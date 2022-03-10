Joe Ingles conflicted about trade away from Jazz, still has not watched a game

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Now-Trail Blazers forward Joe Ingles made his first visit to Vivint Arena on Wednesday since being traded by the Jazz on Feb. 9, and expressed some frustration at no longer being a part of Utah’s organization. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…11:01 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Joe Ingles (left knee recovery) is in the arena tonight in Salt Lake City. He’ll be on the Blazers’ bench for this game against his former Jazz team. #RipCity10:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles, on his reaction to the trade to Portland pic.twitter.com/JZQdy34ueg8:47 PM

Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️ – 4:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy) is questionable while Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow are out for Wednesday’s game in Utah. – 6:47 PM
Joe Ingles @Joeingles7
☕️☕️☕️ – 9:42 AM

The longtime Utah Jazz forward, who tore his ACL on Jan. 31 and was dealt to the Blazers on Feb. 9 ahead of the NBA trade deadline, made his first visit back inside Vivint Arena since the deal, ahead of the scheduled Jazz-Blazers game. He acknowledged the weirdness of being in the building as a member of the visiting team, and of still being in Salt Lake City to work on his rehab when he’s technically a member of the Portland organization now. “Everywhere I go, I hear, ‘We wish you were here! We love you!’ Which is nice to hear, but it’s bizarre picking my kids up from school,” Ingles said. “It’s a very interesting situation to live in the same place you got traded away from.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / March 10, 2022
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Tomáš Satoranský from Portland and a 2027 second round pick from Utah in a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers and Jazz. San Antonio will send Juancho Hernangómez to Utah as part of the trade, which also sends Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Blazers to the Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second round pick. -via NBA.com / February 9, 2022

