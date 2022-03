Domantas Sabonis on re-signing with Kings: Everything has to go well

It’s awful. Well, we can’t end on that terrible note. That’s great that you’re trying to help. I’ll spin it forward. You have two years left on your contract, what’s your perspective on how this chapter with the Kings might fit for the long haul? Domantas Sabonis: I’m excited. I’m excited about the whole journey. It sucks that we have that (playoff) drought, but the fact that we can be part of something that can turn it around, you know, that’s the goal. Come in and change the perspective of this organization and what people think. We’re excited that we can be part of that and build it, you know? So I want to stay as long as I can. Everything has to go well, (but) I’m happy here. It’s awesome. The fans are great. I’m excited to see us do good.Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic