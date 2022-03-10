Alvin Gentry: It's hard to believe Nikola Jokic won't be MVP again

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Jokic: I don’t have goals in my life…I’m just going with the flow sportando.basketball/en/jokic-i-don… – 4:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Alvin Gentry last night on Nikola Jokic: “He’s just a different beast. He doesn’t get shaken. He just does what they need to do to win the game…Watching him play, it’s hard to believe that he won’t be the MVP again.” pic.twitter.com/FjmsbWhvDb – 2:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry outscore Nikola Jokic on Thursday? Make your predictions and see if other fans agree with your picks! warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 1:49 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Whether you’re watching film or looking at the numbers, there’s no doubt Nikola Jokic has been absolutely dominant this year. #TheVoidNBA
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Adam Mares on the NBA thru the lens of Nikola Jokic, who had 38 last night.
🎧Full pod + more topics: open.spotify.com/episode/4pvpnn…
📺Video version of Jokic convo: youtu.be/L1H_wkAPCiY
Tons of great work this week by producers @RonakNair, @D_Berkey and @JayLowe009. – 12:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic currently ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in total points (6th), rebounds (1st), and assists (6th).
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.2
3. Joel Embiid: 16.3
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.8
5. Luka Doncic: 14.5
6. Trae Young: 13.9
7. Ja Morant: 13.7
8. Stephen Curry: 13.5
9. Jayson Tatum: 13.5
10. Karl Anthony-Towns: 13.0
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I love my NBA media brethren. But if I have to read or hear one more “why doesn’t Nikola Jokic get any love?” piece/pod, I’m going to plotz. Jokic IS THE REIGNING MVP. He’ll either win again this year or likely finish a close second to Joel Embiid. For the love of God, stop. – 10:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 7 AST
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
43-12-5 for Giannis last night, against a mere 38-18-7 for Jokic. Just gonna leave this here:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Antetokounmpo and Jokic continue hot streaks
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox sizzles but Nikola Jokic keeps building case for second MVP award in Nuggets’ win over Kings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox continued his string of quality performances and his Kings show some fight against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Wednesday’s 106-100 loss without a suspended Domantas Sabonis.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings show some fight without Domantas Sabonis but Nikola Jokic was too dominant in 106-100 win over Sacramento. Hear from Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox & Damian Jones.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on why he and Monte Morris work so well:
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris, asked how he’d stop Nikola Jokic if he had to gameplan against him.
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris on his chemistry with Nikola Jokic: “I tell everyone, we talk (on the court) with our eyes.” – 1:06 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This Is the best 3-game stretch of Nikola Jokic’s career.
Let’s talk about it in the 3rd straight Winner’s Lounge.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s week so far (3-0)
Wednesday: 38 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists
Monday: 32 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists
Sunday: 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic’s over 3 games in 4 days.
38.7 Points
15.0 Rebounds
10.3 Assists
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Kings 106-100:
-Joker with 38-18-7-1-2, continues to dominate
-Monte stepped up big time late game with 20 points on 11 shots
-Bench felt disastrous, but the defense helped them survive those minutes pic.twitter.com/g8g6bQq7lW – 12:29 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Close, but no cigar. The Kings gave Michael Malone and his Denver Nuggets squad a battle Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. In the end, superstar big man Nikola Jokic was just too much. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the 106-100 loss. – 12:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic last 3 games:
46 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST | 73 FG%
32 PTS | 15 REB | 13 AST | 71 FG%
StatMuse @statmuse
Wins this season:
38 — Nikola Jokic
37 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Nuggets 106, Kings 100. Nikola Jokic finishes with 38 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists for Denver. De’Aaron Fox had 32 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Sacramento. – 12:27 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings show fight without Domantas Sabonis, but fall to the Nuggets 106-100. Nikola Jokic with 38 points, 18 boards and 7 assists for Denver. De’Aaron Fox with 32 points and 10 assists. – 12:27 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
A *slight* MVP chant breaks out at Golden 1 Center for Nikola Jokic. – 12:23 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
frustratingly changing my MVP vote every other night between Jokic & Embiid like Michael screaming SNIP SNAP at Jan. – 12:23 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Monte Morris filling in admirably as that late-game partner for Jokic that Jamal Murray would normally be. – 12:21 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nikola Jokic with a 3rd chance opportunity for Denver, converts a 3-point play to put Nuggets up 99-95 with 1:45 to go. – 12:18 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I’m developing a spasm watching this Nuggets team (apart from Jokic) just flail ineptly around the court like a JV team for the last 2 quarters. pic.twitter.com/Jc5vGuq0uk – 12:11 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Very curious to see who other than Jokic steps up for Denver in the 4th. – 11:54 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It feels like Denver is down 10. Being up 3 still is great going into the fourth, but I hope the Nuggets find some mojo. Jokic might have to put up 45 to get this win otherwise. – 11:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Nuggets 80-77 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Kings rallied from what was an 18 point deficit. De’Aaron Fox with 22, Trey Lyles 14. Nikola Jokic 31 points, 14 boards and 6 assists – 11:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with two great contests at the rim to force two misses here in the third. – 11:35 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead the Kings 63-51 at the half.
