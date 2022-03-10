Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: I don't know why I would talk about a guy in street clothes

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The boos grow louder again for Ben Simmons #Sixers pic.twitter.com/oEaDID5z0J – 6:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Crowd is chanting “Shoot the ball” at Ben Simmons as he continues to pass to Patty Mills during his warmup – 6:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ben Simmons is out on the floor rebounding as Patty Mills goes through his unique warmup routine. To no one’s surprise, loud boos when Simmons walked out. pic.twitter.com/2vzasBCFJV – 6:49 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ben Simmons passing the ball to teammates from under the net is just too good. – 6:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Ben Simmons is on the court for warmups. Fans are still arriving at the Wells Fargo Center, but there was a strong chorus of boos to start the evening. pic.twitter.com/bv8ibpt5wu – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Aussies Ben Simmons and Patty Mills together at the free throw line, with Simmons rebounding. Boos died out after a short time. pic.twitter.com/IFj3ANOTHr – 6:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Today in “the jokes write themselves”: Ben Simmons is standing under the basket passing to Patty Mills while he warms up – 6:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons is out before the game working out pic.twitter.com/i8gYqai6PR – 6:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons steps on the floor to get a little walkthrough in pregame and gets booed loudly by the Philly fans already in the building. – 6:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Ben Simmons just walked out on the court for warmups. Arena is only like 1/4 full but he was lustily booed. – 6:46 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A very loud chorus of boos for Ben Simmons as he comes out of the tunnel #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8hX75ZlHl3 – 6:45 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Kind of curious how Philly people would react if Ben Simmons took questions tonight (he won’t, he’s inactive) and when someone asks why he wanted to leave, he just kind of gestured broadly – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash explained why Ben Simmons wasn’t on the Nets road trip but is in PHI with his “little back incident.”
Said this one was a drive not a flight, planes don’t help. Adds it’s a “good thing for him to come back and experience it and get some of it out of the way.”
Steve Nash explained why Ben Simmons wasn’t on the Nets road trip but is in PHI with his “little back incident.”
Said this one was a drive not a flight, planes don’t help. Adds it’s a “good thing for him to come back and experience it and get some of it out of the way.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets didn’t think it made sense for Ben Simmons to fly with them given his back, which is why he wasn’t in Boston or Charlotte. Philly is drivable, which is why he’s here. – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the decision to keep Ben Simmons home was back-related in the prior games. But this game was a drive away. – 6:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Steve Nash confirms that the plan is still for Ben Simmons to be on the Nets bench tonight. – 6:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked Doc Rivers if the circumstances surrounding the James Harden trade to Philly make Nets-Sixers a rivalry: “Let’s make it one.” – 5:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on the potential for a Sixers-Nets rivalry post-trade: “Let’s make it one” because of both teams’ championship aspirations. – 5:56 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Doc Rivers doesn’t think Sixers-Nets are a rivalry yet. “Let’s make it one,” he said pic.twitter.com/6AmDoSlAg6 – 5:56 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on what would make it a rivalry with the #Nets: ‘If we played in and the playoffs and we won.’ – 5:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers pregame:
-Expects Matisse Thybulle will see time on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant tonight
-Calls backup center situation “game-to-game” and “fluctuating” with DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap – 5:54 PM
Doc Rivers pregame:
-Expects Matisse Thybulle will see time on both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant tonight
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers doesn’t look at Nets-Sixers as a rivalry…yet. Said he knows Red Sox-Yankees, Duke-North Carolina, those are rivalries. Said if they meet in the playoffs it’s different. – 5:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers isn’t sure if #Sixers vs. #Nets is a rivalry but says “Let’s make it one” – 5:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers on the potential for the Nets and Sixers to become rivals: “Let’s make it one.” – 5:53 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Matisse Thybulle likely getting a chance to defend the #Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving tonight: pic.twitter.com/33vfqB8WSJ – 5:53 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says that if you were to rank the top five NBA players that are the hardest to guard one-on-one, four of them may be here tonight. – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers, on the talent on the floor in tonight’s game: “If you rank the top five guys in the NBA, as far as 1-on-1, you can make a case four of them are here tonight.” – 5:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on facing the talented #Nets tonight: pic.twitter.com/QDmk0E9kQN – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers hasn’t addressed Ben Simmons’ return with the Sixers tonight. “I don’t know why I would talk about a guy in street clothes.” – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Curious to see how #Sixers‘ fans react with Ben Simmons expected to sit on the #Nets‘ bench but not being shown on the scoreboard. – 5:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
30-point games as a Sixer:
6 — Tyrese Maxey
6 — Ben Simmons
30-point games as a Sixer:
6 — Tyrese Maxey
6 — Ben Simmons
Tas Melas @TasMelas
My silly Nets-76ers-Ben Simmons predictions tonight.
