Joe Ingles conflicted about trade away from Jazz, still has not watched a game

The longtime Utah Jazz forward, who tore his ACL on Jan. 31 and was dealt to the Blazers on Feb. 9 ahead of the NBA trade deadline, made his first visit back inside Vivint Arena since the deal, ahead of the scheduled Jazz-Blazers game. He acknowledged the weirdness of being in the building as a member of the visiting team, and of still being in Salt Lake City to work on his rehab when he’s technically a member of the Portland organization now. “Everywhere I go, I hear, ‘We wish you were here! We love you!’ Which is nice to hear, but it’s bizarre picking my kids up from school,” Ingles said. “It’s a very interesting situation to live in the same place you got traded away from.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / March 10, 2022