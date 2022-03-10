James Harden passes Reggie Miller for 3rd all-time in three-pointers made

Lauren Rosen: With his first 3-pointer tonight, James Harden has passed Reggie Miller for 3rd all-time in 3-pointers made (2,561). Harden trails only Ray Allen (2,973) and Stephen Curry (3,102).
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden tonight:
11 PTS
3-17 FG
5 AST
4 TOV
-30 +/-
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Ringer @ringernba
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Half: Nets 72 | Sixers 51
• KD: 18 points & 9 rebounds (7/9)
• Kyrie: 16 points (6/10)
• Embiid: 21 points (15/19 FT)
• Harden: 11 points (3/15)
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid attempted 13 free throws in the first quarter.
That’s the most FTA in a quarter since…
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden has moved to No. 3 in all-time three-pointers.
3,097— Steph Curry
2,973 — Ray Allen
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With his first 3-pointer tonight, James Harden has passed Reggie Miller for 3rd all-time in 3-pointers made (2,561).
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Notable early matchups:
Thybulle on Irving
Harris on Durant
Curry on Thybulle
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Nets and 76ers are tipping off in minutes for the first time since the James Harden/Ben Simmons trade!
Ian Eagle tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 this could be a fierce rivalry for years to come.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The WiFi here in Philly is awful, but here’s what’s happened:
– Kevin Durant and James Harden warmed up pregame at the same time. Neither acknowledged the other.
– Sixers fans have largely booed Ben Simmons, but cheered him after a made layup.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With the circus around Ben Simmons’ return serving as a backdrop, let’s do something weird and talk about basketball.
Part 2 of my Likes and Dislikes series on the start of the Harden era in Philly:
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
in his first five games as a sixer, james harden looks like an mvp candidate.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
