s a “good thing for him to come back and experience it and get some of it out of the way.”
#nets pic.twitter.com/WUtx69RGm5 – 6:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets didn’t think it made sense for Ben Simmons to fly with them given his back, which is why he wasn’t in Boston or Charlotte. Philly is drivable, which is why he’s here. – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the decision to keep Ben Simmons home was back-related in the prior games. But this game was a drive away. – 6:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Steve Nash confirms that the plan is still for Ben Simmons to be on the Nets bench tonight. – 6:07 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Curious to see how #Sixers‘ fans react with Ben Simmons expected to sit on the #Nets‘ bench but not being shown on the scoreboard. – 5:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
30-point games as a Sixer:
6 — Tyrese Maxey
6 — Ben Simmons
Maxey’s o/u is 17.5 points tonight. Get up to $100 deposit match with @PrizePicks ➡️ https://t.co/XnNv4j6Dhs #ad pic.twitter.com/qMa1hSkM9c – 5:08 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
My silly Nets-76ers-Ben Simmons predictions tonight.
Via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/rY8ewyx166 – 3:38 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
As if past six months weren’t enough, here are some quotes from Ben Simmons to get you fired up for tonight:
“When you can hoop, you can hoop. I feel like my IQ is very high… it’s a mismatch every time I step on the floor.”
“My creativity is probably something you can’t teach” – 2:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond opens up on the team trading him, his relationship with Joel Embiid, and how he expects the fans to treat Ben Simmons #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/andre-dr… via @SixersWire – 2:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons will not take the court tonight in Philadelphia, but he’ll be on the bench.
@Eddie Johnson tells @TermineRadio it’s a good decision. We’re getting you ready for tonight all day and you can hear the game on NBA Radio at 7:30p ET! Listen here – https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/EqGFMuEyVe – 1:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With the circus around Ben Simmons’ return serving as a backdrop, let’s do something weird and talk about basketball.
Part 2 of my Likes and Dislikes series on the start of the Harden era in Philly:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond when asked about Ben Simmons: “What he did obviously is none of my business. I wasn’t there for it. But he’s my teammate now, and he seems to be in a good space.”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets coach Steve Nash on the reception Ben Simmons should receive tonight in his return to Philly: “How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me, and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” – 12:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Controversial opinion: Ben Simmons is going to be booed less than expected tonight.
Unless they show him on jumbotron, there’s no real opportunity to direct it at him outside of chants developing organically. It’ll be very loud, but people are going to pay attention to the game – 11:58 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly tonight:
“I hope he enjoys it. How many people get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” #Sixers #Nets – 11:35 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond on what Ben Simmons is feeling leading up to tonight’s game vs. #Sixers
“Ben is shooting jump shots right now. I don’t think he’s really worried about what’s to come” #Nets pic.twitter.com/O5X96sOLz1 – 11:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career.
Maxey
8.0 🔼 17.6 PPG
1.7 🔼 3.5 RPG
2.0 🔼 4.5 APG
0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG
0.2 🔼 0.5 BPG
53.1 🔼 58.6 TS%
Simmons
15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG
8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG
8.2 🔽 6.9 APG
1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG
0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG
55.7 🔼 58.4 TS% pic.twitter.com/bthN6zbY3s – 11:24 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons sitting on the bench tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege.” – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being on Brooklyn’s bench at the #76ers tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. So I hope he enjoys the experience.” #nets #sixers #nba – 10:59 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Last time Nets-Sixers had real beef, Philly fans went in on @Jared Dudley for jabbing at Ben Simmons. Now it’s Simmons, on the Nets, who will be getting this treatment.
@NBAonTNT please show the intros pic.twitter.com/8Oc2eR01p2 – 10:49 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Nets decision to bring Ben Simmons to Philly tonight is a bad one. Here’s why: maxim.com/sports/best-pr… – 7:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets not worried about Ben Simmons ahead of Philadelphia return: ‘Big boy’ nypost.com/2022/03/10/net… via @nypostsports – 6:45 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ 1st game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J (Photo is #76ers fans after BS made a 3-pointer vs. Cavs 12/7/19) pic.twitter.com/mkPAXbOBFq – 9:15 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Ben Simmons went over and hugged the #76ers team security, then departed the court, showered with more boos. #nets #nba -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 10, 2022
Tom Westerholm: Stephanie Ready just reported that tonight is the most in-demand ticket in the last decade of 76ers games, which means Sixers fans are willing to pay more to yell at Ben Simmons than to attend a playoff game. You kind of have to respect how perfectly Philly that anecdote is lol -via Twitter @Tom_NBA / March 10, 2022
Nick Friedell: A veteran move — Simmons walks back on the floor before the game as the Sixers are getting introduced. After the lights go up, fans take notice of Simmons and start booing loudly again. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 10, 2022