Cam Reddish to miss rest of the season with shoulder injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks confirm that Cam Reddish is sidelined for the remainder of the season with an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder. – 5:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report that further tests revealed Cam Reddish has a separated shoulder. Reddish is expected to miss rest of the regular season (16 games). Reddish, in 3rd season of his rookie deal, had been playing more minutes recently amid injuries to rotation players – 5:12 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Cam Reddish: The term serpartion means his injury involves the acromioclavicular (AC) joint, located at the tip of the shoudler where the collarbone (clavicle) meets the acromion of the shoulder blade (scapula). The estimated timeline suggests a moderate sprain. – 4:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season. – 4:45 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on Mitchell Robinson’s free agency value and a look at the futures of Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Kemba Walker, Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier, Tom Thibodeau and more with @Stefan Bondy on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r… – 1:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Five NBA executives believe Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could command $12-13 million per year in free agency. More on the futures of Robinson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and Tom Thibodeau below
Five NBA executives believe Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could command $12-13 million per year in free agency. More on the futures of Robinson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier and Tom Thibodeau below
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish (sprained shoulder) left the team and is back in New York getting reevaluated, according to Thibodeau – 12:26 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Can Reddish back in New York getting sprained shoulder evaluated. Doesn’t sound great. – 12:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam reddish is back in New York being examined. Sprained right shoulder was original diagnosis. – 12:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish has a sprained right shoulder and is out for tomorrow’s game. – 5:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas. Grimes, Noel, Rose, Samanic, Toppin and Walker remain out. – 5:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable & Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas. – 5:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas.
Obi and Noel still sidelined – 5:24 PM
Knicks announce Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable and Cam Reddish (sprained right shoulder) is out for tomorrow’s game at Dallas.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Just saw Cam Reddish walk into the Knicks locker room with his right arm in a sling following the scary fall in the second half. – 1:08 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Reddish is up. Nice ovation from the crowd in Sacramento. He’s headed straight to the locker room. – 12:26 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish just came down very hard after flying over Davion Mitchell – looked like he hit his head on landing. Helped up and heading to teh locker room – holding right shoulder. – 12:26 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Cam Reddish is down. Looked like he hit his head on the ground trying to swat Davion Mitchell on the break. – 12:25 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, we’ll see how that start of the second quarter lineup works – since Knicks are down 33-17 after the first quarter. Barrett in for Randle, but Taj staying on with the bigs in foul trouble. So RJ, Taj, McBride, Reddish and Quickley. – 11:09 PM
Fred Katz: New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 23, 2022
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is “pretty close” to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankle injury. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 20, 2022