Denver has been aggressive on the boards and dominated the paint.
Monte Morris has 11 points. Aaron Gordon added 9.
Jokic has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists — at the half.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Man, Jokic is so fun to watch: 24 pts, 10 reb and 5 assists AT THE HALF.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Kings 63-51:
-Joker is in his bag. He’s got an easy matchup and he’s going at it every time
-Monte and AG: 20 points on a combined 8/10 FG, they’re helping out
-Bench offense struggled but still dominated defensively pic.twitter.com/TBe8UESxS8 – 11:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Aggressive Jokic is fun. Nothing but bullyball that half from Joker. – 11:09 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
So it’s a 63-51 Nuggets lead at the half in Sacramento. Nikola Jokic has been unstoppable with 24 points, 10 rebounds & 5 assists. Michael Malone letting the officials here it at the end of the half. – 11:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 63-51 at the half. Trey Lyles leads with 14 points. 13 for De’Aaron Fox. Jokic has 24 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists at the half. – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
We’ve had multiple 40-point scorers for five straight nights.
Saturday: LeBron 56, Fox 44
Sunday: Tatum 54, Jokic 46, Khris 44
Monday: Randle 46, Embiid 43
Tuesday: Kyrie 50, Garland 41
Tonight: Tatum 44, Giannis 43
So much talent in the league. pic.twitter.com/DFm6e04C8j – 11:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half in SAC: 24 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists – 11:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists in 16 minutes.
Joker’s doing it again. – 10:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
a 17-7 2nd quarter for the Nuggets, gives Denver its largest lead, up 51-36 with 4:47 to go in the first half. Nikola Jokic with 17pts and 8 boards. – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins picks up his third foul in seven minutes.
Joker’s coming back in. – 10:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets end the first quarter up 32-29.
Nikola Jokic has taken eight shots for 15 points. The rest of the starters have taken eight shots for 15 points. – 10:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nikola Jokic dazzles in his first quarter in Sacramento, leads the Nuggets to a 32-29 lead and drops 15 points on 6/8 shooting. Trey Lyles with 11 for the Kings. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first quarter in SAC: 15 points (6-8 shooting), 6 rebounds, 3 assists in 10 minutes. – 10:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is going to check out with a pedestrian 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 10 minutes.
Here comes Boogie. – 10:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has added that half hesi/half smitty move that he used to draw a foul on Jones. Super effective. Draws a lot of fouls off of it. – 10:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is doing ANYTHING and EVERYTHING he wants in this 1st quarter against the Kings.
Already up to 10 points and 4 rebounds in 4 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
He’s had a couple of them recently. Looks a lot like Joker’s going for a big night. … Or he’s trying to end this one early. – 10:17 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic coming out of the gate like he doesn’t want to have to play in the 4th – 10:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live! Come join.
✅ No Bones, No Thrill, No Unc
✅ The next Nikola Jokic?
✅ Spotlight on Davon Reed, Zeke Nnaji
🇧🇷 @BrendanVogt is back!
youtube.com/watch?v=FSBBjs… – 9:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
DeMar pulling a Jokic. 28 in the second half, death by a thousand cuts (Or midrange jumpers) – 9:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Adam Mares on Jokic, the wide range of styles in the NBA, Kyrie dropping 50, my gut feeling that Kawhi will be back, the Russell Wilson trade, and so much more.
Please listen wherever you get your podcasts. Soon we will also have a video from the pod. Thanks Adam! – 8:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Kyrie dropping 50
🗣 Will Kawhi and PG return this season?
🗣 Darius Garland’s style of play
🗣 How Jokic is influencing the game
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Adam Mares: open.spotify.com/episode/4pvpnn… – 7:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Joklutch.
The last two games in the 4th quarter, Jokic is averaging 16.5 points on 83% shooting.
vs. NOP 23 points (7/8 FG)
vs. GSW 10 points (3/4 FG)
In the last 3 minutes of the last two 4th quarters? 9 ppg on 100% shooting. – 7:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Massive 12-game slate
• What to do about Jokic (???)
• Red-hot Celts
• Red-hot… Pistons (???)
+ Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA with all immediate lineup status u need before tipoff
➡️ https://t.co/gORqiP64dK pic.twitter.com/e7R0B4FAaH – 6:32 PM
