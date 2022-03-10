Ben Simmons changed his phone number without telling anyone on the 76ers, avoided texts and calls

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green is spilling tea about Ben Simmons ahead of the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. While Simmons won’t be playing in the showdown, he will be on the bench, subjecting himself to a Philly crowd that’s sure to let him hear it, and then some. One claim Green passed along during an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast was Simmons changing his phone number without anybody telling him on the team. The Sixers veteran said he texted Simmons “a bunch” but never heard back.
Source: Jason Patt @ Clutch Points
Source: Jason Patt @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets coach Steve Nash on the reception Ben Simmons should receive tonight in his return to Philly: “How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me, and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” – 12:28 PM
Nets coach Steve Nash on the reception Ben Simmons should receive tonight in his return to Philly: “How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me, and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” – 12:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Controversial opinion: Ben Simmons is going to be booed less than expected tonight.
Unless they show him on jumbotron, there’s no real opportunity to direct it at him outside of chants developing organically. It’ll be very loud, but people are going to pay attention to the game – 11:58 AM
Controversial opinion: Ben Simmons is going to be booed less than expected tonight.
Unless they show him on jumbotron, there’s no real opportunity to direct it at him outside of chants developing organically. It’ll be very loud, but people are going to pay attention to the game – 11:58 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly tonight:
“I hope he enjoys it. How many people get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” #Sixers #Nets – 11:35 AM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly tonight:
“I hope he enjoys it. How many people get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” #Sixers #Nets – 11:35 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond on what Ben Simmons is feeling leading up to tonight’s game vs. #Sixers
“Ben is shooting jump shots right now. I don’t think he’s really worried about what’s to come” #Nets pic.twitter.com/O5X96sOLz1 – 11:29 AM
Andre Drummond on what Ben Simmons is feeling leading up to tonight’s game vs. #Sixers
“Ben is shooting jump shots right now. I don’t think he’s really worried about what’s to come” #Nets pic.twitter.com/O5X96sOLz1 – 11:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career.
Maxey
8.0 🔼 17.6 PPG
1.7 🔼 3.5 RPG
2.0 🔼 4.5 APG
0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG
0.2 🔼 0.5 BPG
53.1 🔼 58.6 TS%
Simmons
15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG
8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG
8.2 🔽 6.9 APG
1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG
0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG
55.7 🔼 58.4 TS% pic.twitter.com/bthN6zbY3s – 11:24 AM
Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career.
Maxey
8.0 🔼 17.6 PPG
1.7 🔼 3.5 RPG
2.0 🔼 4.5 APG
0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG
0.2 🔼 0.5 BPG
53.1 🔼 58.6 TS%
Simmons
15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG
8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG
8.2 🔽 6.9 APG
1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG
0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG
55.7 🔼 58.4 TS% pic.twitter.com/bthN6zbY3s – 11:24 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons sitting on the bench tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege.” – 11:00 AM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons sitting on the bench tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege.” – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being on Brooklyn’s bench at the #76ers tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. So I hope he enjoys the experience.” #nets #sixers #nba – 10:59 AM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being on Brooklyn’s bench at the #76ers tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. So I hope he enjoys the experience.” #nets #sixers #nba – 10:59 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Last time Nets-Sixers had real beef, Philly fans went in on @Jared Dudley for jabbing at Ben Simmons. Now it’s Simmons, on the Nets, who will be getting this treatment.
@NBAonTNT please show the intros pic.twitter.com/8Oc2eR01p2 – 10:49 AM
Last time Nets-Sixers had real beef, Philly fans went in on @Jared Dudley for jabbing at Ben Simmons. Now it’s Simmons, on the Nets, who will be getting this treatment.
@NBAonTNT please show the intros pic.twitter.com/8Oc2eR01p2 – 10:49 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Nets decision to bring Ben Simmons to Philly tonight is a bad one. Here’s why: maxim.com/sports/best-pr… – 7:42 AM
The #Nets decision to bring Ben Simmons to Philly tonight is a bad one. Here’s why: maxim.com/sports/best-pr… – 7:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets not worried about Ben Simmons ahead of Philadelphia return: ‘Big boy’ nypost.com/2022/03/10/net… via @nypostsports – 6:45 AM
#Nets not worried about Ben Simmons ahead of Philadelphia return: ‘Big boy’ nypost.com/2022/03/10/net… via @nypostsports – 6:45 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ 1st game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J (Photo is #76ers fans after BS made a 3-pointer vs. Cavs 12/7/19) pic.twitter.com/mkPAXbOBFq – 9:15 PM
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ 1st game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J (Photo is #76ers fans after BS made a 3-pointer vs. Cavs 12/7/19) pic.twitter.com/mkPAXbOBFq – 9:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: #Sixers’ fans expected to show their level of displeasure with Ben Simmons during his Philadelphia return with #Nets: https://t.co/4k5RcjQBYh #76ers pic.twitter.com/2PIXsc9MHI – 4:20 PM
#NBA column: #Sixers’ fans expected to show their level of displeasure with Ben Simmons during his Philadelphia return with #Nets: https://t.co/4k5RcjQBYh #76ers pic.twitter.com/2PIXsc9MHI – 4:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Official word just Issued by the Nets: Ben Simmons is out Thursday at Philadelphia due to “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:09 PM
Official word just Issued by the Nets: Ben Simmons is out Thursday at Philadelphia due to “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game in Philly has no new additions. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons all out. David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe are with Long Island. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving vs. James Harden and Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Nets status report for tomorrow’s game in Philly has no new additions. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons all out. David Duke Jr. and Day’Ron Sharpe are with Long Island. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving vs. James Harden and Joel Embiid. – 3:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With the return of Ben Simmons set for tomorrow, the team discussed the saga one more time at practice on Wednesday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 1:57 PM
With the return of Ben Simmons set for tomorrow, the team discussed the saga one more time at practice on Wednesday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 1:57 PM
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
The day before Ben Simmons “returns” to Philly, an NFC East rival trades for Wentz. What a day for booing. – 1:51 PM
The day before Ben Simmons “returns” to Philly, an NFC East rival trades for Wentz. What a day for booing. – 1:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“We’re just happy now that we have guys in the locker room who want to be here” Georges Niang said when asked about Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/qHg7Z1v2ZH – 12:51 PM
“We’re just happy now that we have guys in the locker room who want to be here” Georges Niang said when asked about Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/qHg7Z1v2ZH – 12:51 PM
More on this storyline
ProCity Hoops: Ben Simmons changed his phone number without telling anyone on the team. Danny Green personally reached out and sent “a bunch” of texts over a few weeks, but Ben didn’t respond. Nobody heard from him until he showed up at practice. – Danny Green via The Ryan Rusillo Show -via Twitter / March 10, 2022
Veteran Nets guard Goran Dragic knows the atmosphere in Philadelphia will likely be intense, but he said he doesn’t think Simmons will have an issue with it. “It’s probably not going to be pleasant,” Dragic said. “The same as in Toronto [for me], but it is what it is. We’re all professional athletes. At the end of the day it’s only boos, so you just go out there and perform and try to do your best. But as long as it’s nothing serious, no throwing things and just be verbal, I don’t care.” -via ESPN / March 8, 2022