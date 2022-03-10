CJ McCollum enters COVID protocols

Christian Clark: CJ McCollum is out tomorrow against the Hornets, the Pelicans say. He’s been placed in the health and safety protocols. New Orleans won’t have McCollum or Brandon Ingram.
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
Source: Twitter @cclark_13
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
A day after the Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram will miss at least a week, CJ McCollum was placed in the health and safety protocols.
There is a possibility the Pelicans will be without either of them for the remainder of their home stand. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:34 PM
A day after the Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram will miss at least a week, CJ McCollum was placed in the health and safety protocols.
There is a possibility the Pelicans will be without either of them for the remainder of their home stand. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say CJ McCollum has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols and is OUT Friday against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:59 PM
The Pelicans say CJ McCollum has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols and is OUT Friday against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pelicans announce CJ McCollum (Health & Safety Protocols) is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets. – 5:59 PM
Pelicans announce CJ McCollum (Health & Safety Protocols) is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets. – 5:59 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say CJ McCollum is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets.
He has been placed in Health and Safety protocols. – 5:58 PM
Pelicans say CJ McCollum is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs the Hornets.
He has been placed in Health and Safety protocols. – 5:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum (health & safety protocols) has been listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs Charlotte – 5:57 PM
CJ McCollum (health & safety protocols) has been listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game vs Charlotte – 5:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has been placed in Health & Safety Protocols and will miss tomorrow’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. – 5:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has been placed in Health & Safety Protocols and will miss tomorrow’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. – 5:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum is out tomorrow against the Hornets, the Pelicans say. He’s been placed in the health and safety protocols. New Orleans won’t have McCollum or Brandon Ingram. – 5:57 PM
CJ McCollum is out tomorrow against the Hornets, the Pelicans say. He’s been placed in the health and safety protocols. New Orleans won’t have McCollum or Brandon Ingram. – 5:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Which NBAers have the biggest vocabularies?
CJ McCollum, who has a journalism degree, obviously leads all players… pic.twitter.com/6asfWFPNBw – 12:15 PM
Which NBAers have the biggest vocabularies?
CJ McCollum, who has a journalism degree, obviously leads all players… pic.twitter.com/6asfWFPNBw – 12:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Playing for a second straight night without Brandon Ingram, #Pelicans drop home game 108-102 to Magic. CJ McCollum 32 pts on 14/27 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas 30 pts, 15 reb. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/IBoUHexBAr pic.twitter.com/fQRHKu6qjZ – 10:30 PM
Playing for a second straight night without Brandon Ingram, #Pelicans drop home game 108-102 to Magic. CJ McCollum 32 pts on 14/27 shooting. Jonas Valanciunas 30 pts, 15 reb. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/IBoUHexBAr pic.twitter.com/fQRHKu6qjZ – 10:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans force the backcourt violation and then CJ McCollum hits the one-legged jumper. Pelicans within 103-100 but only 11.4 seconds remain and they’ll be shooting FTs. – 10:19 PM
Pelicans force the backcourt violation and then CJ McCollum hits the one-legged jumper. Pelicans within 103-100 but only 11.4 seconds remain and they’ll be shooting FTs. – 10:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Rule of thumb: You don’t double Valanciunas on a post up at the expense of leaving CJ McCollum getting an uncontested, spot up 3 #MagicPelicans – 10:01 PM
Rule of thumb: You don’t double Valanciunas on a post up at the expense of leaving CJ McCollum getting an uncontested, spot up 3 #MagicPelicans – 10:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 81, Pelicans 73
Anthony: 19 points, 5 assists
F. Wagner: 15 points, 6 rebounds
McCollum: 28 points
Valanciunas: 14 points, 14 rebounds – 9:47 PM
End of 3Q: Magic 81, Pelicans 73
Anthony: 19 points, 5 assists
F. Wagner: 15 points, 6 rebounds
McCollum: 28 points
Valanciunas: 14 points, 14 rebounds – 9:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum is so much fun to watch. Nails a tough runner off glass over length, goes left to hit a middy and now a pull-up 3.
Oh and the Pelicans have tied it up at 73 with the Magic thanks to CJ’s 7-0 run. – 9:41 PM
CJ McCollum is so much fun to watch. Nails a tough runner off glass over length, goes left to hit a middy and now a pull-up 3.
Oh and the Pelicans have tied it up at 73 with the Magic thanks to CJ’s 7-0 run. – 9:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 56, Pelicans 41
F. Wagner: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
McCollum: 14 points
Jones: 9 points – 9:05 PM
Halftime: Magic 56, Pelicans 41
F. Wagner: 11 points, 5 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
McCollum: 14 points
Jones: 9 points – 9:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Pelicans 17
F. Wagner: 7 points
Carter: 6 points, 4 assists
McCollum: 8 points
Murphy: 4 points – 8:38 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Pelicans 17
F. Wagner: 7 points
Carter: 6 points, 4 assists
McCollum: 8 points
Murphy: 4 points – 8:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy III enters the game, makes himself available to CJ McCollum on his drive, and gets to the free throw line. – 8:30 PM
Trey Murphy III enters the game, makes himself available to CJ McCollum on his drive, and gets to the free throw line. – 8:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Can CJ McCollum outscore the Magic by himself? We might find out tonight. – 8:25 PM
Can CJ McCollum outscore the Magic by himself? We might find out tonight. – 8:25 PM
More on this storyline
The NBA insider also pointed out the recent change in mandates the New York Mayor Eric Adams put into place recently. Things seem to be moving in the right direction for Brooklyn, which is a positive sign for the Nets and Irving’s home debut this season. “Certainly you’ve seen a progression in the mayor’s office of alleviating restriction but still the performer restriction that keeps Kyrie Irving out hasn’t changed.” -via Clutch Points / March 9, 2022
Shams Charania: After missing four games in COVID-19 protocols, Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return tonight vs. Miami. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 9, 2022