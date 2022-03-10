Frank Vogel would have been fired by now if Jason Kidd was still on the staff

The Lakers were reportedly on the verge of firing Frank Vogel earlier this season, but the timing has never been quite right. Vogel survived the storm and appears likely to keep his job the rest of the season. Perhaps, he’d already be gone if the Mavericks didn’t hire Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as head coach last summer.
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers likely would’ve fired Frank Vogel if they still had Jason Kidd as assistant coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/10/rep… – 12:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Jason Kidd if he was concerned that Doncic has no room for error, two techs shy of a suspension. “How many does he have?” Kidd asked. Told that Doncic has 14, Kidd said, “oh, there’s room for error. He’ll be fine.” – 11:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tech on Doncic. That’s 14, leaving him two shy of an automatic one-game suspension. He keeps telling us he’s not going to let that happen, but his margin for error is all but gone.
And now Jason Kidd’s putting in the subs, all but tossing the white towel. – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles by a player after turning 35:
16 — LeBron James
8 — Jason Kidd
Twice as many. pic.twitter.com/fX3TH22nhj – 10:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jason Kidd says jalen Brunson will start tonight vs. the Knicks. – 6:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
From Jason Kidd earlier today:
It sounds like Jalen Brunson will play tomorrow. He missed the last game with a foot contusion. Knicks get to see a free agent target up close. – 8:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd hopes to dial down some of the heavy minutes his key players have been logging, but it won’t be easy. Plus other Maverick notes.
mavs.com/playing-time-e… – 1:28 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In addition to shooting above 50% from the floor, Luka Doncic is 100% on very urgent requests for Jason Kidd to challenge possession. – 10:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd started clapping as soon as Maxi Kleber passed back to Spencer Dinwiddie.
Looked like he knew that 3-pointer was going in seconds before the shot even went up. – 9:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks take a 30-24 lead after a quarter. Jason Kidd promised pregame that backups would get more time as he’s becoming conscious of the minutes piling up for the heavy lifters. This would seem to be a good time for that to start. – 9:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder was complimentary of Jason Kidd’s coaching and the @Dallas Mavericks:
“As you find out and get familiar with the team, the way they’re playing right now — It’s a credit to him that they’re playing to their strengths in a lot of ways. They’re just really good.”
#TakeNote – 7:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is back tonight, but Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) is officially out, per Jason Kidd.
Mavs start No. 2 incoming for Spencer Dinwiddie tonight vs. Jazz. – 6:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs G Jalen Brunson is out tonight due to a foot contusion, but Jason Kidd says “no concerns” that it will be a lingering issue. Hope is he will play Wednesday vs. Knicks. – 6:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 How Jason Kidd differs from Rick Carlisle
💯 Luka’s relationship with Dirk
💯 What precipitated the Mavs’ big personnel changes this season
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock, @Bell19Raja, and @Mark Cuban: open.spotify.com/episode/2nQEPi… – 5:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: I think we both agree, if Jason Kidd, was still on this staff, they would’ve made a coaching change. Dave McMenamin of ESPN: Absolutely. -via ESPN / March 10, 2022
As we reported in mid-January, Vogel was already close to being fired after the Lakers’ blowout loss at Denver on Jan. 15. With one season left on his deal, all signs point to him being replaced in the summer unless there is, in fact, a stunning playoff run in their future (as one source put it, advancing to the second round or conference finals — unlikely as that appears — would greatly improve his chances). That final decision, of course, is yet to be made. -via The Athletic / March 7, 2022
Change is inevitable for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team will undoubtedly look different when next season rolls around and many of the franchise’s key figures could either be gone or heading towards the door. Head coach Frank Vogel failing so badly to get his talent to mesh has reflected very badly on him. He has frequently been mentioned in firing rumors and his job security has been uncertain for a while now. -via Clutch Points / March 4, 2022