My silly Nets-76ers-Ben Simmons predictions tonight.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
As if past six months weren’t enough, here are some quotes from Ben Simmons to get you fired up for tonight:
“When you can hoop, you can hoop. I feel like my IQ is very high… it’s a mismatch every time I step on the floor.”
As if past six months weren’t enough, here are some quotes from Ben Simmons to get you fired up for tonight:
“When you can hoop, you can hoop. I feel like my IQ is very high… it’s a mismatch every time I step on the floor.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond opens up on the team trading him, his relationship with Joel Embiid, and how he expects the fans to treat Ben Simmons #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/andre-dr… via @SixersWire – 2:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons will not take the court tonight in Philadelphia, but he’ll be on the bench.
Ben Simmons will not take the court tonight in Philadelphia, but he’ll be on the bench.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With the circus around Ben Simmons’ return serving as a backdrop, let’s do something weird and talk about basketball.
Part 2 of my Likes and Dislikes series on the start of the Harden era in Philly:
With the circus around Ben Simmons’ return serving as a backdrop, let’s do something weird and talk about basketball.
Part 2 of my Likes and Dislikes series on the start of the Harden era in Philly:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond when asked about Ben Simmons: “What he did obviously is none of my business. I wasn’t there for it. But he’s my teammate now, and he seems to be in a good space.”
Andre Drummond when asked about Ben Simmons: “What he did obviously is none of my business. I wasn’t there for it. But he’s my teammate now, and he seems to be in a good space.”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets coach Steve Nash on the reception Ben Simmons should receive tonight in his return to Philly: “How many people in this world get to go in an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me, and I thought it was a privilege. I hope he enjoys the experience.” – 12:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Controversial opinion: Ben Simmons is going to be booed less than expected tonight.
Controversial opinion: Ben Simmons is going to be booed less than expected tonight.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly tonight:
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ return to Philly tonight:
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Andre Drummond on what Ben Simmons is feeling leading up to tonight’s game vs. #Sixers
Andre Drummond on what Ben Simmons is feeling leading up to tonight’s game vs. #Sixers
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career.
Maxey
8.0 🔼 17.6 PPG
1.7 🔼 3.5 RPG
2.0 🔼 4.5 APG
0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG
0.2 🔼 0.5 BPG
53.1 🔼 58.6 TS%
Simmons
15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG
8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG
8.2 🔽 6.9 APG
1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG
0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG
Tyrese Maxey improved more in one season than Ben Simmons did in his career.
Maxey
8.0 🔼 17.6 PPG
1.7 🔼 3.5 RPG
2.0 🔼 4.5 APG
0.4 🔼 0.8 SPG
0.2 🔼 0.5 BPG
53.1 🔼 58.6 TS%
Simmons
15.8 🔽 14.3 PPG
8.1 🔽 7.2 RPG
8.2 🔽 6.9 APG
1.7 🔽 1.6 SPG
0.9 🔽 0.6 BPG
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons sitting on the bench tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege.” – 11:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being on Brooklyn’s bench at the #76ers tonight: “How many people go into an arena and get booed by the entire place? I had it done to me and I thought it was a privilege. So I hope he enjoys the experience.” #nets #sixers #nba – 10:59 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Last time Nets-Sixers had real beef, Philly fans went in on @Jared Dudley for jabbing at Ben Simmons. Now it’s Simmons, on the Nets, who will be getting this treatment.
Last time Nets-Sixers had real beef, Philly fans went in on @Jared Dudley for jabbing at Ben Simmons. Now it’s Simmons, on the Nets, who will be getting this treatment.
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
The #Nets decision to bring Ben Simmons to Philly tonight is a bad one. Here’s why: maxim.com/sports/best-pr… – 7:42 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets not worried about Ben Simmons ahead of Philadelphia return: ‘Big boy’ nypost.com/2022/03/10/net… via @nypostsports – 6:45 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’m surprised LeBron didn’t shoot that with a clear lane on that drive. He was almost assuredly getting a basket or free throws. Felt like he pulled a Ben Simmons on that one. Instead, it’s overtime. – 10:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Ben Simmons’ 1st game in Philadelphia as a member of the #Nets has the attention of #Sixers fans, but it won’t be the last time he hears it from the Philly faithful: https://t.co/4k5RcjQ48J (Photo is #76ers fans after BS made a 3-pointer vs. Cavs 12/7/19) pic.twitter.com/mkPAXbOBFq – 9:15 PM
Ky Carlin: Seen on my way to the arena today: a billboard saying “Hey Ben, thanks for Harden” -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / March 10, 2022
Philadelphia fans didn’t wait for Ben Simmons to arrive at the game to start booing him. Bloodthirsty 76ers supporters waited outside the hotel the Brooklyn Nets’ were staying at ahead of today’s game in Philly and pounced on the Australian when he walked out to board the team bus. -via Daily Telegraph / March 10, 2022